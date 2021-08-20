High school football: Second-quarter scoring blitz powers Waterford to win

The Waterford High School football team wasted little time showing off its weapons Friday in its season-opening game against Milwaukee Rufus King.

The Wolverines’ high-powered offense scored four times in the second quarter and they rolled to a 42-12 nonconference victory over the Generals at Waterford.

It took a little while for Waterford to get going, but once it did, it was all but over.

The scoring didn’t start until there were five minutes left in the first quarter when senior running back Casey North scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and gave the Wolverines a lead they did not surrender the rest of the way.

The ground game was key for Waterford, which finished with five rushing touchdowns and had six players combine for 304 yards. Senior Parker Peterson led Waterford with 94 yards on 11 carries and North was close behind with 91 yards on just eight attempts.

Waterford coach Adam Bakken said he was pleased with his team’s performance on offense.

“We ran the ball really well tonight,” Bakken said. “We spread the ball out well and as a result, our run game was really effective. Even though we did not throw a whole lot, we were still effective.”