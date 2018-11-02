KENOSHA — There are numerous state championship banners on display in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium from over the decades.
None of them are for football.
That could change within the next two weeks if the St. Catherine’s High School football team continues to play at this level. The Angels’ dominance was on full display Friday night in a 48-35 victory over Greendale Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 4 third-round playoff game at Kenosha Bradford.
Next up for St. Catherine’s (12-0) is Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran, which advanced with a 45-14 victory over Edgerton. The game will likely be played Friday night and it will be at a neutral site to be determined.
“I’ve got so much confidence, I can’t wait to play the next team,” senior fullback-defensive end DJ Carter said. “I’m ready to play. My whole team’s ready to play.”
The Angels should be after piling up 456 yards against a Martin Luther team that entered the game with a 10-1 record (a 27-21 loss to St. Catherine’s was the only blemish on its record).
The focal point was senior quarterback-safety Da’Shaun Brown, who rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 117 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score, and ran for a pair of two-point conversions.
“I can imagine any team that faces them is going to have a real tough time getting him on the ground, as we did,” Martin Luther coach Rick Hoppert said. “And that was the difference in the game. We felt we were in the right spots most of the time and we struggled to tackle him.”
For Brown, it was all about getting the Angels to the artificial turf of Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 15. A jubilant St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller, who took his 2007 and 2014 teams to the state semifinals, loudly challenged his team to make history in his post-game remarks to the team.
Brown has every intention of doing just that.
“Tonight, it took nobody to motivate me,” Brown said. “I know I was playing (Martin Luther running back) Darious Crawley-Reid, it was going to be a tough one and we were going to dog it out. But I knew we would come out with the win. I always had the confidence we would win. My team kept me up, they kept me going. They knew I would do me, I did do me and we won.”
Brown was the first to credit his entire offense. Isaiah Dodd added 73 yards and a touchdown, Demarion Cobb had 49 and Carter had 42 and a score. Also, T.J. Rouse caught a 36-yard scoring pass from Brown.
Making this effort all the more impressive is that Miller did some tinkering with his offense. With right guard Gavin Moriarity out for the season with a non-football-related foot injury, nose tackle Adrian Garcia doubled at his position. When he started cramping up, Miller used Lius Villafane at right guard.
And on defense, Adrien Herrington was used to spell Garcia.
“It was a team effort,” Miller said. “We had our share of mistakes, but we’ve had that adversity before and we just played through. We always preach playing the next down.”
While Brown was the focal point on offense, the entire St. Catherine’s defense did its job against Crawley-Reid, who entered the game with more than 2,200 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns. For the second time this season, the Angels held Crawley-Reid in check, this time with 52 yards on 11 carries.
The senior was limited to a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 40-yard scoring run, both in the second quarter.
St. Catherine’s concentrated on keeping Crawley-Reid inside and limiting his game-breaking speed on the outside. And the Angels succeeded.
“It was all week that we were practicing for him and we were ready for him,” Brown said. “I’m definitely proud of the defense. They buckled down and did what they were supposed to do. We tried to keep him inside because Darios going outside is definitely dangerous.”
There was only one tense moment for the Angels. With 4:25 to play, Brad Kulinski returned a Brown fumble 71 yards for a touchdown to pull the Spartans to within 48-35.
They attempted an onside kick and for a few moments, Martin Luther players were reacting as if they had recovered the ball. But the ball was ultimately awarded to St. Catherine’s, which was able to run out the clock from that point.
And now the Angels are seeing visions of the first state championship in football in the program’s history.
“There’s not a doubt in my mind we can do it,” Brown said. “There’s not a doubt at all.”
