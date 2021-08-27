High school football: St. Catherine's struggles against Mosinee

Even though the St. Catherine’s High School football team was meeting Mosinee halfway Friday, the Angels still had a long bus ride.

The trip might have taken away some of the team's edge.

St. Catherine’s wasn’t sharp for most of the game, coach Dan Miller said, and it resulted in a 30-12 nonconference loss at Kaukauna High School.

Angels coach Dan Miller said his team is young, but there was little excuse for the way his team played.

“This really was a team loss for us,” said Miller, whose team lost 37-30 last week at home to Cedar Grove-Belgium. “We didn’t come off the bus sharp and ready to play. We know we are a young team and we just have to know every game is going to be a battle, no matter what. That mindset has to be there.

"I know they’re all doing the best they can.”

Mosinee (1-1), located about 16 miles south of Wausau in north central Wisconsin, led 10-0 at halftime and took a 17-0 lead in the third quarter.

The Angels finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback John Perugini to junior wide receiver Davion Thomas-Kumpula that made it 17-6.