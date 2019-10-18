St. Catherine's High School senior running back Isaiah Dodd runs for a 18-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the Angels' 41-7 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Horlick Field. Dodd later caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Keenan Carter.
St. Catherine's, which is looking just as dominating as last season, wasted no time settling that issue, scoring on each of its four possessions in the first half and defeating St. Joseph 41-7 in a Metro Classic Conference game.
Keenan Carter passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on just four completions and also rushed for 54 yards and two scores on three carries. With Carter setting the tone, the Angels (8-1, 6-1 MCC) piled up 350 yards to just 117 for the Lancers (5-4, 3-4 MCC).
"They have a lot of really good athletes," said Matt Rizzo, who became St. Joseph's coach this season after leading Kenosha Bradford's program for five years. "Keenan Carter is a heck of an athlete and a heck of a football player.
"And they've got a lot of good athletes around him. I know they have a young offensive line, but coach (Dan) Miller does a really nice job. They've got a team that's really going to compete, I think, in Division 4."
The Angels, who have gone 32-2 the last three seasons, will wait for the playoff pairings to be released this weekend. Considering they have outscored their opponents 391-83 this season, this is a team that has a realistic goal of bringing home a second straight gold football from Madison.
"This year compared to last year, I think our bond is a lot tighter," senior linebacker Anthony Cable said. "Since we lost all those seniors last year, we really had to buckle down and come together as one. We had to really step up. So I think we're going to do really well in the playoffs."
Aundre Hale, another senior linebacker, is similarly encouraged.
"We're getting back to that peaking point that we had last year and trying to get beyond that so we can play at the best level we can," he said. "We want to get back to state."
St. Joseph was at a disadvantage without starting quarterback Jacob Ashmus, who was injured against Catholic Central last week. But St. Catherine's was so overpowering that his absence probably wasn't a huge factor.
On St. Catherine's first series, Carter connected with Jameer Barker for an 81-yard touchdown pass. What followed on consecutive series were touchdowns of 4 yards by Demarion Cobb, 18 yards by Isaiah Dodd and 25 yards by Carter as the Angels took a 29-0 halftime lead.
Carter added a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 61-yard pass to Dodd in the fourth.
The Angels especially demonstrated why they are the fourth-ranked team among medium enrollment schools in the Associated Press state poll with one series in the fourth quarter.
St. Joseph had a first-and-10 deep in St. Catherine's territory with 4:40 to play. But then Caden Tolefree was held for no gain, Daniel Sanchez knocked away a pass in the end zone and Marcel Tyler produced two successive sacks.
"Angel Strong football is playing four quarters and doing whatever it takes," Miller said when asked about that series. "Today, they understood that St. Joseph needed to win to get into the playoffs and we were going to get St. Joe's best game. And we did.
"They (St. Joseph) fought hard and they were short-manned with their quarterback not being able to play this week. But our boys love donuts. They love O&H donuts, which is what I get them when they put a goose egg on the board."
The Angels fell short of their fourth shutout of the season when their reserves allowed Calvion Hunter to score on a 2-yard run with 1:14 to play.
St. Catherine's wide receiver Jameer Barker catches a pass in front of St. Joseph's Jack Davidson before running into the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown during the first quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Joseph's quarterback Jake Gessert is hit by St. Catherine's linebacker Anthony Cable as Gessert throws a pass during the first quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Catherine's defensive back Jameer Barker, right, knocks the ball away from St. Joseph's wide receiver Max McCarville during the first quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine. Also defending on the play is St. Catherine's Sam Haeuser.
St. Catherine's defensive back Jameer Barker tries to knock the ball away from St. Joseph wide receiver Max McCarville as McCarville tries to catch a pass during the first quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Joseph defensive back Max McCarville tries to tackle St. Catherine's running back Anthony Cable as he runs with the ball during the first quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd (3) returns a punt during the second quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd runs 18 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd (3) and utility back Anthony Cable (11) celebrate Dodd's touchdown run during the second quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Catherine's quarterback Keenan Carter is chased by St. Joseph defensive lineman Kyle Matrise as Carter tries to score a two-point conversion during the second quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Joseph quarterback Jake Gessert (3) is tackled by St. Catherine's linebackers Anthony Cable, left, and Trenten Payne during the second quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Catherine's defensive lineman Reese Kosterman, center, and linebacker Aundre Hale, right, close in on St. Joseph quarterback Jake Gessert during the second quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Catherine's quarterback Keenan Carter (2) is chased by St. Joseph defensive back Xavier Neave during the second quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
St. Catherine's quarterback Keenan Carter runs through the tackle attempt of St. Joseph defensive backs Xavier Neave, right, and Dominic Stancato to finish off a 19-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of a Metro Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and St. Catherine's Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at Horlick Field in Racine.
