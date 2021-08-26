 Skip to main content
High school football: Thursday night's Case vs. Wilmot game canceled
For the second straight day, a football game involving a Racine County team has been cancelled.

A nonconference game between Case and Wilmot at Wilmot scheduled for Thursday night has been cancelled.

Wilmot athletic director Jerry Christiansen said Thursday afternoon that Case cancelled the game.

This cancellation comes one day after Park High School announced its next two games — at Union Grove Friday night and at Case Sept. 3 — were being cancelled because multiple players were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

