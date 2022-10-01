High school football: St. Catherine's tames Lightning

Entering Friday night, the St. Catherine’s High School football team had won its previous three games by a combined score of 145-13.

A pair of early touchdowns from Lake Country Lutheran may have reminded the Angels that the month ahead will be more challenging, but the response from their third-year starting quarterback and his arsenal of playmakers showed that they are more than ready for that trial.

After falling behind 14-6 early in the second quarter, St. Catherine’s scored 28 unanswered points to hand the Lightning a 34-21 Metro Classic Conference loss on St Catherine's homecoming Friday night at Pritchard Park.

“When you’re handling teams pretty well early on, you don’t know if you’re building throughout the season,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “We needed to find out if we’re battle tested and ready to make a run here.”

One year ago, senior wide receiver Davion Thomas finished with one catch for seven yards in a 45-14 loss at Lutheran. On Friday night, it was a drastically different story. Thomas took over the game with a personal-best 15 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

“This is my best game yet but I don’t really care about that, I just want to win and make it as far as we can,” Thomas said. “We just fought hard.”

“We needed to put the ball in his hands,” Miller said about Thomas. “It was also great to have the protection to do so.”

Senior quarterback John Perugini has been throwing passes to Thomas for three years at St. Catherine’s (7-0, 5-0 MCC) and many years before as well as they played together on youth teams growing up. When the Angels fell behind and were stopped on fourth down on back-to-back drives, Perugini knew where to throw to jump-start the offense.

Following the second failed fourth-down conversion, the Lightning were driving and had a chance to open up a two-score lead. Instead, an underthrown pass was intercepted at the goal line by freshman Lamont Hamilton.

Thomas quickly got St. Catherine’s out of their own end zone with a catch-and-run to gain 30 yards, then capped the five-minute drive with a 27-yard touchdown catch to tie the game.

After the interception halfway through the second quarter, Lutheran did not gain another first down until the fourth quarter.

The Angels had a chance to take the lead shortly before halftime, but a diving catch in the end zone by Thomas was ruled incomplete and the final pass of the half was intercepted.

“There was some frustration at halftime,” Miller said. “They felt that they should have played a better half."

St. Catherine’s quickly forced a stop to start the second half, then took a 22-14 lead when Thomas made a catch in the end zone on a 7-yard pass.

The next drive for the Angels started at their own 5-yard line, but Thomas once again made a catch and run for a 30-yard gain. Junior running back Jayvion Hunter kept the drive going by converting a fourth and 1, then Thomas finished the drive with a 16-yard catch-and-run up the middle of the field to put St. Catherine’s up 28-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Lutheran (2-5, 2-3) appeared to have some momentum early in the fourth quarter after forcing one of just two punts in the game from the Angels. The Lightning had a couple large gains on runs to start the drive and crossed midfield for the first time in the second half, but St. Catherine’s senior defensive tackle Abel Mulder made the play of the game to essentially seal the win.

Mulder started the play by beating his blocker and had a direct shot at tackling the running back in the backfield for a loss, but the quarterback’s toss went over the running back’s head. Mulder then scooped the ball up and led a convoy of Angels into the end zone for a 56-yard fumble return that made it a 34-14 game.

The score was Mulder’s first career touchdown. His teammates were so excited for him that the team was penalized for a delay of game on the ensuing two-point attempt.

“After I scored I just saw my whole team running towards me,” Mulder said. “We’ve been talking about me getting a touchdown for four years now. That was a crazy feeling.”

“Coach Ramirez, our defensive line coach, had some great stunt calls with our front,” Miller added. “And Abel’s a big dude. He’s extremely strong.”

During the summer before the season, the Angels gathered twice a week to train and play 7-on-7 football. The hard work put in before the season led to a fast start that has them ranked sixth in the Medium Division of the Associated Press state football poll.

Friday night was the first of three big tests for St. Catherine’s before the playoffs begin. The Lightning may be 2-5, but they had just lost to both of the other two leading teams in the MCC by one point each in the previous weeks and are one year removed from a 10-1 season.

Up next, the Angels will travel to Greendale to face Martin Luther, which is also 5-0 in MCC play. St. Catherine's will then end the regular season against University School of Milwaukee, which lost to Martin Luther Friday and is one game behind the Angels and Spartans at 4-1 in conference play.

“We’re just trying to improve our focus,” Mulder said. “We know we just have to lock in and play our best games that we have in these last two games.”