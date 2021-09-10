High school football: Union Grove defeats Waterford for first time since 2008

The Union Grove High School football team is definitely for real.

Cody Cotton continued his dominant season and the Broncos defeated Waterford 27-7 Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove. It was Union Grove's first victory over Waterford since Oct. 22, 2008 and ended a 12-game losing streak to the Wolverines (counting one playoff game).

It was the first game between the two teams in more than two years. The game scheduled for last season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Getting a win is always good," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "Waterford has been kind of the top of the top of our conference for awhile, so getting a win against them is definitely nice.

"But as we're looking at the game, I feel we could have done a lot of things better. You've got to tip you cap to Waterford. I thought, defensively, they did a real good job of limiting our possessions. Defensively, we gave up some big plays, but we were always able to recover."

Cotton gets a lot of credit for that. The senior, who has been offered a preferred walk-on opportunity from the University of Wisconsin, rushed for 153 yards and touchdowns on 28 carries.