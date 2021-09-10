High school football: Union Grove defeats Waterford for first time since 2008

The Union Grove High School football team is definitely for real.
Cody Cotton continued his dominant season and the Broncos defeated Waterford 27-7 on Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
It was Union Grove's first victory over Waterford since Oct. 22, 2008 and ended a 12-game losing streak to the Wolverines (counting one playoff game).
It was the first game between the two teams in more than two years. The game scheduled for last season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Getting a win is always good," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "Waterford has been kind of the top of the top of our conference for awhile, so getting a win against them is definitely nice.
"But as we're looking at the game, I feel we could have done a lot of things better. You've got to tip you cap to Waterford. I thought, defensively, they did a real good job of limiting our possessions. Defensively, we gave up some big plays, but we were always able to recover."
Cotton gets a lot of credit for that. The senior, who has been offered a preferred walk-on opportunity from the University of Wisconsin, rushed for 153 yards and touchdowns on 28 carries.
Through four games, Cotton has rushed for 826 yards and 11 touchdowns on 85 carries. He is averaging 9.7 yards per carry.
"He's a tough runner," McClelland said. "Cody is electric. Every time he touches the ball, everyone is kind of holding their breath because they know the home run potential that he has.
"But he's a humble kid. He doesn't like the attention. He just wants to go out there and play, so you've got to love that about him. He's just a true football player with a high football IQ."
Cotton, who accounted for all but 110 yards of Union Grove's offense, staked the Broncos (4-0, 2-0 SLC) to a 13-0 lead with short touchdown runs in the first and second quarters.
Other Union Grove touchdown runs were by Parker Griffin in the third quarter and Nathan Williams in the fourth.
McClelland credited his offensive line with picking up Waterford's blitzes, especially in the second half. That line is comprised of tackles D.J. Fox and Noah Glazebrook, guards Noah Moris and Ethan Horon and center Marshall Owen.
Tight end Luke Kokat and fullbacks Gianni Scacco, Garrett Foldy and Jax Schiro also did their part picking up those blitzes, McClelland said.
"There were definitely times in the first half when they gave us headaches and I wasn't happy being the offensive line coach," McClelland said. "I felt Waterford did a good job of making our offensive line uncomfortable.
"But I felt in the second half, we did a good job of getting into some of our sets and we were able to execute better in the run. Making those corrections were great because, in the past, we weren't able to do that."
Waterford (1-3, 0-2 SLC) matched the most losses it has had during the regular season since Adam Bakken took over the program in 2011.
The Wolverines were were held to 146 yards, with 113 of them coming on the ground.
Dominic Miller, who rushed for a team-high 53 yards, pulled the Wolverines to within 13-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. But Waterford was held in check for the rest of the game.
Union Grove also started with four straight victories last season.
TREMPER 42, HORLICK 41: After the devastating loss of linebacker-quarterback Blake Fletcher one week earlier, Horlick managed to regroup and put up a fight. And the Rebels almost celebrated their homecoming by pulling off a stunner.
Leading 41-28 with 3:50 to play, the Rebels allowed two touchdowns and lost 42-41 in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field in Racine.
One week earlier, Horlick (2-2, 0-2 SEC) lost Blake Fletcher, an All-State linebacker during the spring season, to a fractured left ankle and torn ligaments.
"I thought we played very well most of the game," said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, Blake's father. "But we couldn't get stops when we needed to. They had an onside kick, they made a heck of a play and scored a touchdown.
"It was basically, whoever had the ball last was going to win."
Horlick took a 41-25 lead with 3:50 to play when Shawn Griffin scored on a 35-yard run. Griffin, a junior, rushed for a career-high 229 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
With 2:02 to play, Tremper quarterback Cash Raethke threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Luke Baldwin as the Trojans (2-2, 1-1 SEC) pulled to within 41-35.
After recovering the onside kick, Tremper scored the winning touchdown on a pass from Raethke to Kyle Holm with 1:13 to play.
Raethke completed 16 of 26 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Freshman Carson Fletcher, Blake's brother, started at quarterback. He completed four of 11 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 73 yards on 15 carries.
Griffin gave Horlick a 12-0 lead on touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards in the first quarter.
Miles Gallagher scored on a 21-yard pass from Carson Fletcher in the second quarter and a 10-yard run in the fourth.
And Jordan Brown scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for Horlick's other touchdown.
Horlick rushed for 475 yards in the game to just 45 for Tremper.
"We limited our passing game," Brian Fletcher said. "I thought Carson played very well. I thought Shawn Griffin played very well. I thought a lot of our guys played really well. We just came up short."
FRANKLIN 62, PARK 6: After not playing the last two weeks because of issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, Park team faced a tough assignment Friday night.
