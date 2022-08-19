High school football: St. Catherine's soars against Racine Lutheran

It was a matchup of the rebuilding vs. the rebuilt when the St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran high school football teams met in a season-opening nonconference game on Friday night at Pritchard Park.

The Angels, led by a returning quartet of seniors John Perugini, DJ Miller, Domonic Pitts and Davion Thomas-Kumpula, used a balanced attack to open their season with a 46-0 win over the Crusaders, who are replacing eight starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 10-win team.

“The boys played extremely hard,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “They were very motivated. I was really proud of the effort they gave as a team.”

“We made a lot of mistakes, but we’re young,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “St. Cat’s has a good football team and I thought Pitts played outstanding.”

St. Catherine’s jumped out to an early lead with a 3-yard touchdown run from junior running back Jayvion Hunter. Perugini then found Thomas-Kumpula for a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Angels a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Crusaders had a chance to cut into the deficit early in the second quarter, but sophomore linebacker Mariano Tellamentez intercepted a pass deep in St. Catherine’s territory to stop the threat. On the ensuing drive, the Angels were facing fourth-and-goal from the 9-yard line when freshman wide receiver Lamont Hamilton scored his first career touchdown on a jet sweep run to put his team up 20-0.

“Mariano’s pick gave us the opportunity to get that third touchdown and solidify the game there,” Miller said. “The linebacker made a nice drop underneath and made a nice pick on the ball,” Smith said.

Shortly before halftime, DJ Miller scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to give St. Catherine’s a 26-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, Miller scored again on a 10-yard run and Perugini threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Thomas-Kumpula and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Pitts.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak to Lutheran in the series and was their first since 2018.

Perugini finished with 144 passing yards, 28 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns. Miller led the Angels rushing attack with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Thomas-Kumpula led all receivers with 68 yards on five receptions with two touchdowns. Senior Jakari Oliver also finished with 40 receiving yards on three catches.

For Dan Miller and the Angels, the hope is that Friday night is the start of a special season that’s been multiple years in the making. Perugini finished last season with 1,704 total yards, 19 touchdowns and six turnovers. With all but one starter from last year returning, sights have been set on targets higher than 2021’s 5-5 finish.

“We have multiple weapons from receiver to receiver and we’re definitely going to make sure that everybody is able to have a piece of this win,” Miller said.

Miller also praised the play of his offensive line, which helped St. Catherine’s rush for 212 yards. The line features two sophomores, Xzavier Grabher and Mason Swencki, along with senior standout Abel Mulder.

“I was really happy with how we played up front,” Miller said. “We held the line in the trenches and gave John time to throw the ball and DJ room to run.”

As for Lutheran, replacing eight starters on both sides of the ball has caused some growing pains. One year after going 10-3, Smith is preaching patience with his young team.

“The kids played hard and we’ll be alright,” Smith said. “It’s just going to take some time for us to correct mistakes and learn from them. Quite honestly, I feel like we will be fine as soon as we get some experience with our younger guys.”

The nonconference game was the first of what both teams hope will continue to be an annual tradition. The Crusaders were realigned by the WIAA from the Metro Classic Conference into the Midwest Classic Conference in 2020 — for football only — and lost their annual Metro Classic matchup with the Angels. Miller said the two teams plan on playing each other every August during the nonconference portion of the schedule.