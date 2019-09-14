The good times continue for the St. Catherine’s High School football team.
The defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Angels extended their winning streak to 18 games with a 45-6 Metro Classic Conference victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More Saturday afternoon. The game was played at St. Francis High School.
Senior quarterback Keenan Carter ran for two touchdowns and passed for a two more against the winless Cavaliers (0-4 overall, 0-2 MCC). Isaiah Dodd rushed for three touchdowns, caught two touchdowns and intercepted a pass.
And the Angels’ defense was once again dominant, allowing, Through four games, they have allowed just 19 points.
“I thought Thomas More came out and played very physical,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “We need to understand that teams aren’t just going to fall over just because of last year’s season.
“But we definitely came out a lot hotter and then we played a great second half and really capitalized on Thomas More’s turnovers. Overall, I’m really happy with the four quarters that we put in.”
Carter got the Angels started with five minutes left in the first quarter, throwing a 55-yard touchdown pass to Dodd. Minutes later, he connected with Aundre Hale on a 45-yard touchdown pass.
You have free articles remaining.
St. Catherine’s (4-0, 2-0 MCC), ranked second among middle-school enrollment teams in the Associated Press state poll, took a commanding 19-0 lead late in the first quarter when Carter ran for a 15-yard touchdown.
It was the continuation of a strong senior season for Carter, who replaced graduated All-State quarterback Da’Shaun Brown. Carter entered the game with nine passing touchdowns and four rushing TDs.
“He’s got a great knack of pocket presence, he has an ability to set people up to miss and he had shown a lot of vision downfield on his scrambles,” Miller said.
Dodd took over from there, rushing for touchdowns of 25 and 5 yards in the second quarter and 15 yards in the third quarter.
Unofficially, Dodd rushed for 120 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 101 yards.
One other highlight for Miller was his son D.J., a freshman defensive back, celebrating his 15th birthday Saturday by intercepting his first pass.
The Angels have a short week, returning to action Thursday night against Whitefish Bay Dominican. Following that is a showdown against Racine Lutheran, also at Horlick Field, Sept. 28.
Both teams played in state championship games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison last Nov. 15. It will be the final game between the two schools since the Metro Classic Conference is being realigned after this season.
“We’re just concentrating on Dominican,” Miller said when asked about the next two weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.