High school football roundup: Union Grove has learning experience against Homestead

The Union Grove High School football team picked up a formidable opponent after its scheduled Southern Lakes Conference game against Delavan-Darien was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues.
The Broncos replaced the Comets with Mequon Homestead and gave the Highlanders all they could handle, however, in a 25-6 nonconference loss Friday at Mequon.
It was the first loss of the season for Union Grove (5-1), but the team officially got a 2-0 forfeit victory over Delavan-Darien to go to 4-0 in the SLC and become eligible for the WIAA playoffs, Broncos coach Craig McClelland said.
The Broncos, who were playing without standout running back Cody Cotton, moved the ball and were inside Homestead’s 10-yard line twice, but were stopped both times.
“We played a really good team and the score was not indicative of how we played,” McClelland said. “They rattled off some scores in the second half. I’m proud of how we fought. Playing without Cody, other kids stepped up and made some plays.”
Garrett Foldy stepped in as running back for the Broncos and finished with 106 yards, more than half of that on a 56-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the third quarter to avert the shutout.
“Garrett handled the offensive load for us,” McClelland said. “He did a really good job of playing both ways (he’s also the middle linebacker). The defense did a good job limiting big plays, although they had a couple big ones in the second half. Overall, the defense did a really good job.”
McClelland said seeing a team of this caliber at this point of the season will go a long way as Union Grove finishes out the season.
“We’re going to learn from it,” McClelland said. “At the end of the year, we’ll look back and see we were better because of this game.”
Homestead has won three WIAA Division 2 state titles since 2012 (also in 2015 and 2018).
TREMPER 34, CASE 24: In a season full of change, Case went through some harsh growing pains Friday night.
The Eagles held a 24-7 lead over Kenosha Tremper in the third quarter and were one play away from getting the ball back when the Trojans went deep into their playbook. Tremper running back Kyle Holm surprised everyone when he unleashed a 60-yard throw on third-and-20 from his own 10-yard line that found Carson Nye for a 90-yard touchdown.
The trick play “flipped the game,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said, as the Trojans outscored the Eagles 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win a Southeast Conference game at Hammes Field.
“We just couldn’t stop the run,” Shredl said. “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and mistakes.”
Case (0-3, 0-2 SEC) was called for 14 penalties that netted 119 yards and allowed 236 rushing yards on 35 carries.
Shredl, whose team played just its second game in five weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak, altered his practice format following Case’s 53-6 loss at Kenosha Bradford last week. With a full roster available after, he moved to a platoon format that allowed for the entire team to have more reps.
The move showed positive results early on. The Trojans (3-3, 2-2) struck first with a 24-yard touchdown pass, but Eagles senior quarterback Gavin Gutman responded with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Temarion Brumby to tie the game at 7-7.
In the second quarter, Jordan Sorensen gave the Eagles the lead on a 15-yard rushing touchdown. A 26-yard field goal made by Jacob Haughton put Case up 17-7 at the half.
Gutman, who threw for 241 yards and completed 16 of 27 attempts, then put the Eagles ahead 24-7 quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brumby on the first drive of the second half. Brumby led all receivers with 159 yards.
The Eagles were set to get the ball back again, but Tremper stole all momentum with the trick play. The throw by Holm was one of the longest throws Shredl has seen at the high school level.
Following their game-changing touchdown, the Trojans took control thanks to their offensive line and running backs. A 4-yard rushing touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion pulled Tremper within three, and then the Trojans took the lead with a score on a 3-yard run. They then put the game away with a 9-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the game.
“We were able to move the ball well in the first half, but it went stagnant in the third and fourth quarter,” Shredl said. “Tremper plays a style of offense that require discipline on defense and they lull you to sleep a little bit.”
Along with the trick play, the game changed when Tremper changed quarterbacks. Mason Prozanski attempted only one pass for the Trojans, but he ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Most of his success came on running the same play where he would fake a handoff and follow his running back through the gap.
WATERFORD 28, WILMOT 7: Waterford coach Adam Bakken is a big fan of natural grass, especially since his team has a strong running game.
On a rainy, windy night in Waterford, the Wolverines had a muddy, but happy, outcome in their Southern Lakes Conference game against Westosha Central.
Waterford had its usual group effort at running back, but it was an 80-yard return of an interception by Casey North just before halftime that propelled the Wolverines to a victory.
The game was tied 7-7 in the second quarter as each team scored on the ground. In the final minute of the half, with the Falcons driving, Waterford linebacker Brodie Shepstone put pressure on Central’s quarterback, causing an errant throw that North grabbed and returned for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Wolverines (3-3, 2-2 SLC) controlled the ball, and the clock, in the second half and added two scores.
