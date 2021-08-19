High school football: St. Catherine's shows flashes in season-opening loss

The St. Catherine’s High School football team played its first home game in two years Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the Angels playing every game last fall on the road because the City of Racine wouldn’t allow any games at city facilities.
They finally got in front of their home fans to kick off the 2021 season at Horlick Field, and while the result didn’t go its way, St. Catherine’s showed flashes of what could be to come.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld set the tone for the game by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but the Angels had a pair of huge kick returns of their own and matched the Vikings step-for-step overall in a 37-30 nonconference loss.
The first big return got St. Catherine’s within 13-12 at halftime and the other gave it one of its only two leads of the game.
Late in the second quarter, junior Davion Thomas-Kumpula, who scored the Angels’ first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard pass reception earlier in the quarter, had a 90-yard punt return.
Then, to open the third quarter, sophomore Jayvion Hunter returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown that gave the Angels an 18-13 lead.
“Davion is a playmaker,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “He has excellent speed at receiver and as a returner.
“Jayvion is getting his feet wet and getting used to game speed.”
After the Vikings regained the lead on a 23-yard scoring run, junior quarterback John Perugini scored on a 10-yard run to put the Angels ahead again 24-21 with about four minutes left in the third quarter.
Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last long. Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which rushed for nearly 300 yards, scored two touchdowns in a late third-quarter burst to go ahead 37-24.
Hunter scored again, on a 7-yard run, but that was a close as St. Catherine’s could get.
Miller, whose roster features just three seniors, was pleased his team hung with the senior-dominated Vikings.
“I want to give credit to Mount Horeb,” Miller said. “They are senior loaded and played very physical, and I was happy to see our offensive line continue to fight and (help) put up some good points.
“We had guys who played both ways and we were cramping all over the field. They were playing their hearts out and playing so hard for each other. I challenged them at halftime to pick each other up and we continued to battle.”
The Angels may have had trouble stopping the run, but senior Sam Haeuser thwarted a Vikings touchdown in the third quarter by chasing down the runner and stripping the ball inside the St. Catherine’s 5-yard line for the only turnover of the game.