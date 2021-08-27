High school football: Stingy Catholic Central shuts out Shoreland Lutheran

The Catholic Central High School football team wasn’t flashy Friday night, but settled in and got the job done against Shoreland Lutheran.
The Hilltoppers had a strong defensive performance and had enough on the offensive side of the ball to shut out the Pacers 20-0 in a nonconference game at Somers.
Catholic Central (2-0) didn’t give Shoreland much to work with, on the ground or through the air. The Pacers (0-2) had just 137 yards of total offense, an average of 3.0 yards per play.
Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said the defense was the key.
“Our defense really set the tone early and was strong, and I thought the players improved dramatically throughout the game,” Aldrich said. “We had a bit of a rough start, but we settled down.”
Henry Amborn led the defense with eight tackles, seven solo, including three tackles for loss. Calahan Miles had seven solo tackles, one for loss, and also had an interception, and Murphy O’Brien had five solos.
Catholic Central didn’t have a lot of offense of its own, totaling 122 rushing and 45 passing, but had three quality drives, one in each of the first three quarters, that resulted in scores.
In the first quarter, running back Wyatt Riehle ran for a 6-yard score, then during the second quarter, a roughly four-minute drive was capped off with a 1-yard run by running back Tai Loughrin, giving Catholic Central a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The Hilltoppers got their final score in the third quarter, when quarterback Max Robson scored on a 9-yard run.
Robson led Catholic Central with 44 rushing yards and Amborn was close behind with 37. Robson was efficient passing, going 3 for 4 for 45 yards, and Miles caught two passes for 34 yards.
“The kids played very hard tonight,” Aldrich said. “They really persevered, but our team is going to be tested again next week (against Brookfield Academy).”
Nolan Cipov led the Pacers with 39 yards rushing and Joseph Kayon had 35.