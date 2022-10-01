High school football roundup: Waterford wins fourth straight game, qualifies for WIAA playoffs

The Waterford High School football team was feeling low after its first three games of the season.

The Wolverines began the season 0-3 for the first time since 1993 and needed to right the ship if they wanted to make it to the WIAA playoffs.

After Friday night’s 28-14 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Elkhorn, it appears Waterford is back on course.

Behind a strong running game, along with a timely interception and a key fourth-down conversion late in the game, the Wolverines won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-3 overall.

More importantly they are 4-1 in the SLC, making them WIAA playoff eligible for the 12th straight season, the longest such streak among Racine County teams.

It was homecoming night at Waterford, which provided plenty of energy, and the Wolverines needed it. They fell behind 7-0 midway through the first quarter after giving up a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Waterford junior running back Carson Bilitz, who had a big night, tied the game on the Wolverines’ next possession with a 7-yard touchdown run. With 1:58 left in the first half, senior quarterback Max Northrop ran 8 yards for a touchdown and Waterford led 14-7 at halftime.

“It was a physical game on both sides,” Wolverines coach Adam Bakken said. “The atmosphere was fabulous, it was a nice night and the student section rocks. They were a huge help.”

The third quarter was uneventful until Elkhorn (2-5, 0-5) scored on a 7-yard run with 37 seconds left in the period to tie the game at 14-14.

In the fourth quarter, Bilitz helped put the game away for the Wolverines with a pair of touchdowns.

The first, a 10-yard scoring run with 5:44 left in the game that made the score 21-14, was set up after an interception by junior defensive back Briar Sowinski.

The next touchdown, and perhaps the biggest one, came with 2:46 left. After a defensive stop, the Wolverines were faced with fourth down-and-1 on their own 49-yard line. They went for it and Bilitz broke loose for a 51-yard run to put the game out of reach.

Elkhorn got the ball back, but turned the ball over on downs and Northrop kneeled to run out the clock.

The Elks had 189 yards rushing and three more first downs than Waterford, but key defensive plays and turnovers made the difference

“It was a group effort (on defense),” Bakken said. “(Senior) Owen Martinson had a lot of tackles at free safety and the defense gets a lot of the credit — they made a ton of big plays.”

The Wolverines had 239 yards rushing on 36 carries and Bilitz finished with 125 yards on just 13 carries. Sophomore running back Garrett Dreger had 53 yards on nine carries and Northrop added 35 yards on eight carries.

Northrop passed for 60 yards on 5 of 7 attempts, with Martinson catching four passes for 28 yards and Bilitz catching one for 32.

“Max threw just a few passes, but it helped loosen up the defense,” Bakken said. “He would be one of our best running backs if he wasn’t the quarterback.”

Waterford, which is one game behind Lake Geneva Badger in the SLC standings, plays at Beloit Memorial next Friday and finishes the season at home against Burlington on Oct. 14.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 17, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 9: The Hilltoppers’ ground game continued to be an unstoppable force Friday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

Catholic Central (6-1, 4-1 MCC) totaled 321 yards of offense — 271 of them on the ground. Kayden Kayser led the team with 130 yards on 19 carries, Wyatt Riehle totaled 61 yards on seven carries and Austin Schwenn had 28 yards on four carries.

“(Kayser) has been a workhorse as a running back,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “He played extra hard. He’s hard to bring down and he had a strong game. Austin stepped up as a running back, too. It was a good team effort in the run game.”

Catholic Central had just 50 yards in the air, but quarterback Evan Krien had other ways in mind to win the game. Krien rushed for 17 yards to score the first touchdown of the game, and made a game-changing defensive play later on.

The Eagles (1-6, 1-4) had marched the ball down the field with only a few minutes left on the clock, and quarterback Erik Decker threw a pass to his receiver near the 5-yard line. Krien, who doubles as a defensive back, intercepted the pass to stop Christian Life from potentially tying the game.

“(Krien) is a really nice high school football player,” Aldrich said. “He does a good job on both sides of the ball, and he runs our offense. Defensively, he’s an athlete. He tends to be in the right spots at the right time. We’re fortunate that he’s having a good season for us.”

Krien finished with 25 rushing yards on eight carries, and 50 passing yards. Danny Von Rabenau caught both of Krien’s completed passes.

The Hilltoppers’ defense played a crucial role in the win, holding the Eagles to 215 yards of offense. Riley Sullivan led the team with four solo tackles, Alex Vogt made three solo tackles and Kayser and Jonathan Benitez each made two.

“I thought our defense really did a nice job,” Aldrich said. “There were a couple of plays where we had some breakdowns. They were moving the ball pretty well, and they held the offense to 215 yards. It was an outstanding defensive game for us.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 44, RANDOLPH 25: The Crusaders’ offensive line, and senior running back Eric Rossa, became a dangerous pairing to help spoil Randolph’s homecoming Friday in a nonconference game at Randolph.

“Our offensive line played great,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “We stayed on our blocks, and our running backs hit the hole and ran hard.”

Running hard could perhaps be an understatement when it comes to Rossa, who scored four touchdowns against the Rockets. Smith singled out 6-foot-4, 355-pound Akari Redmond for his efforts on the offensive line, and said that he played well on both sides of the ball while dominating the field.

