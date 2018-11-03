For only the second time, two high school football programs from Racine County have reached the semifinals of the WIAA playoffs.
St. Catherine's (12-0) and Racine Lutheran (10-2) are within one victory of advancing to the championship game of their respective divisions at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Neither program has ever played in a WIAA championship game.
St. Catherine's travels to Waukesha North Friday for a 7 p.m. semifinal against Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran. At the same time, Lutheran will be playing Lancaster at Elkhorn.
The only other time two county programs played in the semifinals in the same season was 2009. Catholic Central defeated DeSoto 44-25 and went on to win its second straight Division 7 championship. Lutheran lost to Eau Claire Regis 49-16.
At this stage of the playoffs, any team is going to face a major challenge and that's certainly the case for St. Catherine's and Lutheran.
When contacted Saturday afternoon, St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller was studying film of Lakeside Lutheran, which the Angels will be facing for the first time. What jumps out at Miller the most with the Warriors? Their size.
"They've got about 20 seniors, they've got a good tradition of football, they have huge size ... they've got all the size and the height that you want on a team. Their quarterback (Jack Monis) is 6-4 and two hundred and some pounds (205)."
But St. Catherine's has one of its largest teams in several seasons. How well does Miller think the Angels match up?
"I think they're taller across the board," he said. "They've got a lot of guys 6-2, 6-3 and then some. We've got some taller guys, but I just think they're deeper with their size."
The Warriors likely don't have the impact player who can match St. Catherine's quarterback Da'Shaun Brown, who rushed and passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score in a 48-35 victory over Greendale Martin Luther.
Brown has rushed for 1,364 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. He has also completed 65 of 103 passes for 1,132 yards, with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Division 4 championship game is 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
Lutheran has the challenge of playing one of the most established teams in the state.
Under 60-year-old coach John Hoch, Lancaster has won state championships in 1993, ’00, ’01, ’02, ’05, ’06 and '14 and were runner-up in ’99, ’11, '12 and '13. Hoch has a 312-109 record in 37 years as Lancaster’s head coach.
The Flying Arrows, relatively speaking, haven't been quite what they were, going 30-13 the last five seasons, including 4-6 in 2015. They are 9-3 this season.
"They're a powerhouse, they've been for many years," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "He's got seven state championships. They went down in enrollment and that's the reason why they're in Division 6 (from Division 4).
"They started out pretty slow, but they really turned it on. It's going to be a tough test for us. They platoon a lot of players, so that's going to hurt us a little as far as getting worn down."
Lutheran defeated Cambridge 41-21 on Friday to advance to the semifinal. Junior running back Tyler Tenner rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. He also returned a fumble 90 yards for a score.
He became the leading rusher in the county Friday night with his performance. Tenner has 1,801 yards and 25 touchdowns on 170 carries.
The Division 6 championship game is 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
