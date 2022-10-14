High school football roundup: St. Catherine's dominates USM, takes second place in MCC

After suffering its first loss of the season last week, the St. Catherine’s High School football team got right back to winning ways Friday night on the final night of the regular season.

The Angels recovered quickly from their loss to Greendale Martin Luther and dominated University School of Milwaukee 40-13 in a Metro Classic Conference game on Senior Night at Pritchard Park.

“I think we really rebounded well after last week’s loss,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “I was really happy to see the response we had. It shows a lot about our senior leadership. We had a good heart-to-heart, and they practiced extremely hard.

“They were motivated to get this win, and finish the season on a high note.”

St. Catherine’s (8-1, 6-1 MCC) was only one touchdown away from a win in last week’s 27-20 loss to the Spartans and senior running back DJ Miller, who led the Angels against University School (7-2, 5-2), could have been the difference.

DJ Miller, the son of coach Miller, returned from an injury last week, but was limited in game action. However, once the restraints came off Friday, Miller emerged as an unstoppable force in the backfield.

The senior scored the first of his three touchdowns Friday on a 10-yard run in the first quarter. Freshman running back Lamont Hamilton scored next, and then Miller split the Wildcats’ defensive line to score an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The senior then ran free on a 39-yard run to the end zone before the first half was over to score his third and final touchdown. He finished with 182 yards on 16 carries.

“I’m really excited for him,” Dan Miller said. “He got in a little bit last week and played three quarters after his surgery, so he was really excited to get back after it at home in week nine. We had some great blocking up front, and he did a lot with his legs and his ability to make people miss. He ran extremely hard.

“It was really a proud moment for me as a dad, and for my wife. It was Senior/Parent Night, and it was a great time for him to shine.”

St. Catherine’s quarterback John Perugini had a solid performance in the air with two touchdowns against USM. Perugini’s first TD pass came in the second quarter on a 62-yard pass to Davion Thomas, and then the duo connected again a short time later on a 17-yard touchdown pass.

“(Perugini) played a good game and he really threw the ball well today,” Dan Miller said. “And Thomas not only played his normal, exceptional offensive game, he also had a key pick early in the game that really got the tempo moving in our favor.”

Perugini completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 116 yards and Thomas finished with 102 yards on four catches.

St. Catherine’s clinched a playoff berth two weeks ago and finished the regular season in second place in the MCC behind Martin Luther.

“We’re the only (high school) sport where you have to make the playoffs, and we’re going to enjoy this,” Dan Miller said. “We have 13 years of consecutive playoff berths, and that’s the longest streak in the county. We’re proud of that accomplishment.”

WATERFORD 28, BURLINGTON 17: The Wolverines relied on their run game, and junior gadget player Carson Bilitz, to defeat the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Waterford.

Burlington’s Ben Graham kicked a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter to score the first points of the game, but it was off to the races for Waterford from that point onward.

Bilitz had a 6-yard touchdown run just before halftime, and then senior running back Dean Buse broke loose for 48 yards to open the scoring in the second half. Buse was the only Wolverine, besides Bilitz, to reach the end zone.

Bilitz rushed for 20 yards to score another touchdown seconds before the fourth quarter began, and then scored a third touchdown on a 47-yard run with nine minutes remaining.

Bilitz averaged 9.5 yards a carry and totaled 210 yards on the ground. Buse added 94 yards and Wolverines quarterback Max Northrop had 26 yards on five carries. Northrop, who has just 256 passing yards on the season according to statistics at www.wissports.net, did not attempt a pass Friday.

The Demons, led by junior quarterback Jack Sulik, nearly staged a comeback in the fourth quarter. Sulik threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Evan Deans, and then senior running back Drew Weis scored on a 43-yard touchdown run with just one second left on the clock.

Sulik completed 21 of 39 pass attempts and finished with 211 yards and one touchdown. Weis led the team in rushing with 83 yards on 17 carries, and was a main target for Sulik with 47 receiving yards on eight catches. Junior receiver Drew Lang led the Demons with 94 yards on six receptions, and Deans totaled 39 yards on two receptions.

