High school football: Union Grove comes up painfully short in season finale

A missed extra point was the only thing to keep the Union Grove High School football team from an undefeated season.

Broncos senior quarterback Nash Wolf threw a highlight-reel touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Luke Kokat with 2:18 left in regulation, but the extra point was low and blocked and they trailed Wilmot 21-20.

Union Grove got the ball back, but a lost fumble in the final minute ended its chances in a season-ending loss at Wilmot.

The Broncos finished 4-1 in this pandemic-shortened season which saw them miss four games because of COVID-19 concerns. The Panthers, who lost five games and hadn’t played a game since Oct. 23, went 2-2.

"Our kids fought to the end,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “We had our opportunities late, but we were not able to convert.”

Wilmot scored first, but the Broncos tied the game on a 42-yard touchdown run by senior running back Nick Williams, then went ahead on another Williams score. Wilmot scored just before halftime, but missed the extra point, for a 14-13 Broncos lead.

The Panthers regained the lead in the third quarter and got the two-point conversion to go up 21-14.