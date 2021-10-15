High school football: St. Catherine's solid in regular-season finale

Heading into the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season, the St. Catherine’s High School football team is back on the right track.

Junior running back DJ Miller ran for 234 yards and a touchdown and quarterback John Perugini threw for 175 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Angels to a 36-23 win over St. Francis Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.

“It was a tough first half, but we got after it in the second half,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said.

Coming off of a 28-0 loss at Greendale Martin Luther last Friday, the Angels (5-4, 5-2 MCC) started aggressively early against the Mariners (4-5, 3-4).

Perugini found Davion Thomas-Kumpula for a 38-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the game, then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Domonic Pitts to put St. Catherine’s up 16-0.

St. Francis scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, but Miller responded with a four-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. At halftime, the Angels led 22-13.

In the third quarter, St. Catherine’s began to wear the Mariners down with its physicality. Jakari Oliver caught a 13-yard pass from Perugini and Thomas-Kumpula scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass to put the Angels up 36-13.