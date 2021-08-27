High school football: St. Catherine's struggles against Mosinee

Even though the St. Catherine’s High School football team was meeting Mosinee halfway Friday, the Angels still had a long bus ride.
The trip might have taken away some of the team's edge.
St. Catherine’s wasn’t sharp for most of the game, coach Dan Miller said, and it resulted in a 30-12 nonconference loss at Kaukauna High School.
Angels coach Dan Miller said his team is young, but there was little excuse for the way his team played.
“This really was a team loss for us,” said Miller, whose team lost 37-30 last week at home to Cedar Grove-Belgium. “We didn’t come off the bus sharp and ready to play. We know we are a young team and we just have to know every game is going to be a battle, no matter what. That mindset has to be there.
"I know they’re all doing the best they can.”
Mosinee (1-1), located about 16 miles south of Wausau in north central Wisconsin, led 10-0 at halftime and took a 17-0 lead in the third quarter.
The Angels finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback John Perugini to junior wide receiver Davion Thomas-Kumpula that made it 17-6.
The Indians added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, on a run and an interception return, before Perugini and Thomas-Kumpula hooked up on a 36-yard touchdown play late in the fourth quarter.
The game was much closer on the stat sheet as the teams had nearly the same passing yardage and Mosinee outgained St. Catherine’s by just 52 yards (296-244).
Perugini went 10 of 24 for 137 yards, but was intercepted three times. Perugini was also the Angels’ leading rusher with 53 yards, while DJ Miller added 46.
Thomas-Kumpula caught seven passes for 106 yards.
“He’s shown he can be a game-breaker,” Miller said of Thomas-Kumpula.
Miller wants the Angels to put this game behind them, but he also hopes this will be a gut-check for his team.
“I’m chalking this one up as learning experience to understand where were are,” Miller said. “We’ll have to dig deep and look at each other and be real honest about where we want to go and what do to when we get there.”