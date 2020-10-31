High school football: Union Grove makes statement against Union Grove: WITH VIDEO

UNION GROVE — Maybe what Nick Williams said Friday night teetered a little on the side of hyberbole.
Then again, maybe there was some substance to what the senior running back said. After his Union Grove High School football team defeated Burlington 28-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference showdown between two undefeated teams at Union Grove, perhaps the Broncos actually did create a little history.
"I think this game will probably be remembered for a long, long time," Williams said after rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. "This game will probably go down in the history books. There's a big arrow going up for our program."
Here's a few facts to support Williams' assertion:
• This was Union Grove's first victory over the Demons since 2015.
• Burlington was coming off a 54-49 victory Oct. 22 against Westosha Central, when it piled up 590 yards. Against Union Grove, the Demons were held to 242 yards.
• Zach Wallace, the leading returning rusher in the state from last season, entered Friday night's game with 818 yards and 10 touchdowns. While he scored both of Burlington's touchdowns, he was held to 16 yards on 12 carries.
That kind of stuff doesn't happen too often to the Demons' high-octane offense. But a bunch of Union Grove kids who had been idle since Oct. 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic believed in themselves and made it a reality.
Linebacker Garrett Foldy was as impressive as anyone on that defense. Not only did he shadow Wallace and play a key role in holding in him check, Foldy also had two sacks and three tackles for loss.
"We've had a good year," Foldy said after the Broncos improved to 4-0. "We're way better than last year. "This was a big game for us and we really showed how we play downhill.
"I was really impressed by our linebackers and our corners had really good coverage. I was really impressed."
So was Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen, whose team is ranked seventh in the Large Schools Division of the Associated Press state poll.
"They definitely set the tone and dictated how the game was played," he said. "They played faster and more physical than we did. Everything starts up front and they played well. We didn't adjust and it's tough when you're not winning the line of scrimmage to have success on either side of the ball."
Limiting Wallace was crucial. While he scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter for the game's first score and added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, there was little daylight to be found for him on this night.
It started up front with Union Grove's defensive line of Jaden Sharkey, Trae Ford, Luke Kokat, Gavin Hood and Noah Moris. That unit was supported in a big way by linebackers Jax Schiro, Gianni Scacco, Connor Legg and Foldy.
The bottom line is Burlington managed just 41 rushing yards on 22 attempts — an average of just 1.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Peyton O'Laughlin did pass for 201 yards, but Union Grove held him to 15 completions on 29 attempts with no touchdowns.
"We expect that people are going to focus their defensive effort on stopping No. 12 (Wallace)," Tenhagen said. "They kept him in check. We struggled with some blocking assignments and winning some battles. That just put us in a scramble mode down the stretch. We were trying to chase points."
Burlington initially appeared as if it would contain Williams, who had rushed for 454 yards and eight touchdowns in his previous two games. But with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Williams broke loose for an 11-yard touchdown run to tie the score and it remained 7-7 at halftime.
It was Ryan Davis who set the tone for Union Grove in the second half. He returned the second-half kickoff 45 yards to Burlington's 37, preserved the drive by spinning away for a 10-yard gain on fourth-and-6 at the 33 and went on to catch a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nash Wolf.
On Union Grove's next possession, Williams broke through up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown run that extended the Broncos' lead to 21-7.
Even with a explosive offense, the Demons were getting into a hole that would be difficult to escape. That was especially the case with how well Union Grove was playing defensively.
"Defensively, we're tough," said Union Grove coach Craig McClelland, who quarterbacked the Racine Raiders to two national championships. "I feel we're solid from D-line all the way through D-backs. Our linebackers fly around and make a ton of plays.
"We're really fortunate to have the athletes we have to be able to stop a prolific Burlington team that is doing a lot of really good things. They've got Zach Wallace, who's a beast, and their quarterback can make the right reads and make a lot really good throws. And they have (Ethan) Safar on the edge who can just go up and get balls.
"Holding them to 14 like that, I feel, is a big accomplishment for us. And it's a testament to how hard these boys have worked the last two weeks."
Union Grove closed out its scoring when Wolf hooked up with Cody Cotton for a 77-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter. That made it 28-7 before Wallace scored his second touchdown with just under four minutes to play.
"We just stayed focused and we grinded throughout the week," Broncos offensive tackle Andrew Avila said. "The word of the week was 'execute' and that's all we wanted to do. Just execute and do what we do best."
• There was talk after the game that Union Grove will play Waterford next Friday. The two teams were scheduled to play Oct. 23 at Union Grove, but the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Waterford.
McClelland was not able to confirm this after Friday's game.