The Panthers had to make a road trip to play Franklin, ranked No. 1 in the large schools division of the Associated Press state poll. They went on to lose this Southeast Conference matchup.
Tyvon Cade scored Park’s lone touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run in the second half.
“They were fired up when we got here and they are still fired up and ready to go to practice (Saturday),” coach Morris Matsen said. “The team spirit is still there.”
The Panthers (0-2, 0-1 Southeast Conference) will face Oak Creek next Friday. Franklin improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
BURLINGTON 20, WESTOSHA 17: Belief is a powerful thing and Burlington has no shortage of it these days.
For the second consecutive week, wide receiver Tommy Teberg scored the game-winning touchdown for Burlington. Only this time it was on a pass from running back AJ Dow as Burlington (2-2, 2-0 Southern Lakes Conference) shocked Westosha Central (2-2, 0-2 SLC) at Don Dalton Stadium in Burlington.
Teberg, who caught a 32-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-17 in overtime one week earlier, scored all three of Burlington’s touchdowns Friday. This week, the degree of difficulty on the winning score was much higher.
The Demons ran a trick play at their own 33 yard line that started as a jet sweep run to Dow, who then completed a pass to Teberg. Teberg then showcased his athleticism and evaded multiple tackles on a 67-yard touchdown with 1:13 left.
After Burlington missed the extra point, Westosha had a chance to tie or win the game in the final minute. The Falcons reached midfield, but the drive stalled and they turned it over on downs.
“Our mantra is next play,” Sulik said. “That’s what our kids are doing and it’s been fun the past two weeks here.”
The Demons scored first for just the second time this season, using the same trick play they would later run with the game on the line. The plays were installed by offensive coordinator Jason Bousman earlier in the week.
On the first attempt, Teberg was on the throwing end of the play, completing the pass to Owen Munson for a 34-yard gain down to the 1-yard line before Teberg ran it in himself on the next play.
The Falcons responded with a touchdown pass on fourth-and-28. Westosha had a chance to take a lead into halftime with a field goal, but it was blocked.
Burlington opened the third quarter with a dominant 60-yard touchdown drive, capped off by Teberg catching an 11-yard pass from Jack Sulik. The Falcons responded with a field goal to make it 14-10 going into the fourth quarter.
The Demons were able to hold their lead for the first half of the fourth quarter, but a 79-yard touchdown run from Jakob Simmons put Westosha in front with 6:37 left. More adversity followed as Burlington fumbled on its next drive.
The Falcons were able to run the clock down to under two minutes, but they were unable to corral a bad snap and the Demons landed on it with 1:26 left. It was Westosha’s only turnover of the game.
“We knew it would be a battle,” Sulik said. “We were our own worst enemy at times tonight.”
Teberg’s final line for the night was 34 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and 118 receiving yards. Connor McNamara led the Demons with 73 rushing yards and Jack Sulik was 11 of 24 for 100 yards.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 45, ST. CATHERINE'S 14: DJ Miller scored two touchdowns, but St. Catherine’s lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Pritchard Park in Racine.
Lake Country Lutheran (4-0, 2-0 MCC) is ranked second among medium division schools in the Associated Press state poll.
“Lake Country has a loaded, solid team,” said St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller, who is DJ Miller's father. “We didn’t help our cause but we did play better in the second half.”
The Angels (1-3, 1-1 MCC) fell behind immediately, as the Lighting returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. By halftime, they were trailing 38-0.
DJ Miller ended the shutout with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the ensuing kickoff was returned 70 yards by Lake Country Lutheran for another touchdown.
Miller’s second touchdown came on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 88 yards on 21 carries.
RACINE LUTHERAN 42, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 27: It was a night when Racine Lutheran pretty much did whatever it wanted.
With Gavin Zawicki leading the way, the Crusaders piled up 439 yards in a 42-27 Midwest Classic Conference victory in Brookfield.
Zawicki, a senior receiver, caught six passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
"Our offensive line took it to them," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "We didn't punt once. Those guys and (fullback) Kimmyron Bonner did very well blocking and setting the tone for the game.
"Their quarterback (Jonah Jensen) is a great athlete and we wanted to try and keep him off the field."
Lutheran (3-1, 2-0 MCC) attacked Brookfield Academy (2-2, 2-1 MCC) with both the run and pass.
First came touchdown runs of 1 yard by Isaiah Folsom in the first quarter and 5-yards by Eric Ibarra in the second.
Then Zawicki caught touchdown passes on 25 yards in the second quarter and 21 in the third. Through four games, Zawicki already has 23 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns.
Eric Rossa scored on a 71-yard run in the third quarter and quarterback Camdin Jansen closed out the scoring with a 5-yard run in the fourth.
Jansen completed 12 of 17 passes for 183 yards. Folsom rushed for 108 yards on 15 carries. And Rossa had 98 yards on four carries — all in the second half.