High school football: St. Catherine's struggles against Martin Luther

This is a game the St. Catherine’s High School football team would like to forget.

The Angels managed just over 100 yards of total offense against the defense of Martin Luther Friday night and were shut out by the Spartans 28-0 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

“Martin Luther has a very strong defense and they got after us,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “They made it very difficult to run and pass the ball. We played as hard as we could.”

The Angels (4-4, 4-2 MCC), who have already clinched a WIAA playoff berth, trailed early 7-0, but had a great chance to tie the game near the end of the first quarter, Miller said.

Junior quarterback John Perugini hit junior receiver Davion Thomas-Kumpula on a 41-yard pass play that got the ball inside Martin Luther’s 5-yard line, but St. Catherine’s couldn’t get in the end zone and Martin Luther took over on downs.

The Spartans drove right down the field and scored, taking a 14-0 lead at halftime.

“John threw a nice ball to Davion,” Miller said, “but we couldn’t punch it in.”

That was the only pass Perugini completed as he went 1 for 7.