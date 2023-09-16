RACINE — For the first time since 1986, the Case High School football team is 4-1.

And it’s no fluke.

The Eagles have an arsenal of playmakers, a quarterback with the poise and patience to get the most out of them, and a team-wide buy-in on the most important phase of football — special teams.

At any level of football, special teams can be the difference between starting a season 1-4 or 4-1. Lucky for Case, head coach Anton Graham has every practice open by focusing on the third phase of the game.

Thanks to special teams, the Eagles are turning what started as a promising season into one to remember.

Case (2-1 SEC) was locked in battle with cross-town rival Park on Friday night, but a savvy series of plays from its special teams unit flipped a 14-12 deficit heading into the fourth quarter into a 26-14 victory in front of a sold-out crowd at Pritchard Park.

“We just have to build off of this,” Graham said after the win. “I give Park a lot of props, they came out ready to go. But we have to find a way to come out in the first quarter and play well from the start.”

In a game that Park (2-3, 0-3 SEC) had controlled the flow of for three quarters and held the ball for 26 of the first 33 minutes, the Eagles turned the game on its head four seconds into the fourth by recovering an onside kick after scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

After scoring again to take a 26-14 lead, Case skied a pooch-kick 20 yards and two confused Park players muffed the kick, keeping the ball in Case’s hands for nearly half of the fourth quarter.

“We talk big about winning that third of the game,” Graham said. “It was great to see it happen the way it did tonight, it truly was.”

“Case had a good game plan and we had a good game plan,” Park coach Morris Matsen said. “We talked about it being a bare-knuckle boxing match and that’s exactly what it was. Tonight was a great experience for these young men to have.”

Park entered the game having not scored a point its past two games, but the Panthers offense was the one setting the tone from the opening kickoff.

The Panthers received the ball and proceeded to methodically drive down the field, chewing nearly the first eight minutes of the game off the clock with their rushing attack.

Park looked like it was about to take an early lead, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty led to an interception by Tkai Robinson deep in Case territory.

The Eagles struggled early on offense, never finding a rhythm passing or rushing. Park was also sputtering out on drives, but continued to kill clock by running the ball.

“Park’s offensive line is big and physical,” Graham said. “We had to make some adjustments and do some different things with our defensive line.”

Nearing halftime, Case was able to strike first on a two-minute drill. After getting a stop on fourth down with 1:55 left in the half, Eagles quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld found senior wide receiver Termarion Brumby for a 22-yard gain inside the Park 10-yard line.

Nabbefeld gave the Eagles a 6-0 lead on a one-yard quarterback sneak with 30 seconds left in the half, but Park had a quick response.

The Panthers got a first down and a late hit by Case added 15 yards to the end of the play. With time running out in the half, Park quarterback Carter Eschmann threw a deep ball over the secondary into Isaiah Robinson’s hands for a 45-yard touchdown pass.

After not scoring for nearly 10 quarters, the Panthers went into halftime with a 7-6 lead after holding the ball for 19 of 24 first-half minutes.

That lead was short-lived. On the opening kickoff in the second half, Park kicked the ball deep to sophomore running back Anthony Liggins, who found an opening, flew past defenders and ran 95 yards for a touchdown to put Case back in front 12-7.

“Those kids are special,” Graham said about Liggins and Brumby on kick returns. “I don’t know why anybody would kick it to us at this point, but if they are, then we’re going to make them pay.”

The Panthers had yet another response. Eschmann picked up 30 yards on a draw, Natavion Santoya-White gained 20 on a run and Eschmann found Jwan Eastland for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Halfway through the third quarter, Park was back in front 14-12.

Case’s first offensive possession of the second half was perhaps it’s ugliest of the game. Getting the ball at midfield, the Eagles lost 12 yards and went 3-and-out. The offense returned to the sideline and got chewed out by an unhappy coaching staff.

The extra motivation from the coaches appeared to refocus the Eagles, who responded with their best drive of the game. Getting the ball back with three minutes left in the third quarter, Brumby picked up 30 yards on a screen and Liggins gained 40 yards on a run.

