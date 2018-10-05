RACINE — Dan Miller had pretty much decided to punt.
His St. Catherine’s High School football team was leading Greendale Martin Luther 27-21 in a Metro Classic Conference showdown between two undefeated teams.
The Angels were facing a fourth-and-four at their own 48-yard line with 2:07 to play. A steady rain had been falling since midway through the third quarter.
Why not try to pin Martin Luther deep in its own territory with a punt and make them go the length of the field with no timeouts in pouring rain?
But then Miller listened to his players pleading to go for it on fourth down. Following a timeout to talk it over, he turned it over to his boys.
And when it was over, St. Catherine’s (8-0, 6-0 MCC) had secured a 27-21 victory that gave them at least a share of the MCC championship for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
“I’ve been talking so much about the leadership of these 15 seniors,” Miller said. “No matter how it was going to go about, I was going to live with that call.
“If no one had spoke up and showed the confidence they have in each other, I probably would have punted.”
Instead, Miller put Da’Shaun Brown back behind center for a shotgun snap with so much riding on the line. As the play was designed, Brown would have the option of running up the middle or pitching outside to Isaiah Dodd.
Right guard Gavin Moriarity pulled to the left. Left guard Tim Carthron and left tackle Guy Van Dis pushed their men inside to give Moriarity some room to work. Brown did the rest, keeping the ball and bulling nine yards to Martin Luther with 2:01 left.
Since Martin Luther could not longer stop the clock, the game was all but over.
“It was four yards,” Brown said. “I needed four yards and I knew it was the game. There was adversity with the field being wet and I was just thinking about that play and getting four yards. I put my mind to it and that was it.”
Moriarity certainly did his part.
“He was my pulling guard,” Brown said. “I saw them trying to pressure me to go inside and they forced me inside. But then I cut up in the hole, which was wide open. It was the play of the game, if you ask me.”
Said Moriarity, “There were two guys on the outside and I had to get both of them. I blocked one, got up and blocked another and he just ran it in. I just felt, ‘Let’s go. We’ve got to show them who we are. Angel strong.’ “
That play and Brown in particular, were one half of the story. Brown completed six of seven passes for 136 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 153 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
The other half of this story was how the Angels contained Darios Crawley-Reid, who entered the game with 1,590 yards and 30 touchdowns. While Crawley-Reid scored two touchdowns — both on receptions — he was held to 46 rushing yards on 17 carries.
In the first half, when St. Catherine’s had taken a 20-7 lead, he had six yards on nine carries.
Compare that to last season, when Crawley-Reid burned the Angels for 259 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries in St. Catherine’s 41-35 overtime victory.
“They planned for him,” said Rick Hoppert, who led his team to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs last season. “They were more aggressive up front than we were and we were just unable to get him free.”
Hoppert even lined up Crawley-Reid in a wildcat formation several times in the second half, but the Angels held firm.
“We gave up in the last six minutes of the game last year and we could not do that again,” Carthron said. “This year, we had 11 guys to the ball every time pursuing.”
Added Brown, who doubles as a safety: “We definitely keyed on him. He’s the best player on their team. Big props to him. He played a great game. We shut him down more in the first half, definitely, but we shut him down to a point where we could score more than them and that’s what we needed.”
This game was surprisingly one-sided for most of the first half, during which Brown threw touchdown passes of 23 yards to Rashid Poole and nine yards to Azarien Stephens and then scored on an eight-yard run.
But with nine seconds before halftime, Martin Luther quarterback Nik Mueller flipped a sort pass under pressure to Crawley-Reid, who ran 11 yards for a touchdown.
With 8:41 left in the third quarter, Crawley-Reid pulled the Spartans to within 20-14 on a 10-yard reception from Mueller.
And then the rain started falling, rendering an already wet field downright slippery. And Poole responded with what proved to be a crucial touchdown.
On St. Catherine’s ensuing possession, he caught a deflected 32-yard pass in the end zone from Brown to give the Angels a 27-14 lead.
“They got lucky on the one,” Hoppert said, referring to that touchdown. “That pass was defended and went into the receiver’s hands in the end zone. We actually played they pretty well.”
Martin Luther (7-1, 5-1 MCC) closed out the scoring with 4:18 to play on a nine-yard run by Sylvere Campbell.
The Spartans had the momentum. But a gutty call by Miller that was executed flawlessly by Brown nailed this one down for the Angels in the end.
And now the Angels are going to be hanging up another MCC championship banner.
“We put in all the work in the offseason,” Moriarity said. “This is what we hoped for and this is everything we could have hoped for.”
