High school football: St. Catherine's can't keep up with Lake County Lutheran

DJ Miller scored two touchdowns, but the St. Catherine’s High School football team lost 45-14 to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Pritchard Park.

Lake Country Lutheran (4-0, 2-0 MCC) is ranked second among medium division schools in the Associated Press state poll.

“Lake Country has a loaded, solid team,” said St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller, who is DJ Miller's father. “We didn’t help our cause but we did play better in the second half.”

The Angels (1-3, 1-1 MCC) fell behind immediately, as the Lighting returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. By halftime, they were trailing 38-0.

DJ Miller ended the shutout with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the ensuing kickoff was returned 70 yards by Lake Country Lutheran for another touchdown.

Miller’s second touchdown came on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 88 yards on 21 carries.

