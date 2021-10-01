High school football: Spranger, Union Grove dominate Wilmot

Kasey Spranger and the Union Grove High School football team ran through Wilmot Friday.

The sophomore ran for 149 of the Broncos’ 277 rushing yards in the Broncos’ 35-0 victory over the Panthers at Union Grove that kept Union Grove unbeaten in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The Broncos (6-1, 5-0 SLC) turned the ball over twice in their opening two possessions of the game. That included Wilmot (0-6, 0-5 SLC) generating a fumble on the opening play of the game.

Yet, the Broncos defense didn’t allow either of the early turnovers to cost them. The Panthers were limited to 139 yards of total offense on the night, managing nine first downs and going 2 of 12 on third down.

“Our defense bailed us out early,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “It’s a great team win.”

Offensively, Spranger led the Broncos. On his 18 attempts, he ran for 149 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. The Broncos had 315 yards of offense.

Sophomore quarterback Nate Williams went 2 of 7 passing for 38 yards and also ran for 73 yards on four attempts. Williams scored the opening touchdown of the night with a 61-yard run.