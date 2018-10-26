KENOSHA — What matters is that the St. Catherine’s High School football team has advanced to the third round of the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2014.
It just wasn’t always pretty.
After rolling to a 32-0 lead in the second quarter, the Angels (11-0) were shut out in the second half of their 32-14 victory over Sheboygan Falls in a Division 4 second-round game at Kenosha Bradford.
The victory sets up a rematch against Metro Classic rival Greendale Martin Luther (10-1) Friday at Bradford. Martin Luther rallied for a 38-35 victory over Kiel Friday night.
It appeared that St. Catherine’s would have its way against Sheboygan Falls (6-5), scoring on its first five possessions to take a 32-0 lead with 5:53 left in the second quarter.
Isaiah Dodd scored on an eight-yard run. Da’Shaun Brown connected with Aleks Haeuser for touchdown passes of 26 and 27 yards. Demarion Cobb and Brown had respective scoring runs of 10 and eight yards. Safety Jarren Hutcherson intercepted two passes.
But then that was it. What happened?
“What went wrong is we didn’t stick together as a team like we should have and that caused us to fall apart a bit,” center Michael DeGuire said.
There was some rough stretches. The Angels were penalized 12 times — their second-highest total of the season — for 147 yards. One penalty wiped out a kickoff return for a touchdown by Brown in the second half.
Brown was intercepted for just the second time this season. DJ Carter barreled to the end zone on a run, only to fumble at the 1-yard line.
Is this anything to be concerned about? Nose guard Adrian Garcia and St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller both said absolutely not.
“The second-string players started coming in and they’re not really used to coming and going against playoff teams,” Garcia said. “I think that was all it was.”
Miller was happy with what he saw most of the night and felt there was a reason for the Angels losing their momentum in the second half.
“There were some errors,” he said. “I think we came out hot and we stalled out a couple times. But we also rotated some guys earlier than usual just to make sure we’re staying healthy going into the next round.”
Despite what happened in the second half, there was a lot to be said for the Angels’ performance. Brown passed and ran for 218 yards. Dodd added 100 yards and Cobb had 63.
And then there was a St. Catherine’s defense that allowed an average of 3.9 yards per carry despite allowing a 95-yard touchdown run by Addison Kuplic late in the game.
“This is probably the best team we’ve played this year and we’ve played some high-quality Division 3 teams,” Sheboygan Falls coach Mason White said. “I was highly impressed.”
And this went far beyond the talents of Brown.
“I was really impressed with how the coaching staff accentuates his abilities with the players around him,” White said. “Their wide receivers catch everything, they block like crazy, the running backs make great reads and they block really well.
“But for me, as good as the offense is, it all starts with that defense. I’m a defensive guy and when guys are coming off blocks like that and delivering hits like that, that makes everything go a lot easier.”
Next up for the Angels is a another showdown against Martin Luther and standout running back Darios Crawley-Reid in a third-round game Friday at Bradford. The Angels hung on for a 27-21 victory over Martin Luther Oct. 5 at Horlick Field.
Miller, who was awaiting the outcome of the game as he left Bradford’s field Friday night, said he didn’t have a preference between playing Martin Luther and Kiel.
“I think we’re feeling pretty comfortable playing on this field,” Miller said. “Whoever wins, it’s going to be a great game.”
Added DeGuire, “We learned that we can’t get overconfident in these games and we’ve got to stick together as a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.