High school football: Union Grove has learning experience against Homestead

The Union Grove High School football team picked up a formidable opponent after its scheduled Southern Lakes Conference game against Delavan-Darien was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues.

The Broncos replaced the Comets with Mequon Homestead and gave the Highlanders all they could handle, however, in a 25-6 nonconference loss Friday at Mequon.

It was the first loss of the season for Union Grove (5-1), but the team officially got a 2-0 forfeit victory over Delavan-Darien to go to 4-0 in the SLC and become eligible for the WIAA playoffs, Broncos coach Craig McClelland said.

The Broncos, who were playing without standout running back Cody Cotton, moved the ball and were inside Homestead’s 10-yard line twice, but were stopped both times.

“We played a really good team and the score was not indicative of how we played,” McClelland said. “They rattled off some scores in the second half.

“I’m proud of how we fought. Playing without Cody, other kids stepped up and made some plays.”

Garrett Foldy stepped in as running back for the Broncos and finished with 106 yards, more than half of that on a 56-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the third quarter to avert the shutout.