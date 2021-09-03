High school football: St. Catherine's shuffled offensive line pays dividends

A simple rearrangement made all the difference for the St. Catherine’s High School football team Friday night.
Angels coach Dan Miller shuffled his offensive line before his team's week of practices leading up to their game against Metro Classic Conference opponent University School of Milwaukee.
The result was a huge day for running back DJ Miller and the St. Catherine’s ground game, and a 30-7 victory over the Wildcats at Milwaukee.
Miller, a junior and coach Miller’s son, rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries as St. Catherine’s totaled 359 rushing yards and 432 total yards.
“We switched a couple guys around and they bought in,” said Dan Miller, who had already overhauled his line prior to the season. We made the moves on Sunday and the guys had more energy.
“Things clicked for us today.”
Collaborating with assistant coach John Perugini and offensive coordinator Scott McAuliffe, coach Miller switched junior Abel Mulder (6-foot, 245 pounds) from right guard to center, junior Domonic Pitts (6-4, 215) from left tackle to right guard and kept senior Sam Haeuser (6-1, 215) at left guard, giving the Angels their three strongest linemen in the middle.
Freshman Xzavier Grabher (6-2, 195) went from center to left tackle and freshman Mason Swencki (6-2, 220) stayed at right tackle.
“We were strongest from the inside out and it all started up front,” coach Miller said. “They blew holes wide open.”
DJ Miller took it from there, reading his blocks and picking up chunks of yardage. His longest run was 41 yards and his touchdowns were from 5 yards (second quarter), 1 yard and 4 yards (third quarter) and 1 yard (fourth quarter).
“DJ made great decisions, made second- and third-effort plays and really had excellent vision on his back cuts,” coach Miller said.
It wasn’t just the Angels’ offense that made plays. The defense came up big a couple times, the two biggest plays coming in the third quarter.
Pitts made a big hit on USM’s quarterback, which resulted in an interception by junior safety John Perugini, and sophomore Jayvion Hunter intercepted a tipped ball. St. Catherine’s also forced a fumble inside its own 20 to stop a USM drive.
The Wildcats’ only score came on a 53-yard run in the fourth quarter.