“I was proud of the kids,” Smith said. “The way they hit, tackled and mostly blocked on our offensive line was really good. Our defense gave up a couple of big plays, but for having the young kids play tonight and for all of the injuries we’ve had, I thought we played very well as a team.”

Freshman Eli Gasau took over quarterback responsibilities for senior Eric Ibarra, who suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s game at Horlick Field.

“Overall, (Gasau) played pretty well,” Smith said. “It’s difficult when you’re a freshman and you get thrown in there, and you haven’t had the reps over the years like Ibarra.

“I thought he really grew up tonight. He has a lot of learning to do, but he did well for what we were trying to accomplish.”

No statistics were available Friday night.

OAK CREEK 31, CASE 20: A showcase between two quality quarterbacks ended with the Knights holding off the Eagles late in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.

The Eagles (4-3, 2-3 SEC) had shutdown operations on Wednesday following the shooting of junior lineman Zysean Golden. But the focus and motivation of the Eagles to play for their teammate was never in doubt.

"(Golden) has unbelievable effort and heart," Case coach Anton Graham said. "We wanted to represent him well and give 110% because we know that he would give exactly that."

Case trailed 14-0 by the second quarter. Quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld connected with Termarion Brumby on a 64-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit in half. Cade Palkowski led the Knights (6-1, 5-0 SEC) on offense and answered back with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Joey Flaherty. Nabbefeld followed with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Haughton before Oak Creek kicked a field goal to finish the second quarter.

Case, rallying back from its second 13-point hole of the game, narrowed the lead to 24-20 in the third quarter after a 23-yard touchdown pass from Nabbefeld to Latrell Herrington.

"There is no doubt about it that Oak Creek is a great football team," Graham said. "But the thing is — we are too.

"We came out in the first half and (Oak Creek) popped us with a few big plays. Early, we were all over the place. Once we settled down we were able to keep (Palkowski) in the pocket and then pressure him to make him move more."

The Eagles defense was stout in the second half and provided the team an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to take a lead. The offense was forced to punt and the Knights capped off the game with a nine-yard touchdown run by Jackson Phelps.

Nabbefeld finished the game going 17 of 27 passing for 256 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Brumby caught five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Herrington had four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

"I could not be more proud of this team," Graham said. "They battled."

Palkowski led the Knights, going 14 of 18 passing for 269 yards with three touchdowns. The 11-point victory for the Knights was their smallest margin of victory this season and the 31-points scored were the least produced since their lone defeat of the season, a 41-21 loss to Muskego on Aug. 26.

Case must win their final two games of the season to be playoff eligible. They host Horlick on Oct. 7 and play on the road against Kenosha Indian Trail on Oct. 14.

FRANKLIN 17, HORLICK 6: The Rebels struggled offensively against a solid Sabers defense in a Southeast Conference game on Friday at Horlick Field.

Franklin (5-2, 4-1 SEC), which dropped out of the Associated Press state poll's top ten ranking for large division schools following 35-7 loss to Oak Creek last Friday, opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run by Terrance Shelton.

The Rebels (5-2, 3-2 SEC) answered right back two-minutes later with a two-yard run by quarterback Blake Fletcher. The Rebels saw the extra point attempt blocked and the 7-6 score line would hold through a scoreless second quarter and into halftime.

The Sabers extended their lead with a five-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Kallay to Andrew Human in the third quarter. The grinding game left the Rebels with few opportunities to claw back and would get shutout in the second half.

Horlick saw 129 of their 207 yards of offense come from their ground game. Fletcher rushed for a team-high 45 yards on 12 attempts and was 9 of 22 passing for 78 yards with two interceptions. Deshon Griffin and Anthony Liggins were held to a combined 63 yards on 12 carries.

KENOSHA TREMPER 27, PARK 7: The Panthers outgained the Trojans on the ground and had the advantage in time of possession, but four turnovers, and Tremper quarterback Mason Prozanski, hurt Park in a Southeast Conference loss Friday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

The Panthers (4-3, 2-3 SEC) and Trojans (2-5, 1-4) were scoreless through the first quarter and most of the second quarter until Tremper scored two touchdowns just 32 seconds apart.

Prozanski threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Parker with 4:35 left in the first half, then, after a Park turnover, Prozanski scored with 4:03 left on a 3-yard run.

The Trojans scored two more times in the third quarter, including a 1-yard run by Prozanski with 1:37 left in the period, to go ahead 27-0.

The Panthers didn’t score until there was just 1:20 left in the game, on a 3-yard run by senior running back Daeyzjuan Williams.

Park had 183 yards rushing to Tremper’s 122, with Williams running for 98 yards on 18 carries. Senior quarterback Tre Carothers had 82 yards on 14 carries, but struggled in the passing game, going 0 for 6 with three interceptions. Junior quarterback Carter Eschmann went 3 of 6 for 53 yards.

Defensively for the Panthers, Austin Whitt had five tackles (four solo tackles) and Lamar Clemon (two tackles for loss) and Jamarion Lacy (one sack, one tackle for loss) had four solos each.

Prozanski went 7 of 10 for 188 yards, with Parker catching four passes for 136 yards.