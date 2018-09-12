Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Racine County

Through Sept. 8

Record PF PA

Burlington 4-0 152 61

St. Catherine’s 4-0 212 14

Horlick 3-1 150 50

Lutheran 3-1 130 66

Waterford 3-1 99 75

Catholic Central 2-2 72 138

Union Grove 2-2 70 99

Case 1-3 41 116

Park 1-3 48 124

Team offense

Rush Pass Total Avg.

Burlington 717 900 1617 404.2

St. Catherine’s 1106 506 1612 403.0

Horlick 1462 77 1539 384.7

Lutheran 1092 213 1305 326.3

Waterford 919 327 1246 311.5

Union Grove 314 926 1240 310.0

Catholic Central 803 183 986 246.5

Park 396 278 674 168.5

Case 233 394 627 156.8

Team defense

Rush Pass Total Avg.

St. Catherine’s 47 271 318 79.5

Horlick 373 326 699 174.7

Lutheran 421 505 936 234.0

Case 403 632 1035 258.8

Park 722 343 1065 266.2

Burlington 605 519 1124 281.0

Catholic Central 741 492 1233 308.2

Union Grove 620 652 1272 318.0

Waterford 672 611 1283 320.7

Scoring

(Minimum 24 points)

TD XP FG Pts.

Webley, Burlington 11 0 0 66

Brown, St. Catherine’s 10 0 0 60

Keller, Waterford 10 0 0 60

McNeal, Horlick 8 0 0 48

Tenner, Lutheran 8 0 0 48

Dodd, St. Catherine’s 7 0 0 42

Hess, Lutheran 5 0 0 30

Clark, Horlick 4 0 0 24

Rushing

(Minimum 200 yards)

Att Yards Avg TD

Keller, Waterford 75 597 8.0 10

McNeal, Horlick 32 552 17.2 8

Brown, St. Catherine’s 24 484 20.1 10

Tenner, Lutheran 47 441 9.4 8

Dodd, St. Catherine’s 42 438 10.4 7

Dirksmeyer, Catholic Central 54 303 5.6 3

Clark, Horlick 37 256 6.9 3

Cobb, St. Catherine’s 36 252 7.0 2

Miller, Waterford 30 251 8.4 2

Damon, Burlington 35 241 6.9 2

Chapman, Horlick 34 235 6.9 3

R. Canady, Park 45 228 5.1 1

Meinholz, Catholic Central 65 225 3.5 1

Passing

Comp Att Yds TD Int

Damon, Burlington 50 81 878 13 2

Wolf, Union Grove 47 86 525 3 3

Brown, St. Catherine’s 26 38 483 8 1

Schauer, Waterford 17 37 327 2 0

Brawner, Case 36 74 268 2 3

Hansel, Union Grove 23 44 210 1 5

C. Kraus, Lutheran 8 23 195 2 2

Kelley, Park 13 26 183 3 2

Suchomel, Catholic Central 15 27 183 3 3

Valukas; Park 10 30 90 0 3

Ramsey, Horlick 5 14 77 3 2

Receiving

(Minimum 8 receptions)

Catches Yds Avg. TD

Nelson, Union Grove 23 350 15.2 2

Webley, Burlington 19 512 26.9 10

Davis, Union Grove 14 183 13.0 1

Davis, Case 12 119 9.9 2

Lacy, Case 11 129 11.7 1

Farr, Case 10 23 2.3 0

Doerflinger, Catholic Central 10 58 5.8 0

Haeuser, St. Catherine’s 9 195 21.7 3

Wallace, Burlington 9 98 10.9 1

Morgan, Case 8 17 2.1 0

Conference standings

Southeast

Conf Overall

Franklin 1-0 3-0

Oak Creek 1-0 3-0

Horlick 1-0 2-1

Kenosha Indian Trail 1-0 1-2

Kenosha Tremper 0-1 2-1

Case 0-1 1-2

Park 0-1 1-2

Metro Classic

Conf Overall

St. Catherine’s 2-0 4-0

Greendale Martin Luther 2-0 4-0

Racine Lutheran 2-1 4-1

Catholic Central 1-1 2-2

Whitefish Bay Dominican 1-1 3-1

Kenosha St. Joseph 1-2 2-3

Shoreland Lutheran 0-2 0-4

Saint Thomas More 0-2 0-4

Southern Lakes

Conf Overall

Burlington 2-0 4-0

Waterford 2-0 3-1

Elkhorn 2-0 2-2

Union Grove 1-1 2-2

Delavan-Darien 0-1 1-2

Wilmot 1-1 2-2

Delavan-Darien 0-2 1-3

Lake Geneva Badger 0-2 0-4

Westosha Central 0-2 0-4

