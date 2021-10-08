High school football: St. Joseph beats Racine Lutheran, clinches at least a tie for MCC title

The battle for first place in the Midwest Classic Conference was pretty one-sided Friday.
Kenosha St. Joseph was on the short end of the statistics, but had the advantage on the scoreboard in a 28-7 victory over Racine Lutheran in an MCC game at Pritchard Park in Racine.
The Crusaders (7-2, 5-1 MCC), who have already clinched a WIAA playoff spot, outgained the Lancers 315-126 and had 17 first downs to the Lancers' eight. But 164 of the Crusaders' yards and seven of their first downs came in the fourth quarter after St. Joseph (8-0, 6-0) had built a commanding lead and were just focused on keeping the Crusaders in front of them.
The Lancers' defense dominated from start to finish to help them clinch at least a share of the MCC title, their first since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference championship in 2005.
St. Joseph and Racine Lutheran entered the game tied for first place, so the Lancers have sole possession with one game remaining. They would secure the Midwest Classic title outright by beating Living Word Lutheran in a regular-season finale at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha next week.
Lutheran had won four straight over St. Joseph and received seven votes in the latest AP Small Division state poll.
The Lancers’ defense gave the Crusaders fits on the edges with its speed all night, sacking senior quarterback Camdin Jansen three times and pressuring him on the majority of his 41 dropbacks. Jansen went 19 for 39 for 231 yards.
St. Joseph also forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions.
Lutheran was without its junior kicker/punter, Logan Rasch (no reason was given), and had to be aggressive on fourth down. The Crusaders went just 1 for 9, including twice on fourth-and-goal situations.
St. Joseph's offense took advantage of the short fields and was also assisted by personal fouls on Lutheran that extended three of the Lancers' four touchdown drives.
Running back Jayden Gordon capped the Lancers' first drive with a 10-yard scoring run and ran in from six yards out in the second quarter to give St. Joseph a 14-0 lead, before Crusaders senior running back Isaiah Folsom ran in from six yards to cut the halftime score to 14-7.
But the Lancers scored once in the third quarter, on senior Caden Tolefree's 1-yard touchdown dive, then on the first play of the fourth when senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus tossed a ball high for Schuler, his 6-foot-4, 195-pound target, who boxed out his defender and caught a 7-yard score.
Folsom had 57 yards rushing on 14 carries. Eric Ibarra (87 yards) and Gavin Zawicki (79) caught a combined 15 passes and Eric Rossa added three catches for 58 yards for Lutheran.