RACINE — You dig?
Those are the two words Tim Carthron, a gentle giant of a lineman for the St. Catherine's High School football team, uses to loosen up his teammates. Call it comic relief from a guy who has a gift for being humorous — that is, unless he's getting into his stance for the Angels.
"Last year, we were looking for something to kind of calm guys down," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. "The next thing I'm hearing is, 'You dig? You dig?' from him. That was his way of saying, 'Settle down. We'll be all right.' "
Things are more than all right for the Angels these days. They're 11-0, were tied for fourth among medium schools in the final AP state poll of the season, haven't lost a regular-season game in more than two years and are within two victories of appearing in their first-ever state championship game.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Carthron has been as responsible as anyone for that success. As a four-year starter, he anchors both the offensive and defensive lines, both of which have been dominating this season.
With Carthron helping open holes for players the caliber of Da'Shaun Brown and Isaiah Dodd, the Angels have averaged 8.2 yards per rushing attempt this season. When he shifts over to defense, he has been among those responsible for opposing running backs averaging 2.5 yards per carry.
"He's elite at both," Miller said. "We think the world of him with his skill set. He's been starting in the offensive line since his freshman year. We didn't play him on defense as much early in his career, but he's a force on defense, as well."
But imagine this: Until Carthron got to St. Catherine's, was a running back and an occasional quarterback on his youth teams. And he wasn't much smaller than he is now.
"The most memorable story I have about him is when he played quarterback in the eighth grade," left tackle Guy Van Dis said. "I remember we were playing the Case Eagles team that Da'Shaun was actually on and he's under center.
"He gets midway through the cadence and, all of a sudden, he starts throwing up on the field. I thought it was the funniest thing ever. We were all laughing and in partial disgust. It was just a strange thing."
Carthron happily reflects on that moment.
"In the middle of my cadence, I was throwing up," he said. "I just took the snap, threw the ball and ended up throwing a pick. It's been funny ever since then. I got made fun of for eating a lot the night before a game."
Speaking of funny, it was a sight to behold when Carthron, who said he was about 5-11 and 270 in the seventh and eighth grades, used to take handoffs as a running back and terrorize opponents half his size back then.
"He's a big kid now, but he hit the growth spurt before all of us," Van Dis said. "Everybody was afraid to tackle him. He was a big boy in the eighth grade. He was a lot bigger and a lot faster than us. It was a scary sight to see him coming.
"A lot of kids would either get out of his way or dive at his ankles. Nobody really knew how to get him on the ground. He was just massive."
Which made him an instant-fix at offensive tackle when Carthron came in as a freshman in 2015. Miller had to replace several graduated linemen from a team that advanced to the state semifinals the previous season and Carthron learned under fire.
He considers his first game for St. Catherine's — a 21-0 loss to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in the 2015 season opener — his worst in high school.
"I was messing up a lot," he said. "I didn't know where to go. I didn't block the person I was supposed to be blocking."
But Carthron, who has a 3.0-grade point average, kept his nose in the playbook. Gradually, he gained a grasp of the offense, earning second-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors as a sophomore and first team as a senior.
Dodd, who rushed for 1,070 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, has been the recipient of plenty of holes opened up by Carthron and Van Dis on the left side of the Angels' line.
"He gets big holes and it's definitely easy to run behind him," Dodd said. "He gets the defensive linemen sealed. He's very good, strong and physical."
And he's also always ready with a, "You dig?" at just the right time.
"It's just funny," Dodd said. "He always gets the team going, gets everybody energized and keeps everybody focused."