Michael King Jr. put Case back in front with a 3-yard rushing touchdown, and tight end Jacob Haughton increased the lead to eight by barreling over a defender for the two-point conversion.

“One thing I’ll say about our boys all the time is that their mental toughness is unbelievable,” Graham said. “To be able to go through the fire at times and still come out on the right end, I give them a lot of credit for battling.”

After making a big play on offense, Haughton made an even larger one with his leg. On the ensuing kickoff, Haughton caught the Panthers by surprise with an onside kick down the middle of the field. After the ball rolled 10 yards, Haughton fell on it easily for the recovery with no Park players nearby because of their spacing on the play.

Graham actually credits a coach that assists with the Kansas City Chiefs specialists, Denny Porter, for giving them the idea on a visit earlier in the summer.

“We saw all week that the way they lined up that we knew we were going to take some shots on onside kicks,” Graham said. “My special teams coordinator, Jakari Godfrey, did a great job of getting the boys ready and it feels nice to see it come in full tonight.”

Park’s defense nearly got off the field following the recovery, but Liggins sprinted past the defense for a 44-yard gain on third and 26 to set up another touchdown. This time, Liggins scored on a 4-yard pass from Nabbefeld.

Even with a two-possession lead, Case wasn’t done with special teams trickery. This time, Haughton skied a squib kick and Park muffed the reception. The Eagles fell on the ball once again for another critical turnover.

After only having possession for seven minutes through two and a half quarters, Case held the ball for more than eight consecutive minutes.

“Our special teams have to show up,” Matsen said. “We have to be able to fair catch and recover onside kicks. We kept shuffling our special teams tonight and it ended up costing us. Those three plays were the difference in the game.”

This time, the Panthers were able to get a stop by forcing a fumble, but it was too late. Park wasn’t able to get inside the Case 40-yard line before turning the ball over on downs, setting off celebration for the Eagles.

Case is 9-2 against Park in its last 11 matchups after losing 25 consecutive games between 1986 and 2011.

Nabbefeld continued his strong senior season by completing 10 of 17 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.

“One thing about Brandon is he doesn’t get rattled,” Graham said. “I think I might get more rattled than he does, honestly. He stays calm and he’s a kid that I know in the fourth quarter is going to be ready to play no matter what the scoreboard says.”

Brumby had four catches for 68 yards and is nearing 500 receiving yards five games into his senior season, a mark that has him statistically among the top 20 receivers in the state.

Liggins kicked off a busy and exciting weekend by leading the Eagles with 207 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. He played sparingly after suffering an injury in week one, but responded in impressive fashion on Friday night.

Liggins won’t have long to look back, though, as he went to South Bend, Indiana, Saturday morning to take a gameday visit at the University of Notre Dame.

As just a sophomore, he has an offer from Central Michigan University and is getting recruited by Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Liggins will also take a visit to Wisconsin in two weeks for Wisconsin’s game against Rutgers.

“That kid is amazing,” Graham said of Liggins. “He does everything right. Most recruiters always say the same thing. He checks off every single box you’re gonna want and makes my job pretty easy.”

Park has lost three consecutive games after starting the season 2-0. Despite the tough breaks in recent weeks, Matsen still knows his team will not quit as the season goes on.

“We’ve just got to continue to fight,” Matsen said. “We’re not hanging our heads at all. Of course we wanted to win the game, but unfortunately we came out on the wrong side of that.”

After struggling on offense the past two weeks, the Panthers found success in spurts on Friday night. Eschmann completed 12 of 20 passes for 131 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jemarreon Deleon had 19 rushes for 73 yards, and the Panthers ran for 141 yards on 37 carries.

Isaiah Robinson led Park with two catches for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Case will look to win five games in a season for the first time since 1993. The lone loss for Eagles came two weeks ago in a 23-20 loss at Franklin, which is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Large Division state poll.

Even in that loss, Case has found validation in what its building. In just year two under Graham, the Eagles have shown they are capable of competing with the best in their conference. There is still plenty of room for improvement with this team, but Case football is becoming a team to watch this season.