UNION GROVE 27, ELKHORN 14: The Broncos kept their hopes alive for a WIAA playoff berth Friday, riding the legs of senior running back Kacey Spranger for a Southern Lakes Conference victory on a rainy, cold night at Union Grove.

It was the third victory in the last four games for Union Grove (3-6, 3-4 SLC) after an 0-5 start and it gives the Broncos a glimmer of hope.

Following last week’s games, they were listed near the end of the list of the 224 potential playoff teams in the WIAA state playoff report — each of the seven divisions in the playoff field contains 32 teams — and Union Grove needed to win to improve its chances.

That was the catalyst for a big night, especially for Spranger, who ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, an average of 8.8 yards per carry.

“If we win, it gives us a chance,” Broncos coach Craig McClelland said. “I thought the guys did a great job of answering the call. We moved the ball on the ground and Kacey carried the load on a sloppy night.

“He was busting off big yards and credit the offensive line — it did a great job creating openings and he was seeing them tonight. You can’t ask for a kid to do any more.”

Elkhorn (2-7, 0-7) scored first, but the Broncos scored 27 unanswered points. That run began with a 5-yard run by Spranger in the first quarter that tied the game at 7-7. In the second quarter, Spranger had the only score, a 1-yard run, for a 13-7 halftime lead.

Union Grove put the game essentially away in the third quarter, starting with a 33-yard touchdown run by Spranger, his longest run of the game. Later in the third, senior quarterback Nathan Williams hit sophomore receiver Matthew Gruber on a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-7. The Elks scored a touchdown late.

Williams went 6 of 11 for 125 yards through the air, with Gruber catching two passes for 48 yards and senior receiver Gavin Young catching two for 37.

Defensively, the Broncos gave up 182 yards rushing, but most of that came in the first half. Union Grove adjusted during the third quarter and shut the Elks down.

“In the second half, we were aligning correctly (on defense),” McClelland said. “When we’re aligned correctly, we do better.”

Leading the defense was sophomore defensive lineman Austin Waldal, who had five solo tackles, four assists and one tackle for loss. Senior lineman Noah Moris had four solos, two assists and one tackle for loss.

“The offensive and defensive lines did a great job,” McClelland said.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 23, ST. FRANCIS 7: With the season on the line and coming off its worst performance of the season, the Hilltoppers came through with one of their most complete efforts of the season Friday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at St. Francis.

Catholic Central (7-2, 5-2 MCC) ran for 208 yards, threw three touchdown passes and held St. Francis to 101 yards of total offense as the Hilltoppers punched their ticket to the WIAA playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

“I thought our kids played really well,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “ We’re hoping we’re peaking at the right time. Our kids played hard.”

Quarterback Evan Krien completed four of his six pass attempts for 90 yards, and three of Krien’s four completions were caught for touchdowns. Danny Von Rabenau had three receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Going into Friday’s game, the Hilltoppers were trying to move on from their 53-0 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph (10-0, 7-0 MCC) last week. They were tied with the Mariners (4-6, 4-3 MCC) for third place in the conference, and the winner of the game was guaranteed an automatic bid for the playoffs.

After a scoreless first quarter, it was St. Francis that technically opened the scoring. On fourth down and punting from their own end zone, the Mariners snapped the ball past the punter to give Catholic Central a safety and a 2-0 lead with six minutes left in the half. Less than a minute later, after receiving the free kick, the Hilltoppers scored again when Krien found Riley Sullivan in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Catholic Central got the ball back shortly after, and this time Krien found Von Rabenau for a 36-yard touchdown pass with 1:32 left before halftime. The Hilltoppers led 16-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, St. Francis got on the board with a touchdown run and trailed 16-7 heading into the final quarter. Catholic Central managed to keep the lead at two possessions, and sealed the win with Krien’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Von Rabenau with 5:58 left.

“There’s not too many times that all of the scoring plays for the Catholic Central offense have been passes,” Aldrich said. “ It was good to see that happen. Evan is coming along and has grown as a quarterback."

Kaden Kayser led all players with 92 rushing yards on 17 carries and Wyatt Riehle added 57 yards on 10 carries. On defense, Kayser made four tackles and had one tackle for loss, and Christian Pedone had a team-high five tackles.

