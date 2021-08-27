High school football: Stingy Catholic Central shuts out Shoreland Lutheran SUN

The Catholic Central High School football team wasn’t flashy Friday night, but settled in and got the job done against Shoreland Lutheran.
The Hilltoppers had a strong defensive performance and had enough on the offensive side of the ball to shut out the Pacers 20-0 in a nonconference game at Somers.
Catholic Central (2-0) didn’t give Shoreland much to work with, on the ground or through the air. The Pacers (0-2) had just 137 yards of total offense, an average of 3.0 yards per play.
Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said the defense was the key.
“Our defense really set the tone early and was strong, and I thought the players improved dramatically throughout the game,” Aldrich said. “We had a bit of a rough start, but we settled down.”
Henry Amborn led the defense with eight tackles, seven solo, including three tackles for loss. Calahan Miles had seven solo tackles, one for loss, and also had an interception, and Murphy O’Brien had five solos.
Catholic Central didn’t have a lot of offense of its own, totaling 122 rushing and 45 passing, but had three quality drives, one in each of the first three quarters, that resulted in scores.
In the first quarter, running back Wyatt Riehle ran for a 6-yard score, then during the second quarter, a roughly four-minute drive was capped off with a 1-yard run by running back Tai Loughrin, giving Catholic Central a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The Hilltoppers got their final score in the third quarter, when quarterback Max Robson scored on a 9-yard run.
Robson led Catholic Central with 44 rushing yards and Amborn was close behind with 37. Robson was efficient passing, going 3 for 4 for 45 yards, and Miles caught two passes for 34 yards.
“The kids played very hard tonight,” Aldrich said. “They really persevered, but our team is going to be tested again next week (against Brookfield Academy).”
Nolan Cipov led the Pacers with 39 yards rushing and Joseph Kayon had 35.
RACINE LUTHERAN 33, MARTIN LUTHER 14: The Crusaders learned a very valuable lesson this past week about late summer football.
The Crusaders applied that lesson to Friday’s nonconference game at Greendale Martin Luther and were rewarded with a victory.
A better conditioned Lutheran squad, which had several players cramping up during last week’s 35-14 loss to Union Grove, used a balanced offensive attack and a stiff defense to beat the Spartans.
Lutheran coach Scott Smith, who admonished his players last week for their lack of conditioning, was singing their praises this time as they beat one of the better teams in the Metro Classic Conference.
“This was a good bounce back for us,” Smith said. “Even though it was humid, we were in better shape (to handle it).
“Last week, the kids saw what shape they had to get in and that helped us a lot.”
Smith said the offensive line was a key, especially the trio of seniors Seth Hultman and Jaylin Pritchett, and junior Akari Redmond. Hultman (5-foot-10, 208 pounds) and Pritchett (6-4, 305) are veterans of the line, while Redmond (6-4, 355) is less experienced.
However, Redmond had some extra motivation Friday. Smith said Redmond found out about two hours before the game that his aunt had passed away. It would have been understandable for him to miss the game, but he spoke to his family and was told he should play.
“He was a big motivation,” Smith said. "(His family) wanted him to play and he said ‘coach, I want to play.’ It meant a lot for the coaches, school and teammates for him to be there.”
The Crusaders (1-1) ran for 199 yards, led by senior Isaiah Folsom with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. The line also gave senior quarterback Camdin Jansen time to throw and he was efficient, going 7 of 9 for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
The big play of the game was in the first quarter, when Jansen hit junior Eric Ibarra for an 85-yard scoring pass. Jansen later connected with senior Gavin Zawicki for a 37-yard score.
Defensively, Lutheran held the Spartans to 129 yards of total offense (82 rushing, 47 passing). Senior defensive back Dajahn Nelson had an interception and Hultman, Pritchett and Redmond were strong up front.
“They have a heck of a program,” Smith said about Martin Luther. “They’re never down and they keep their foot on the gas pedal.”
UNION GROVE 41, WILLIAMSVILLE (Ill.) 18: The nearly 2½-hour drive to LaSalle, Ill., was definitely worth it for the Broncos on Friday as they ran for 320 yards and snapped the Bullets’ 20-game winning streak in a nonconference game.
Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said Williamsville, playing in its season opener, played a up-tempo, no-huddle offense and ran 91 plays to Union Grove's 57. But the Broncos, who had just one practice to prepare for the Bullets, were able to keep them in check.
“I’ve never seen a high school team play as fast as they did,” McClelland said. “They were really flying and were really impressive to see. But knowing what little time we had to prepare, we stuck with base personnel packages and base calls. We went in with a pretty senior team with a lot of three-year starters, with a lot of experience.”
