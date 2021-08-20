High school football: Second-quarter scoring blitz powers Waterford to win

The Waterford High School football team wasted little time showing off its weapons Friday in its season-opening game against Milwaukee Rufus King.
The Wolverines’ high-powered offense scored four times in the second quarter and they rolled to a 42-12 nonconference victory over the Generals at Waterford.
It took a little while for Waterford to get going, but once it did, it was all but over.
The scoring didn’t start until there were five minutes left in the first quarter when senior running back Casey North scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and gave the Wolverines a lead they did not surrender the rest of the way.
The ground game was key for Waterford, which finished with five rushing touchdowns and had six players combine for 304 yards. Senior Parker Peterson led Waterford with 94 yards on 11 carries and North was close behind with 91 yards on just eight attempts.
Waterford coach Adam Bakken said he was pleased with his team’s performance on offense.
“We ran the ball really well tonight,” Bakken said. “We spread the ball out well and as a result, our run game was really effective. Even though we did not throw a whole lot, we were still effective.”
In the second quarter, an 11-yard run from sophomore Carson Bilitz gave Waterford a 13-0 advantage. Four minutes later, Owen Martinson caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Gonzalez to extend the lead. After a 31-yard touchdown run from North and a 4-yard touchdown run from Petersen, the Wolverines had a comfortable 35-0 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half. However, the Generals found the end zone as time expired.
“Their kids played really hard,” Bakken said. “(King) has a couple of really good athletes and we just missed some tackles, which helped them find the end zone a couple of times.”
Waterford found the end zone just once in the third quarter and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. The Generals scored late in the game.
Bakken gave some of the credit for the victory to the fans, who couldn’t attend games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our student section was fabulous tonight and it is such a better atmosphere having people in the stands,” Bakken said. “To watch the players and students all celebrate after the game together, which we didn’t do last year, you kind of take things like that for granted. It makes a huge difference.”