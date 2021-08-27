High school football: Stingy Catholic Central shuts out Shoreland Lutheran

The Catholic Central High School football team wasn’t flashy Friday night, but settled in and got the job done against Shoreland Lutheran.

The Hilltoppers had a strong defensive performance and had enough on the offensive side of the ball to shut out the Pacers 20-0 in a nonconference game at Somers.

Catholic Central (2-0) didn’t give Shoreland much to work with, on the ground or through the air. The Pacers (0-2) had just 137 yards of total offense, an average of 3.0 yards per play.

Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said the defense was the key.

“Our defense really set the tone early and was strong, and I thought the players improved dramatically throughout the game,” Aldrich said. “We had a bit of a rough start, but we settled down.”

Henry Amborn led the defense with eight tackles, seven solo, including three tackles for loss. Calahan Miles had seven solo tackles, one for loss, and also had an interception, and Murphy O’Brien had five solos.

Catholic Central didn’t have a lot of offense of its own, totaling 122 rushing and 45 passing, but had three quality drives, one in each of the first three quarters, that resulted in scores.