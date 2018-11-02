When an early injury sent the other half of a dynamic offensive duo to the sideline, Tyler Tenner delivered an unforgettable solo.
The Racine Lutheran High School junior scored five touchdowns Friday night, thrusting the Crusaders past Cambridge 41-21 in a WIAA Division 6 third-round playoff game at Cambridge.
Lutheran (10-2) advances to face Lancaster (9-3) on Friday at Elkhorn High School in Walworth County, with a spot in the state championship game on the line.
Jaylen Houston twisted an ankle on the opening defensive series for Lutheran, forcing his fellow running back to pick up an even bigger share of the load on offense. Tenner responded with 31 carries for 310 yards and four touchdowns, which he supplemented with a late defensive score on a 90-yard fumble recovery after wrestling the ball away from a Blue Jays receiver.
“Every time he got hit, he kept going,” Crusaders coach Scott Smith said. “There was nobody that tackled him one-on-one.”
Tenner’s first two trips to the end zone provided the only scoring of the first half at Cambridge, about a half-hour’s drive west of Madison. But the previously undefeated Blue Jays scored on their opening possession of the second period after recovering an onside kick.
“I knew it wasn’t over at halftime,” Smith said. “I knew there were going to be a lot of swings in the game.”
An exchange of touchdowns left the Lutheran lead at a precarious 21-14. Early in the final quarter, Nolan Kraus intercepted a seam pass to halt a potential game-tying drive by Cambridge (11-1).
“That play was the big momentum we needed,” Smith said.
Houston’s absence triggered lineup shifts in multiple phases of the game. Freshman Kimyron Bonner stepped into the junior’s usual spot at middle linebacker, earning his first significant action of the season, and sophomore Henry Hoeft took outside linebacker snaps to keep Tenner fresh on offense.
Another sophomore, Michael Jacobsen, carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards – often in short-yardage situations – in extended action at fullback.
“I was pretty happy with the ‘next man up,’” said Smith, praising the junior varsity coaching staff for preparing the young players.
Colton Kraus completed 5 of 9 passes for 89 yards, including a 35-yard score to Josh Hess that gave Lutheran its final points. Although Smith was miffed by the six penalties that cost his team 65 yards, he noted that the Crusaders have beaten three straight conference champions in the postseason.
Lutheran now faces the Lancaster’s Flying Arrows, who won the last of the program’s seven state titles in 2014. Lancaster held off Fennimore 21-14 on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.