High school football: Two fourth-quarter scores help Horlick beat Milwaukee Lutheran

The Horlick High School football team picked the perfect time to get its mojo back Friday night.
The Rebels scored two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game and Blake Fletcher had a masterful performance to lead Horlick to a 41-18 Woodland-Red Conference victory over previously unbeaten Milwaukee Lutheran in a WIAA Alternate Fall season game at Milwaukee.
Fletcher, a sophomore quarterback, ran for 166 yards on 17 carries, passed for 58 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, two of those in the fourth quarter after the Red Knights (3-1) had gotten back to within 21-18.
“I was comfortable with the ball in his hands,” said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, Blake’s father. “They were playing us a little different defensively and once we loosened things up, we were able to take advantage of a couple alignment things.
“He ran the ball hard, broke some tackles and made some good plays for us.”
First, though, the Rebels (4-1) had to recover from a sloppy third quarter. They led 21-6 at halftime, but committed several penalties and had two of their three lost fumbles during the period.
Those miscues allowed the Red Knights (3-1) to score a pair of touchdowns to get within three points heading into the fourth quarter.
“We did a lot of things tonight that we allowed them to stay close,” coach Fletcher said. “We kept them in the game and that’s momentum. It’s high school football — it feels they’re in striking distance, so they tend to play a little harder and stay a little more focused.
“I think we could have put them out of the game early and we failed to capitalize on that opportunity.”
The Rebels, and Blake Fletcher, made up for that in a hurry. The quarterback capped Horlick’s first possession of the fourth quarter with a 24-yard scoring run, his third rushing TD.
Then came the key moment of the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Jeremy Cosey forced a fumble and Horlick recovered the ball on Lutheran’s 10-yard line. A couple plays later, Blake Fletcher connected with Jordan Brown on a 2-yard TD pass to extend the Rebels’ advantage to 35-18.
A 2-yard touchdown run by Jamarionta Spraggins later in the fourth put the finishing touch on the victory.
Fletcher had scoring runs of 39 yards in the first quarter and 22 yards in the second quarter, and Spraggins had a 19-yard TD run in the second quarter. Spraggins finished with 74 yards on 10 carries and as a team, Horlick ran for 339 yards on 44 carries.
The Red Knights had 111 yards rushing on 36 carries and passed for 166.