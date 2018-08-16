RACINE — This was the situation:
The St. Catherine’s High School football team was on its own 29-yard line Thursday night at Horlick Field. The Angels were on their way to a 42-0 victory over Cudahy in this season-opening nonconference game and Da’Shaun Brown stepped behind center.
We’ll let offensive left tackle Guy Van Dis take it from here.
“The gist of the play is our running back, Isaiah Dodd, runs to the left as a kind of power heavy run play with a designed read on the backside for Da’Shaun to pull (the ball) if he sees the right key,” the four-year starter said.
And then Brown demonstrated why he has colleges the likes of Wisconsin, Iowa and Syracuse hoping he’s playing at their stadium next year at this time. Taking the snap, Brown burst up the middle with remarkable acceleration and sprinted 71 yards for a touchdown.
“I was looking for Dodd to come through the hole, I turn around and he (Brown) is in the end zone,” Van Dis said. “I didn’t even know it happened. It was just fast — lightning fast.”
And all anyone could do afterward was shake their heads in disbelief.
“It was ridiculous,” Cudahy coach Max Wasikowski said. “He’s a smooth athlete. Get him out in space and he can make things happen. He showed it on that one play.”
Added left guard Tim Carthron, “He had an open hole, it was fat and he was gone.”
Brown got off to a strong start, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, completing four of five passes for 124 yards and a score, returning a punt 51 yards and putting a big hit on a Cudahy player from his safety position.
But St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller emphasizes that the Angels are a team and he underscored that with their new uniforms. Above the number on the back of each player’s jersey is Miller’s term, “Angel Strong.”
There are no individuals on this team and that was evident Thursday night. A veteran line led by Carthron and Van Dis opened cavernous holes that enabled the Angels to rush for 312 yards on 33 carries — an average of 9.5 yards per carry.
Demarion Cobb rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries. Isaiah Dodd added 62 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts.
Brown also demonstrated on a nice touch on his deep passes in the three quarters he played. He set up Dodd’s second touchdown with a 37-yard completion to Aleks Haeuser last in the first quarter. He also threw a pass into the end zone from Cudahy’s 44-yard-line early in the second quarter that Azarien Stephens had in his hands.
Simply put, the Angels’ offense was the complete package.
“They’re a good team,” Wasikowski said. “Obviously, their quarterback is a hell of an athlete and he made some things happen. But, overall, they have a great offensive line, defensively they played pretty well and they’re an all-around football team.”
Even the Angels’ biggest negative Thursday night turned into a positive. Cudahy controlled the ball for most of the second quarter, moving from their own 18-yard-line to St. Catherine’s 16 in 18 plays.
But on fourth-and-11, Stephens intercepted a pass from quarterback Bryce Barbian and the threat was stopped. Safety Anthony Schiro came up with an interception of his own to key a defensive effort that matched what the offense accomplished.
For the night, St. Catherine’s finished with 436 total yards compared with just 84 for Cudahy.
“Aundre Hale and Anthony Cable, our two outside linebackers, played really well,” Miller said. “Brian Sharp played well in the middle. D.J. Carter, as well.
“Adrian Garcia (a senior nose tackle) is, I think, one of the best defensive line players in the state. He’s just got a tremendous center of gravity and balance. He warrants a double team every single time and he fights through it. He’s phenomenal.”
Add all this up as the Angels just might be playing for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium this November.
“I feel we have a good chance of getting the state title this year,” Carthron said. “We just have a lot of talent on this team.”
St. Catherine's 42, Cudahy 0
Cudahy;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Catherine's;21;7;7;7;—;42
First quarter
SC — Dodd 3 run (Garcia kick)
SC — Brown 27 run (Garcia kick)
SC — Dodd 16 run (Garcia kick)
Second quarter
SC — Rouse 15 pass from Brown (Garcia kick)
Third quarter
SC — Brown 72 run (Garcia kick)
Fourth quarter
SC — K. Carter 9 run (Garcia kick)
;Cudahy;St. Cath.
Rushes-yards;27-65;33-312
Passing yards;19;124
Passes;5-18-2-19;4-5-0-124
Punts-avg.;7-36;2-42
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-1
Penalties-yds;14-168;5-114
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: Haugen 17-49, Quiles 3-19, Zelensky 2-(-1), Barbian 2-(-8). SC: Brown 4-111, Cobb 12-101, Dodd 8-62, K. Carter 4-20, D. Carter 3-15, Moriarty 2-3.
PASSING — C: Barbian 5-17-1-19, Horozewski 0-1-1-0. SC: Brown 4-5-0-124.
RECEIVING — C: Cerda-Bautista 2-9, Zelensky 1-5, Quiles 2-5. SC: Haeuser 3-109, Rouse 1-15.