One of the keys to victory was keeping Falcons (3-3, 1-3) standout running back Jakob Simmons in check. Simmons entered the game with over 1,100 yards rushing in just five games, but Bakken said his defense never let Simmons get into a rhythm, especially after making some defensive adjustments for the second half.
BADGER 42, BURLINGTON 6: For the second straight week, Burlington faced an opponent unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference play.
The outcome Friday was eerily similar to last week’s game.
The Demons, who lost to Union Grove 41-6 last week, allowed 399 yards on the ground and lost to Badger at Lake Geneva.
The Badgers (5-1, 4-0 SLC) scored all but six of their points in the first half to lead 36-0 at halftime, aided by a couple of Burlington turnovers and just being outmuscled up front.
The Demons (2-4, 2-2 SLC) were playing without starting quarterback Jack Sulik, who is out for the season with an injury. They had trouble moving the ball — they had 57 yards rushing and 57 passing — especially in the first half.
Coach Eric Sulik brought some players up from the freshman and junior varsity teams to fill in some spots and some of those players got in the game in the second half Friday and showed some promise.
One of the players he brought up was sophomore Brett Kaspar, the junior varsity quarterback. He played part of the second half in relief of Drew Weis, who took over for Jack Sulik. Kaspar completed one pass for 12 yards and caught one for six yards.
Weis had 58 yards rushing and 45 passing to lead Burlington.
RACINE LUTHERAN 53, CHRISTIAN LIFE 7: Everything is going right for Racine Lutheran right now.
The Crusaders ran for 304 yards on 22 carries and cruised to their sixth consecutive victory in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
“Our offensive line played really well,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said after the win. “The line of scrimmage was where we won the game and dominated.”
With cold and rainy conditions, Smith knew his game plan would rely heavily on the run game. On Lutheran’s first drive of the game, Eric Ibarra scored on a 26-yard run. Nelson’s pick-six occurred shortly after, and then Isaiah Folsom put the Crusaders (5-1, 3-0 MCC) up 21-0 in the first quarter with a 38-yard touchdown run.
Christian Life (3-3, 1-3) got on the board early in the second quarter with a touchdown, but Lutheran responded quickly with a pair of touchdown passes from Camdin Jansen to Gavin Zawicki. Despite the poor conditions, Smith was impressed with both his quarterback and Zawicki.
In the third quarter up 34-7, Folsom sealed the win with a 46-yard touchdown run. Jansen finished with 138 passing yards on 13 completions. Folsom led the Crusaders with 193 yards rushing.
ST. CATHERINE'S 26, BROWN DEER 0: St. Catherine’s has had its share of great running backs and running quarterbacks over the years, but John Perugini may have the Angels retooling their offensive game plan.
The junior quarterback likely had the game of his football life Friday night, throwing for 296 yards, including a 75-yarder to Davion Thomas-Kumpula, in St. Catherine’s victory in a Metro Classic Conference game on homecoming at Horlick Field.
Perugini’s total, his high school best, surpassed the 221 yards he had last week for the Angels (3-3, 3-1 MCC) in their 60-27 victory over Shoreland Lutheran. Against the Falcons (0-6, 0-4), he went 10 for 19 with one interception and the long touchdown that resulted in the Angels’ final points of the game.
St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said the Falcons came in and made things tough for the Angels, stacking the box in an attempt to slow down running back DJ Miller, who entered the game with 745 yards rushing, including 212 against Shoreland last week.
The game was scoreless at halftime, even though St. Catherine’s drove deep into Brown Deer territory more than once. The Angels had two red-zone possessions, but penalties (10 in the game for 128 yards) and some sloppy play kept them out of the end zone.
Thomas-Kumpula, a junior, had a huge night, catching eight passes for 222 yards, and junior Jakari Oliver had two catches for 74 yards.
Miller finished with 169 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns on short runs. Perugini also ran for a 5-yard score.
The Angels’ defense held the Falcons to 117 total yards.
ST. JOSEPH 26, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: Three turnovers and seven total fumbles spoiled any hopes of an upset for the Catholic Central.
The Hilltoppers were held to 153 total yards on just 37 plays and saw their two-game winning streak end in a Midwest Classic Conference loss at Burlington.
“I thought our kids battled pretty well for most of the game,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “We need to improve our mental and physical toughness.”
The Lancers took control of the game late in the first quarter with a pair of touchdowns less than a minute apart that gave them a 13-0 lead. After a scoreless second quarter, Catholic Central fumbled on its first possession of the second half. St. Joseph capitalized, increasing its lead to 19-0 on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Catholic Central tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Evan Krien had a pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Krien scored his team’s only touchdown of the night shortly thereafter on a 38-yard run with 8:13 remaining.