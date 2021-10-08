High school football: St. Joseph beats Racine Lutheran, clinches at least a tie for MCC title

The battle for first place in the Midwest Classic Conference was pretty one-sided Friday.

Kenosha St. Joseph was on the short end of the statistics, but had the advantage on the scoreboard in a 28-7 victory over Racine Lutheran in an MCC game at Pritchard Park in Racine.

The Crusaders (7-2, 5-1 MCC), who have already clinched a WIAA playoff spot, outgained the Lancers 315-126 and had 17 first downs to the Lancers' eight. But 164 of the Crusaders' yards and seven of their first downs came in the fourth quarter after St. Joseph (8-0, 6-0) had built a commanding lead and were just focused on keeping the Crusaders in front of them.

The Lancers' defense dominated from start to finish to help them clinch at least a share of the MCC title, their first since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference championship in 2005.

St. Joseph and Racine Lutheran entered the game tied for first place, so the Lancers have sole possession with one game remaining. They would secure the Midwest Classic title outright by beating Living Word Lutheran in a regular-season finale at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha next week.

Lutheran had won four straight over St. Joseph and received seven votes in the latest AP Small Division state poll.