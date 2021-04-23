High school football: Two fourth-quarter scores help Horlick beat Milwaukee Lutheran

“We did a lot of things tonight that we allowed them to stay close,” coach Fletcher said. “We kept them in the game and that’s momentum. It’s high school football — it feels they’re in striking distance, so they tend to play a little harder and stay a little more focused.

“I think we could have put them out of the game early and we failed to capitalize on that opportunity.”

The Rebels, and Blake Fletcher, made up for that in a hurry. The quarterback capped Horlick’s first possession of the fourth quarter with a 24-yard scoring run, his third rushing TD.

Then came the key moment of the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jeremy Cosey forced a fumble and Horlick recovered the ball on Lutheran’s 10-yard line. A couple plays later, Blake Fletcher connected with Jordan Brown on a 2-yard TD pass to extend the Rebels’ advantage to 35-18.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Jamarionta Spraggins later in the fourth put the finishing touch on the victory.

Fletcher had scoring runs of 39 yards in the first quarter and 22 yards in the second quarter, and Spraggins had a 19-yard TD run in the second quarter. Spraggins finished with 74 yards on 10 carries and as a team, Horlick ran for 339 yards on 44 carries.

The Red Knights had 111 yards rushing on 36 carries and passed for 166.

