High school football: Stingy Catholic Central shuts out Shoreland Lutheran SUN

“Last week, the kids saw what shape they had to get in and that helped us a lot.”

Smith said the offensive line was a key, especially the trio of seniors Seth Hultman and Jaylin Pritchett, and junior Akari Redmond. Hultman (5-foot-10, 208 pounds) and Pritchett (6-4, 305) are veterans of the line, while Redmond (6-4, 355) is less experienced.

However, Redmond had some extra motivation Friday. Smith said Redmond found out about two hours before the game that his aunt had passed away. It would have been understandable for him to miss the game, but he spoke to his family and was told he should play.

“He was a big motivation,” Smith said. "(His family) wanted him to play and he said ‘coach, I want to play.’ It meant a lot for the coaches, school and teammates for him to be there.”

The Crusaders (1-1) ran for 199 yards, led by senior Isaiah Folsom with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. The line also gave senior quarterback Camdin Jansen time to throw and he was efficient, going 7 of 9 for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

The big play of the game was in the first quarter, when Jansen hit junior Eric Ibarra for an 85-yard scoring pass. Jansen later connected with senior Gavin Zawicki for a 37-yard score.