High school football: St. Catherine's shuffled offensive line pays dividends

A simple rearrangement made all the difference for the St. Catherine’s High School football team Friday night.

Angels coach Dan Miller shuffled his offensive line before his team's week of practices leading up to their game against Metro Classic Conference opponent University School of Milwaukee.

The result was a huge day for running back DJ Miller and the St. Catherine’s ground game, and a 30-7 victory over the Wildcats at Milwaukee.

Miller, a junior and coach Miller’s son, rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries as St. Catherine’s totaled 359 rushing yards and 432 total yards.

“We switched a couple guys around and they bought in,” said Dan Miller, who had already overhauled his line prior to the season. We made the moves on Sunday and the guys had more energy.

“Things clicked for us today.”

Collaborating with assistant coach John Perugini and offensive coordinator Scott McAuliffe, coach Miller switched junior Abel Mulder (6-foot, 245 pounds) from right guard to center, junior Domonic Pitts (6-4, 215) from left tackle to right guard and kept senior Sam Haeuser (6-1, 215) at left guard, giving the Angels their three strongest linemen in the middle.