Cody Cotton helped get Union Grove (2-0) flying out of the gate, scoring on a 71-yard touchdown run, and he added scoring runs of 9 and 12 yards in the first quarter.
Williamsville, which went 14-0 and won the Illinois 3A state title in 2019 and were 6-0 in an abbreviated spring schedule, scored in the second quarter to make it 20-6.
Just before halftime, a “crazy” sequence of events, McClelland said, put the Broncos up 34-6.
With about 20 seconds left in the half, Adam Ross intercepted Bullets quarterback Jake Seman and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, Union Grove hit a pooch kick and recovered the ball after the Williamsville return man thought it would go out of bounds. Cotton got his fourth touchdown of the half with four seconds left on a pass from quarterback Nathan Williams.
Cotton has eight touchdowns in the Broncos’ first two games.
“He’s a fun kid to watch and he’s electric,” McClelland said. “The offensive line, fullback and receivers were blocking well to let him spring long runs.”
Cotton finished with 232 yards on 20 carries and the one pass reception.
The Broncos got their final score of the game on the first drive of the third quarter, capped by a 42 yard pass from Williams to Owen Skewes.
Defensively, even though Seman had 362 yards passing, Union Grove was solid. McClelland said defensive backs Cotton, Skewes and Ross didn’t allow many big plays, linebackers Gianni Scacco, Garrett Foldy and Jax Schiro helped control the line of scrimmage and defensive end Luke Kokat had “a monster game and was unblockable.”
The defense forced three fumbles and allowed just 28 rushing yards.
MOSINEE 30, ST. CATHERINE'S 12: Even though the St. Catherine’s High School football team was meeting Mosinee halfway Friday, the Angels still had a long bus ride.
The trip might have taken away some of the team's edge.
St. Catherine’s wasn’t sharp for most of the game, coach Dan Miller said, and it resulted in a nonconference loss at Kaukauna High School.
Angels coach Dan Miller said his team is young, but there was little excuse for the way his team played.
“This really was a team loss for us,” said Miller, whose team lost 37-30 last week at home to Cedar Grove-Belgium. “We didn’t come off the bus sharp and ready to play. We know we are a young team and we just have to know every game is going to be a battle, no matter what. That mindset has to be there.
"I know they’re all doing the best they can.”
Mosinee (1-1), located about 16 miles south of Wausau in north central Wisconsin, led 10-0 at halftime and took a 17-0 lead in the third quarter.
The Angels finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback John Perugini to junior wide receiver Davion Thomas-Kumpula that made it 17-6.
The Indians added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, on a run and an interception return, before Perugini and Thomas-Kumpula hooked up on a 36-yard touchdown play late in the fourth quarter.
The game was much closer on the stat sheet as the teams had nearly the same passing yardage and Mosinee outgained St. Catherine’s by just 52 yards (296-244).
Perugini went 10 of 24 for 137 yards, but was intercepted three times. Perugini was also the Angels’ leading rusher with 53 yards, while DJ Miller added 46.
Thomas-Kumpula caught seven passes for 106 yards.
“He’s shown he can be a game-breaker,” Miller said of Thomas-Kumpula.
Miller wants the Angels to put this game behind them, but he also hopes this will be a gut-check for his team.
“I’m chalking this one up as learning experience to understand where were are,” Miller said. “We’ll have to dig deep and look at each other and be real honest about where we want to go and what do to when we get there.”
OAK CREEK 35, WATERFORD 0: The Waterford High School football team encountered a buzzsaw Friday night.
The Wolverines’ ground game was ground to a halt and Waterford was shut out by perennial state power Oak Creek in a nonconference game at Oak Creek.
Waterford (1-1), which ran for over 300 yards last week in a 42-12 victory over Milwaukee Rufus King, was no match for the Knights, who allowed just nine yards rushing on 24 carries. The Wolverines did a little better through the air with 58 yards, but had just two first downs in the game.
After a scoreless first quarter, Oak Creek had a burst of offense, thanks to quarterback Cade Palkowski. He threw three touchdown passes in a span of four minutes, hitting Steven Piontek for 6 yards, Marty Kleppek for 16 and Joey Flaherty for 37, for a 21-0 halftime lead.
Palkowski went 11 of 16 for 101 yards and was intercepted once, by Max Sikora.
Oak Creek scored two touchdowns during the third quarter, both on short runs, just 51 seconds apart.
Owen Martinson had two receptions for 30 yards for the Wolverines and quarterbacks Max Gonzalez and Max Northrop combined to go 5 for 14 with two interceptions.
Waterford’s defense didn’t play badly — Oak Creek’s leading rusher had just 51 yards and the Knights had just 120 yards on 28 carries. Flaherty had two catches for 42 yards.