At 7-2, Catholic Central finished with its best regular season record since 2015. The Hilltoppers will find out who their first round opponent will be on Saturday morning when the WIAA releases the 2022 playoff brackets.

“It just reinforces to the kids that hard work pays off,” Aldrich said. “That it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. And you might have some bumps along the roadway but if you keep plugging away you get a chance to do something.”

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 28, RACINE LUTHERAN 7: The top two teams in the Midwest Classic Conference locked horns Friday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

For the Crusaders (7-3, 6-1 MCC), recent injury woes finally caught up for them against an experienced Lancers roster. The net result and consistency helped Kenosha St. Joseph finish the regular season undefeated and secure the conference crown.

"We've been running out of players," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "(St. Joseph)'s level of experience, particularly on offensive line, really showed."

The Lancers (10-0, 7-0 MCC), ranked ninth in the Small Schools Division in the Associated Press state poll, scored one touchdown in each quarter. Jayden Gordon rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half and then returned the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards for a touchdown.

With two minutes remaining in regulation, the two sides traded touchdowns. Eric Kenesie scored on a 31-yard run to give the Lancers a 28-0 lead. The Crusaders denied them the satisfaction of a shutout with 20 seconds remaining when Lawryn Rhinehouse caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Eli Gasau.

"Guys are learning and getting better," Smith said. "We still miss (Eric Ibarra) but I thought that Eric Rossa played really well for us on both sides of the ball."

Rossa, a senior running back and defensive back for Lutheran, rushed for 80 yards on 20 carries. Smith added that Rossa also played a role for the team in a few wildcat formations. Gasau went 4 of 9 passing for 30 yards,

The Crusaders defense generated two fumble recoveries but allowed 238 yards of offense in the loss.

"We didn't tackle very well tonight," Smith said. "There are a few things that we can look at from this game and improve on."

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 21, CASE 0: The Eagles were shut out in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

Indian Trail (5-4, 4-3 SEC), which locked up a WIAA playoff berth with the victory, scored all 21 points in the late stages of the first quarter.

Sam Callow threw for an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Jacobs, followed less than two minutes later by a 3-yard touchdown run by Justice Lovelace.

With 1:18 remaining in the first quarter, Case junior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld had a pass intercepted by Chris Walker, who returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. Neither side scored for the final three quarters.

“They popped a couple big plays in the first quarter and then we threw a pick-six," Case coach Anton Graham said. "Defensively, I think we got it figured out.

"Offensively, we just we shot ourselves in the foot. We've done it all season. But you have to take care of the football and we didn't do that tonight. You don't win ball games when you have four to five turnovers. That’s just not how it works.”

Statistically, things went better for Case (4-5, 2-5 SEC). The Eagles passed for 174 yards and rushed for 108, and they had more first downs (16-9), than the Hawks, but the damage was done with four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions).

“The bright spot was the way the defense battled back," Graham said. "To give up 14 in the first quarter and then not give up any more of the rest of the game, I was proud of them. And I'm just proud of the way the seniors battled tonight and I think they definitely left it all out on the field. That's all I can ask of them.

“Moving forward, I'm excited about what we have. We definitely missed out on a lot of opportunities this year and we’re going to have a long offseason to think about that.”

Nabbefeld went 18 of 39 for 149 yards and Termarion Brumby caught four passes for 73 yards. Jose DeLeon led the Eagles on the ground with 100 yards on 28 carries.

The defeat ultimately sinks the Eagles chances of playoff football this season. The team hasn't played in the state playoffs since 2019, but in the first season of Graham' head-coaching career, this season was one of learning and growing as a team.

“I'm proud," Graham said. "I'm proud of these boys. That was the first thing I said to them after the game because this was a team that was picked to be 0-9. We weren't supposed to win a game this year.

"I got the job in April. We had about three months to prepare a brand new offense, a brand new defense, completely new schemes. I thought they did a great job of buying in. I think when you walk around the school, you can see the energy has changed around Case High School.

'You see these boys are excited to play football. You see the excitement from the school. It's definitely exciting looking at the future on what we can do these next few years. The future is definitely bright here.”