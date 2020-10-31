High school football: Union Grove makes statement against Union Grove

"Defensively, we're tough," said Union Grove coach Craig McClelland, who quarterbacked the Racine Raiders to two national championships. "I feel we're solid from D-line all the way through D-backs. Our linebackers fly around and make a ton of plays.

"We're really fortunate to have the athletes we have to be able to stop a prolific Burlington team that is doing a lot of really good things. They've got Zach Wallace, who's a beast, and their quarterback can make the right reads and make a lot really good throws. And they have (Ethan) Safar on the edge who can just go up and get balls.

"Holding them to 14 like that, I feel, is a big accomplishment for us. And it's a testament to how hard these boys have worked the last two weeks."

Union Grove closed out its scoring when Wolf hooked up with Cody Cotton for a 77-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter. That made it 28-7 before Wallace scored his second touchdown with just under four minutes to play.

"We just stayed focused and we grinded throughout the week," Broncos offensive tackle Andrew Avila said. "The word of the week was 'execute' and that's all we wanted to do. Just execute and do what we do best."