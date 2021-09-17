High school football: St. Catherine's run, pass their way past Shoreland Lutheran

The St. Catherine’s High School football team made a statement Friday night in its Metro Classic Conference game against Shoreland Lutheran.

That statement was: We dare you to stop us.

Angels coach Dan Miller put an emphasis on the play of his team’s offensive line, challenging them, to a man, to get the job done and keep the offense moving.

They all got the message and it resulted in a standout offensive performance in a 60-27 MCC victory at Somers.

Junior running back DJ Miller ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, junior quarterback John Perugini was 14 of 19 for 227 yards and three touchdowns through the air and junior receiver Davion Thomas-Kumpula caught 10 passes for 149 yards and two scores for St. Catherine’s (2-3, 2-1 MCC).

“We had to make a statement,” Dan Miller said. “I challenged the boys to work harder in the trenches, because you win games when you win up front.

“I understand the big guys don’t get the glory, but they have to get after it on each play. We went back to basics and fundamentals, and won the game up front.”