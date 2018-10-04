RACINE — DJ Carter wants it to be known that he's one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet.
Twice in the last six months, he's not only broken up a fight, he has sat down with the parties involved to talk things out afterward.
If someone needs help with a homework assignment, Carter's your man. He'll give it a try even if he doesn't know the subject all that well.
"I give out compliments, I help out. I ask if anybody needs help even if it doesn't look like they they need help," Carter said. "Say it's a janitor. People usually don't help janitors, but I'll ask them if they need help. And if they do, I'm going to help them."
But there's one thing the senior fullback and defensive lineman for the St. Catherine's High School football team wants to make clear. Once he's out on a football field, he's out there to make things uncomfortable for those wearing the opposing team's uniforms.
He's not going to deliver any cheap shots. But with a muscular 5-foot-11, 250-pound frame, Carter has the ability to administer pain and he won't hesitate to do so.
Just what goes through Carter's mind at the start of a football game?
"It's time to bang!" he said. "Ain't no other thing you can do. It's no time to be a sweet, soft guy. It's time to be hard and play like men."
That's what Carter has been doing the last four seasons, all of which he has started for the Angels.
His identity is as a linemen and linebacker for a St. Catherine's defense that has allowed just 70 points this season. But it's not a good idea for someone to get in his way during the select few times when St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller calls on him to run the ball as a change of pace.
As a whole package, Carter is one of the most valuable players on a St. Catherine's team that is 7-0 going into Friday night's 7 p.m. Metro Classic Conference showdown against undefeated Greendale Martin Luther at Horlick Field. Where it's terrorizing running backs on defense or throwing blocks for St. Catherine's standouts who include Da'Shaun Brown and Isaiah Dodd on offense, Carter virtually never leaves the field.
"He's always playing," said Miller, who played on Park's 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship team with Carter's father, Daryl. "He never wants to come off the field, so we're basically pulling him off the field to get other guys in. That's what you want in a playmaker. You want him to be selfish a little bit, stay on that field and help dictate the outcome of the game."
Carter has done that as much as anyone for the Angels. He is a particular force on defense with 26 solo tackles, 21 assists, eight tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and an interception.
Opponents have rushed for just 464 yards on 202 attempts — that's an average of 2.3 yards per carry — with the help of Carter clogging the middle. In three of seven games this season, St. Catherine's has held opponents to minus rushing yardage.
"I'm a hammer!," he said. "I'm going to hit you. And if you don't go down, I'm going to keep hitting you until you do go down. If you want the ball so bad, run my way. I'm going to make you not want the ball anymore."
Carter's primary role on offense is blocking for a team that has averaged 9.0 yards per rushing attempt this season. But on select occasions, Carter has been given the ball and he has responded with 155 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries.
"I'm going to run hard, run people over, stiff-arm people, that's exactly what I do," Carter said. "I might not have moves, but if you see me running full speed toward you, that means stop. You might not want to tackle me because it's going to hurt you more than it's going to hurt me."
Clearly, it is not a good idea to get in this guy's way whenever he barrels into daylight.
And just as Miller said, he doesn't mind his players being a little selfish when it helps the team. That's what Carter said he was last year, when he rushed for 25 yards on four carries — which included the game-winning touchdown in overtime — in the Angels' 41-35 victory over Martin Luther.
"I was begging the offensive coordinator to give me the ball," Carter said. "They know once I ask and I know I can make something happen with the ball and they don't give it to me, I get upset. And they know when I'm upset, I turn into a whole different person."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.