The Racine Lutheran High School finished its quest for an undefeated regular season on Friday night, while Tyler Tenner continued his quest to be the all-time leading running back in state history.
The Crusaders ran for twice as many yards as its opponent, Catholic Central, and Tenner moved up one more spot on the state rushing list as Lutheran defeated the Hilltoppers 34-13 in a Metro Classic Conference game at the Topper Bowl in Burlington, the final regular-season game for both teams.
With the victory, the Crusaders (9-0, 7-0 MCC) clinched the outright MCC title and will wait to see who they will host for the first round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs.
"I am proud of how the boys played and all the hard work they did to get here and they deserve this conference title," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said.
The Crusaders ran for 285 yards, led by Tenner, who ran 26 times for 206 yards and a touchdown to increase his career yardage to 6,422. He passed Dylan Hendricks of Pulaski (6,359 yards from 2015 to 2018) for fourth place on the all-time state list. Next on the list is third-place Luke Hagel of Random Lake (6,495 yards from 1995-98).
Tenner also caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nolan Kraus in the second quarter.
Jaylen Houston also had a nice night for Lutheran, accounting for three touchdowns. He ran 11 times for 50 yards and a 2-yard touchdown, and caught two passes for 42 yards, both for first-quarter touchdowns (6 and 36 yards).
Kraus went 4 for 10 for 119 yards and ran for 29 more.
About the only negative for the Crusaders was being called for 12 penalties totaling 85 yards.
"We made a few mistakes that we have to clean up and that is a credit to Catholic Central as they came out and took it to us," said Smith, whose team is one of five undefeated teams in Division 6. "But I know our boys will adjust and will be ready for the new season in the playoffs."
The Hilltoppers (5-4, 4-3 MCC), who also qualified for the playoffs in Division 7, hung tough despite falling behind 13-0 after the first quarter and 21-7 at halftime.
"I am very proud of how the boys overcame some early adversity and really hung tough with a very good Racine Lutheran team," Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said.
Reid Muellenbach led the offense for Catholic Central, rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown and adding 20 yards receiving and a touchdown.
UNION GROVE 40, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 15: The Broncos had the ground game rolling in a Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Falcons at Union Grove.
Union Grove (4-5, 3-4 SLC) also qualified for the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2015 with the victory. They will play in Division 3 next weekend.
“We got off to a really good start and did a great job controlling the line to give our runners holes to break through,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “We haven’t been able to consistently run the ball well for a while, so it was really nice to see a breakthrough tonight.”
The Broncos had 337 yards rushing and were led by senior Konnor Goetsch, who had 143 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and junior Nick Williams, who had 86 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Junior quarterback Nash Wolf had a strong game through the air, going 9 of 13 for 128 yards.
The Broncos defense stood strong as well, holding Westosha (2-7, 2-5) to only 137 yards of total offense and not allowing a score until the third quarter.
“Our defense did a great job holding their offense and getting some turnovers,” McClelland said. “We were able to shut down their run game and take away a key part of their offense.”
BURLINGTON 57, ELKHORN 30: The Demons could not be stopped on offense in the regular-season finale, scoring on every single possession in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Elkhorn.
“After a rough game last week we did a nice job of bouncing back in this one,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “We ran the ball really well, did a good job at the line to open up holes for the runners, and did enough defensively to get the win. It was a good team effort tonight.”
The Demons (7-2, 5-2 SLC), who will open play in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs next weekend, had 426 rushing yards on just 32 carries and 547 yards of total offense.
Running back Zach Wallace led the charge with 205 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Burlington quarterback Dalton Damon also contributed over 100 yards on the ground with 133 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Damon was efficient through the air as well, going 10 for 12 for 121 yards and a touchdown. Otto Traxinger led receivers with 61 yards on three catches.
BADGER 17, WATERFORD 7: The Wolverines didn’t see the ball much Friday, running just 21 plays in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Lake Geneva to deny them an unbeaten regular season.
The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter as the teams scored on back-to-back possessions. Badger quarterback Grant Dumez scored on a 6-yard run with 3:18 left in the quarter and Dominic Miller answered for Waterford (8-1, 6-1 SLC) on a 55-yard touchdown run just 45 seconds later.
The Badgers (6-3, 4-3) broke the tie and took the lead for good on a 1-yard scoring run by Dumez with 5:05 left. Dumez used his foot to add to Badger’s lead, kicking a 30-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half for a 17-7 lead.
Neither team scored in the second half, and the Badgers dominated time of possession, running the ball 70 times for 281 yards. Cole Gabor had 107 yards on 33 carries, Dumez had 73 yards on 21 carries and Tanner Garrels had 79 yards on seven carries.
By contrast, Waterford had just 13 running plays and eight pass plays. Wolverines’ leading rusher Tanner Keller, who entered the game with 1,300 yards, ran just eight times for 87 yards, and Miller ran four times for 82.
HORLICK 41, TREMPER 32: The Rebels were able to hang on in a back-and-forth Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
Horlick (3-6, 2-5 SEC) finished its season on a high note, spreading the wealth around on the ground and finishing with 370 yards on 64 carries.
Allieas Williams led the rushing attack with 183 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns. Davion Powell added 74 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries; Bruce Cosey had 57 yards on seven carries; and Spencer Schick had 42 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. All four are seniors playing their final game for the Rebels.
Cosey added 30 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Tremper (2-7, 1-6 SEC) was held to minus-14 yards on the ground, but made up for it through the air, passing for 378 yards.
Trojans quarterback Ryan McGonegle went 23 of 48 for 298 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Justin Dierckens threw an 80-yard touchdown pass on an option play in the first quarter. Dierckens caught six passes for 145 yards and three scores.
BRADFORD/REUTHER 37, PARK 14: The Panthers trailed 14-0 at halftime, then the Red Devils found their offense in the second half and rolled to a Southeast Conference victory at Kenosha.
Park (3-6, 2-5 SEC) wasn’t able to produce much offense until the fourth quarter, mostly because the defense for Bradford/Reuther (3-6, 3-4) had Panthers quarterback Ricky Canady on the run for much of the game.
Canady finished 15 of 34 for 187 yards and a touchdown, an 8-yard pass to Trey Kelley, and Canady scored on a 6-yard run, both late in the fourth quarter. Kelley caught 10 passes for 146 yards and the Panthers had 139 of their 225 total yards of offense in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils, who had not scored more than 14 points in a game this season, had 343 yards of total offense in the game and led 24-0 after the third quarter, then returned an interception for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
