RACINE — On the evening of Aug. 24, the St. Catherine’s High School football team trailed Union Grove 7-0 at halftime. The Angels’ offense appeared remarkably listless for having such firepower and something was clearly wrong.
And then came the second half, when they scored 39 unanswered points.
In the 10 quarters St. Catherine’s has played since that halftime, it has outscored its opponents 170-7. The most recent domination came Thursday night, when the Angels defeated Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 70-0 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.
Granted, St. Catherine’s has yet to get to the meat of its schedule with opponents the likes of Racine Lutheran, Greendale Martin Luther and Kenosha St. Joseph. Still, 170-7 over 10 quarters is something worth noticing.
“That was really a wake-up call because they came out strong and ready to play,” senior nose tackle Adrian Garcia said of that Union Grove game. “In the locker room at halftime, we just talked about how much work we put in during the offseason and this is where it pays off.”
After dominating Union Grove in the second half, the Angels defeated Catholic Central 61-7 and then pretty much did whatever they pleased against Thomas More on Thursday night.
Quarterback Da’Shaun Brown completed nine of 13 passes for 145 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and three scores on just four carries. On the receiving end of his touchdown passes were Aleks Haeuser (5 and 17 yards), Rashid Poole (20) and Azarien Stephens (44).
“He’s got God-given talent,” Garcia said of Brown. “He’s really fast, really athletic, has a great arm and just make things happen.”
Isaiah Dodd rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Demarion Cobb added for 85 yards on nine carries.
The points didn’t stop after St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller pulled Brown after the third quarter.
Reserve quarterback Keenan Carter bobbled a snap, picked up the ball and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to TJ Rouse. A safety and then a 12-yard touchdown run by Brian Sharp completed the scoring.
The Angels (4-0, 2-0 MCC) finished with 459 yards and averaged 9.2 yards for the 50 plays they ran. And they were arguably even more impressive on defense.
Thomas More (0-4, 0-2 MCC) had minus-50 rushing yards and just 36 more through the air. Through four games, St. Catherine’s has allowed just 14 points, with one of those touchdowns coming in the final minutes of a lopsided victory.
Will such a dominating stretch against less successful opponents prepare St. Catherine’s for the tougher part of its schedule, which includes a homecoming encounter Oct. 5 against Martin Luther and star running back Darios Crawley-Reid? Garcia and right guard Gavin Moriarity certainly expect to be prepared.
“All these teams are coming out fighting like dogs,” Garcia said of St. Catherine’s first four opponents. “They’re just getting us ready.”
Added Moriarity, “These games make us just as ready as any other game. We come out to fight. We come out to win.”
If there was a negative for St. Catherine’s Thursday, it was 14 penalties for 180 yards. But Miller even saw a positive with that.
“When kids get put into adverse situations with penalties or anything like that, I see our guys going right to the guy who had the penalty, picking him right up and saying, ‘Don’t worry about it.’
“That’s what we didn’t have in years past. So we have a great leadership group on the team and that’s what I like to see out here.”
St. Catherine's 70, Saint Thomas More 0
Thomas More;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Catherine's;20;20;14;16;—;70
First quarter
SC — Haeuser 5 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
SC — Brown 45 run (kick failed)
SC — Dodd 10 run (Garcia kick)
Second quarter
SC — Brown 7 run (kick failed)
SC — Poole 20 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
SC — Stephens 44 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
Third quarter
SC — Brown 14 run (Garcia kick)
SC — Haeuser 17 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
Fourth quarter
SC — Rouse 23 pass from K. Carter (Sharp kick)
SC — Safety, Malison tackled in end zone
SC — Sharp 12 run (Sharp kick)
;Thomas More;St. Catherine's
First downs;2;23
Rushes-yards;18-(-56);26-291
Passing yards;36;168
Passes;6-15-1;10-15-0
Punts-avg.;6-34;1-40
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties-yds;4-63;14-180
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — TM: Holley 10-(-21), Williams 3-(-10), Boelkow 2-(-13), Malison 1-(-9), Spears 2-(-3). SC: Dodd 10-110, Cobb 9-85, Brown 4-85, Sharp 1-12, D. Carter 1-9, K. Carter 1-(-9).
PASSING — TM: Boelkow 6-15-1-36. SC: Brown 9-13-0-145, K. Carter 1-1-0-23, Sharp 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — TM: Williams 4-16, Holley 1-17, Wejrowski 1-3. SC: Haeuser 5-57, Poole 3-44, Stephens 1-44, Rouse 1-23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.