UNION GROVE — It was a tale of two halves for St. Catherine’s High School football coach Dan Miller.
It was a tale of two teams in the opinion of Union Grove coach Craig McClelland.
After state-ranked St. Catherine’s was astonishingly shut out in the first half of this nonconference game at Union Grove Friday night, the Angels erupted for 39 second-half points and rolled to a 39-7 victory.
Isaiah Dodd rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, Da’Shaun Brown lit a fire under the Angels with some explosive plays to stave off what would have been an upset.
What was going on in the first half, when the Angels were held to 18 yards on 19 plays? Were the Broncos really going to pull this off, especially after Luke Hansel connected with Luke Nelson for 10-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead just before halftime?
“It was really how we played,” Miller said when asked about that first half. “I didn’t think we played that bad of a half. I just told the 15 seniors, ‘We’re going to live and die with you. You guys decide how you want to handle this second half.’ “
After Miller made known his thoughts — Brown reveals that the coach did so loudly and in no uncertain terms — the Angels did just that.
It started on the third play of the second half, when Dodd burst up the middle for 13 yards. Four plays later, the explosive Brown sprinted 24 yards for a touchdown and the funk St. Catherine’s was in lifted.
What followed was a barrage of touchdowns that were, in order, a 2-yard run by Dodd, an incredible 52-yard pass from Brown to Azarien Stephens on third-and-45, a 17-yard run by Dodd, a 24-yard run by Damarion Cobb and a 30-yard run by Daryl Carter.
“Coach Miller was livid in the locker room (at halftime) and we definitely heard it and we definitely needed it,” Brown said. “It definitely did us some justice.”
What was the issue in the first half against a Union Grove defense that was downright outstanding?
“We were just struggling with three-and-outs,” Brown said. “It was just simple things. We should have done more things to the middle. That’s where it was working in the first half.”
Union Grove’s offense struggled much of the night, with quarterback Luke Hansel suffering four interceptions and the Broncos losing three fumbles.
What was keeping Union Grove afloat for the first half of the game was the defense, which bailed the Broncos out of serious trouble a few times.
Take the end of the first quarter, when an interception gave St. Catherine’s possession on Union Grove’s 9-yard line, but the Angels failed to score.
Or early in the second quarter, when Union Grove punter Owen Erickson retrieved a bobbled snap in the end zone and miraculously ran it out to the Broncos’ 18. Again, the Angels had a prime opportunity, went four and out against that inspired defense.
But in the second half, it was a much different story. Suddenly, the Angels were pretty much doing whatever they wanted to do.
“It was a tale of two different teams for us and, obviously, for them,” McClelland said. “It the first half, we came out with a lot of energy, a lot of fight and a lot of effort. In the second half, I don’t know if our guys thought a 7-0 lead was going to be OK. But, both offensively and defensively, we came out flat and they scored 39 unanswered points on us.
“They’re a tough team. When they get their run game going, it’s difficult to stop them. They’re big up front, they’re fast on the edge. And when Da’Shaun is able to throw the ball, he can throw a pretty good ball.
“It’s disheartening because I saw the effort in the first half and it just wasn’t there the second half.”
Meanwhile, in what is supposed to be a special season for the Angels, a lesson was learned that could come into play down the road.
“What we’ll take from this is we definitely need to come out hot,” offensive lineman Guy Van Dis said. “We thought we came out hot, but we didn’t. We weren’t playing as hard as we could and we came out for the that second half like we wanted to win.
“I mean, we showed it. Everybody stepped up. Everybody did everything right and we played with incredible intensity. And, as you saw, we came out with the victory.”
