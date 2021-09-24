High school football: Tremper has fourth-quarter rally to beat Case

In the second quarter, Jordan Sorensen gave the Eagles the lead on a 15-yard rushing touchdown. A 26-yard field goal made by Jacob Haughton put Case up 17-7 at the half.

Gutman, who threw for 241 yards and completed 16 of 27 attempts, then put the Eagles ahead 24-7 quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brumby on the first drive of the second half. Brumby led all receivers with 159 yards.

The Eagles were set to get the ball back again, but Tremper stole all momentum with the trick play. The throw by Holm was one of the longest throws Shredl has seen at the high school level.

“The kid launched it,” Shredl said. “It was impressive.”

Following their game-changing touchdown, the Trojans took control thanks to their offensive line and running backs. A 4-yard rushing touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion pulled Tremper within three, and then the Trojans took the lead with a score on a 3-yard run. They then put the game away with a 9-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the game.

“We were able to move the ball well in the first half, but it went stagnant in the third and fourth quarter,” Shredl said. “Tremper plays a style of offense that require discipline on defense and they lull you to sleep a little bit.”