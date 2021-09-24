High school football: Tremper has fourth-quarter rally to beat Case

In a season full of change, the Case High School football team went through some harsh growing pains Friday night.
The Eagles held a 24-7 lead over Kenosha Tremper in the third quarter and were one play away from getting the ball back when the Trojans went deep into their playbook. Tremper running back Kyle Holm surprised everyone when he unleashed a 60-yard throw on third-and-20 from his own 10-yard line that found Carson Nye for a 90-yard touchdown.
The trick play “flipped the game,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said, as the Trojans outscored the Eagles 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win a Southeast Conference game 34-24 Friday night at Hammes Field.
“We just couldn’t stop the run,” Shredl said. “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and mistakes.”
Case (0-3, 0-2 SEC) was called for 14 penalties that netted 119 yards and allowed 236 rushing yards on 35 carries.
Shredl, whose team played just its second game in five weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak, altered his practice format following Case’s 53-6 loss at Kenosha Bradford last week. With a full roster available after, he moved to a platoon format that allowed for the entire team to have more reps.
The move showed positive results early on. The Trojans (3-3, 2-2) struck first with a 24-yard touchdown pass, but Eagles senior quarterback Gavin Gutman responded with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Temarion Brumby to tie the game at 7-7.
In the second quarter, Jordan Sorensen gave the Eagles the lead on a 15-yard rushing touchdown. A 26-yard field goal made by Jacob Haughton put Case up 17-7 at the half.
Gutman, who threw for 241 yards and completed 16 of 27 attempts, then put the Eagles ahead 24-7 quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brumby on the first drive of the second half. Brumby led all receivers with 159 yards.
The Eagles were set to get the ball back again, but Tremper stole all momentum with the trick play. The throw by Holm was one of the longest throws Shredl has seen at the high school level.
“The kid launched it,” Shredl said. “It was impressive.”
Following their game-changing touchdown, the Trojans took control thanks to their offensive line and running backs. A 4-yard rushing touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion pulled Tremper within three, and then the Trojans took the lead with a score on a 3-yard run. They then put the game away with a 9-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the game.
“We were able to move the ball well in the first half, but it went stagnant in the third and fourth quarter,” Shredl said. “Tremper plays a style of offense that require discipline on defense and they lull you to sleep a little bit.”
Along with the trick play, the game changed when Tremper changed quarterbacks. Mason Prozanski attempted only one pass for the Trojans, but he ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Most of his success came on running the same play where he would fake a handoff and follow his running back through the gap.
Despite the close loss, the Eagles were encouraged by the play of their underclassmen. Shredl was impressed by the play of both Brumby and fellow wide receiver Amarion Bridges. Case will try again for its first win of the season next Friday at Horlick.