High school football: St. Catherine's shows flashes in season-opening loss

“Jayvion is getting his feet wet and getting used to game speed.”

After the Vikings regained the lead on a 23-yard scoring run, junior quarterback John Perugini scored on a 10-yard run to put the Angels ahead again 24-21 with about four minutes left in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last long. Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which rushed for nearly 300 yards, scored two touchdowns in a late third-quarter burst to go ahead 37-24.

Hunter scored again, on a 7-yard run, but that was a close as St. Catherine’s could get.

Miller, whose roster features just three seniors, was pleased his team hung with the senior-dominated Vikings.

“I want to give credit to Mount Horeb,” Miller said. “They are senior loaded and played very physical, and I was happy to see our offensive line continue to fight and (help) put up some good points.

“We had guys who played both ways and we were cramping all over the field. They were playing their hearts out and playing so hard for each other. I challenged them at halftime to pick each other up and we continued to battle.”