High school football: Union Grove comes up painfully short in season finale

A missed extra point was the only thing to keep the Union Grove High School football team from an undefeated season.
Broncos senior quarterback Nash Wolf threw a highlight-reel touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Luke Kokat with 2:18 left in regulation, but the extra point was low and blocked and they trailed Wilmot 21-20.
Union Grove got the ball back, but a lost fumble in the final minute ended its chances in a season-ending loss at Wilmot.
The Broncos finished 4-1 in this pandemic-shortened season which saw them miss four games because of COVID-19 concerns. The Panthers, who lost five games and hadn’t played a game since Oct. 23, went 2-2.
"Our kids fought to the end,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “We had our opportunities late, but we were not able to convert.”
Wilmot scored first, but the Broncos tied the game on a 42-yard touchdown run by senior running back Nick Williams, then went ahead on another Williams score. Wilmot scored just before halftime, but missed the extra point, for a 14-13 Broncos lead.
The Panthers regained the lead in the third quarter and got the two-point conversion to go up 21-14.
In the fourth, Wilmot stopped Union Grove twice on fourth down in Wilmot territory, stuffing a run early in the period and sacking Wolf with about six minutes left, but the Broncos never let up. Then they got rewarded.
On Wilmot’s next drive, Broncos junior defensive back Owen Skewes intercepted a pass in Panthers territory with just under four minutes left. Williams gave the Broncos a fourth-down conversion to keep the ensuing drive going.
That set up the touchdown to Kokat. Wolf was flushed from the pocket to his left and while on the run fired a strike to Kokat in the end zone.
“Nash did a great job rolling left and did a good job delivering the ball,” McClelland said. “The ball was high, but it was in the right spot.”
Union Grove had one more chance. After forcing a Wilmot 3-and-out with 1:55 left, the Broncos began a drive, but Wolf was sacked and fumbled under heavy pressure, and the Panthers recovered with just under a minute left.
Despite the heartbreaking ending, McClelland had plenty of praise to go around for his team.
“I can’t say enough about Nick,” McClelland said. (Garrett) Foldy had a great game blocking, (sophomore offensive lineman) Noah Moris’ blocking gave us some opportunities and (junior linebacker Gianni) Scacco and Foldy were roaming around (on defense).
“Unfortunately for the seniors, the ball didn't bounce our way tonight.”
As for the season itself, McClelland didn’t mince words about the effects of the pandemic.
“I have a gritty team and I’ve loved the time I’ve had with them, but it sucks that it’s over and it sucks we didn’t have a true season,” he said. “But I’m happy we got in the games we got in.
“Every day, we did not know what to expect — we had to fly by the seat of our pants. It’s something I’m proud of for the boys.”
