High school football: St. Catherine's falls short in a thriller: WITH VIDEO

PADDOCK LAKE — Two years and four days after members of the St. Catherine's High School football team were running off the Camp Randall Stadium turf as state champions, the scenario was far different.
The Angels were still playing for a championship — a regional championship, that is, in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic — and they were at sparsely-attended Westosha Central High School. And, this time, they wrapped up their season with a 30-28 loss to University School of Milwaukee.
But in some ways, it seemed as if St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller was almost as elated as when his team brought home that gold football two years ago.
The Angels, clearly in a rebuilding mode this season, fell behind 30-14 late in the third quarter against a team with a swarming defense. But they rallied behind sophomore quarterback John Perugini, who atoned for a fumble by leading two touchdown drives.
And the Angels (4-4) almost pulled it off. Demarion Cobb broke loose for what appeared to be a 65-yard touchdown run on the Angels' final drive, but it was called back because of holding.
But that didn't matter to Miller, who was directing his players during timeouts with a passion more befitting a state championship game. And when it was over, Miller had a satisfied look on his face that left no doubt his players had given him everything they had in the loss.
Afterward, Miller referenced his pet term — "Angel Strong" — which is on the back of each of his player's uniforms.
"It was Angel Strong football and we can say that all we want, but until you actually show it on the field or show it through adversity, does Angel Strong really mean something?" Miller said. "And the boys showed it.
"We scored to take the lead and, obviously, it was called back. But the Angel Strong fight was there and I'm extremely proud for the seniors and the rest of the program."
One of those seniors was Demarion Cobb, who rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries against a team that had allowed just 146 rushing yards in five games this season.
Cobb finished the season with 1,039 yards, extending the Angels' streak of 1,000-yard rushers to 10 consecutive seasons. And he sure earned the respect of University School coach Brian Sommers, whose team finished with a 5-1 record.
"No one's going to tackle the kid one-on-one even though we work on tackling all the time," he said. "It was very obvious on film that Demarion has amazing feet. They're light. They've got the big guys up front and he can just hit that crease."
But Perugini was just as impressive in his own way. The sophomore completed 9 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and another score.
And he did most of that damage after a point when he could have easily fallen apart mentally.
With 5:04 left in the third quarter, Perugini fumbled at the Angels' 21 and University School recovered. Three plays later, quarterback CJ Boyd, an athletic quarterback who is considering playing for Air Force, scored on a 14-yard run to give the Wildcats a 30-14 lead with 3:12 left in the third quarter.
All appeared lost for the Angels, especially against a defense as dominating as University School's.
But Perugini then led a long drive into the fourth quarter that culminated with his 3-yard touchdown run.
After a tenacious St. Catherine's defense held University School to a three-and-out, Perugini led the Angels to another touchdown. This time, he found Jameer Barker for a 31-yard touchdown strike.
Throw in Perugini's 29-yard touchdown pass to Davion Thomas-Kumpula in the first half and it was quite a day for the young quarterback,
"Once I had that fumble, I was really down, but all the coaches and players just got around me and told me to keep my head in the next play," Perugini said. "We had a lot of game left and that's the vibe we had.
"We all played for each other and we all played until the final whistle because we knew how much this meant to the seniors. It's sad we couldn't pull it out, but we all gave 110%."
When Sommers was asked about Perugini's performance, he said, "You have a sophomore who's learning and he's playing at that elite level. That's impressive. He's fast and he's quick.
"They get coached very well on that team."
While Cobb and the rest of the Angels' seniors didn't get to go out with a victory, their sheer effort still left a good taste in their mouths.
"We've got heart," Cobb said. "That's what I've really got to say. We don't care what the score is. We play until it there's no time left on the clock.
"I love this team and I wish them the best for next year."
