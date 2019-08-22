RACINE — Going into this season, Lee Schatzman had not played football since his freshman year. He didn't even make it through that season because of his asthma.
As for Zachary Cruz, he was simply looking forward to his big chance after rarely getting his uniform dirty as a junior last season.
Both Schatzman and Cruz were lining up at the offensive tackle positions when the defending WIAA Division 4 champion St. Catherine's High School football team opened up their season Thursday night at Horlick Field. And they were having the time of their lives during the Angels' 74-0 nonconference victory over West Allis Central.
After all, there's nothing like being big contributors on a state championship team.
"Seeing them win made me want to help them win," said Schatzman, who started at left offensive tackle and also saw time at right defensive end. "And after we lost a lot of seniors, it made me want to come back and help the team even more."
Cruz, a senior, played football throughout his high school career. For him, it was just a matter of getting his chance. As he was helping to open holes for a rushing offense that piled up 439 yards Thursday night, Cruz was savoring every time he went into his stance.
"There's a lot of eyes on us," he said. "After winning the state championship, our coach always tells us that we have to stay humble and enjoy the moments that we have.
"Being a senior, this is going to go away fast. The first game is already done. After winning state, we just have the hunger to go back again. I know we can go back to state with this team."
Some perspective is needed because West Allis Central has been a struggling program that has not had a winning season since it went 5-4 in 2009. Nevertheless, the Angels gave every indication that they're going to make another strong push for a state championship.
Throughout the game, St. Catherine's pretty much scored at will en route to shutting out its season-opening opponent for the second straight year.
Keenan Carter, the replacement for graduated first-team All-State quarterback Da'Shaun Brown, has a spectacular debut. The senior completed all four of his pass attempts for 99 yards and threw touchdown strikes to Brian Sharp (15 yards), Jameer Barker (33 yards) and Anthony Schiro (10 yards). He also returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and ran for a 14-yard score.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit.
"Keenan definitely played like there was no change at quarterback," Cruz said. "He can almost do everything that Da'Shaun can. The only difference is Keenan's a little bit shorter. But Keenan's our quarterback. I think he played excellent tonight."
So did running backs Demarion Cobb and Isaiah Dodd. Cobb, a junior, ripped through the Central defense for 161 yards and three touchdowns one just nine carries. Dodd, a senior, added 98 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
"They just absolutely light up the field when the get the ball," Cruz said. "They both put in tremendous work during the offseason. When you see them put their mind to it, they just get it done."
The Angels finished with 439 yards on 30 plays — an average of 14.6 yards every time they touched the ball. Defensively, they held the Bulldogs to 50 yards on 51 plays.
Far tougher games await St. Catherine's. But the Angels are showing signs that something special could be in the works once again.
"This was a confidence builder," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. "We have a young offensive line and we challenged them since the beginning of the season.
"I'm just really happy that they had the opportunity to get some confidence and some continuity. We weren't stressed at all and we were able to get some good tempo going.
"Our backs obviously ran really well, Keenan threw the ball really well and, defensively, I think that's going to be the staple. The defense got after the ball carriers and we pursued the ball.
"It was just good to have a confidence-building win."
