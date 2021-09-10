High school football: Union Grove defeats Waterford for first time since 2008

For the second consecutive week, wide receiver Tommy Teberg scored the game-winning touchdown for Burlington. Only this time it was on a pass from running back AJ Dow as Burlington (2-2, 2-0 Southern Lakes Conference) shocked Westosha Central (2-2, 0-2 SLC) at Don Dalton Stadium in Burlington.

Teberg, who caught a 32-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-17 in overtime one week earlier, scored all three of Burlington’s touchdowns Friday. This week, the degree of difficulty on the winning score was much higher.

The Demons ran a trick play at their own 33 yard line that started as a jet sweep run to Dow, who then completed a pass to Teberg. Teberg then showcased his athleticism and evaded multiple tackles on a 67-yard touchdown with 1:13 left.

After Burlington missed the extra point, Westosha had a chance to tie or win the game in the final minute. The Falcons reached midfield, but the drive stalled and they turned it over on downs.

“Our mantra is next play,” Sulik said. “That’s what our kids are doing and it’s been fun the past two weeks here.”

The Demons scored first for just the second time this season, using the same trick play they would later run with the game on the line. The plays were installed by offensive coordinator Jason Bousman earlier in the week.