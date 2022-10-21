High school football roundup: Park wins another thriller, wins first WIAA playoff game since 2008

The Park High School football team seems to have a knack this season for the last-minute victory against a strong opponent.

The Panthers did it when they rallied from a 21-10 third-quarter deficit to upset perennial state power Oak Creek 24-21 in a Southeast Conference game on Oct. 7 at Pritchard Park. Senior quarterback Tre Carothers scored the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds left.

Carothers pulled off another minor miracle again Friday on the same field, in Park’s biggest game in 13 years and with even less time on the clock, and the Panthers beat Greenfield 36-28 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game at Pritchard.

Carothers scored with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to send Park to a second-round game next Friday at Brookfield Central (8-2), which beat Union Grove 25-14 Friday. The victory also gives the Panthers a 6-4 record, guaranteeing themselves their first winning season since 2008, the last time they won a playoff game.

“This was reminiscent of the Oak Creek game,” Park coach Morris Matsen said. “But we said (winning) is what we came for. We’re on our home field, let’s finish the deal.”

And finish the deal is what the Panthers did.

The only thing different about Friday’s game compared to the Oak Creek game is that Park had a 28-14 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and was driving for another score.

But the Hustlin’ Hawks (5-6) forced a turnover and scored touchdowns on consecutive drives to tie the game at 28-28 with about three minutes left in regulation.

“We were driving to go up three scores, but they never gave up and turned us over inside the 20 to begin the fourth quarter,” Matsen said. “They drove 80 yards and backup quarterback Jahquan Redding was gashing us. We didn’t have an answer for him.

After getting the ball back, the Panthers were forced to punt and Redding drove Greenfield right down the field for the tying score.

That’s when Carothers and Park found their next gear and returned the favor, driving 80 yards for the game-winning score, a quarterback sneak by Carothers, and added a two-point conversion.

The Panthers had to go for two because their kicker, sophomore Kevin Flores, suffered a broken collarbone when he was hit on a blindside block by the Hawks.

Greenfield couldn’t answer again and the game was over.

Matsen said Carothers ran for more than 180 yards and had two touchdowns — complete statistics were not available Friday night — and senior running back Daeyzjuan Williams scored three touchdowns.

Matsen said the offensive line had a strong game, singling out several players.

“The offensive line played great,” Matsen said. ‘(Junior) Marcelo Sanchez had some nice kickout blocks and (junior) Logan Sheppard got to the linebacker level and created some big (running) lanes, along with (senior) Zamarion Carr and (sophomore) Le’Angelo Taborn-Bryant. “It was a great total team effort.”

Park had a 21-14 lead at halftime, one of the touchdowns set up by a fumble recovery, and Matsen said the defense was doing what it needed to do.

“We had a steady effort on defense,” Matsen said. “The boys were flying around. We were consistently wrapping up the ball carrier and using good technique.”

The Panthers are still young despite the senior skill players and Matsen said he had five freshmen on the field.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” Matsen said. “We have guys who are able to play.”

Playing Brookfield Central will be a formidable task, but Park has shown what it can do against good teams. As they prepare, the Panthers will trust the process.

“On Monday, they need to go to class, hit the weight room and get to practice,” Matsen said. “Friday’s game will be super physical and practicing hard gives us the best chance to do good things.”

BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 25, UNION GROVE 14: Senior quarterback Nathan Williams and the Broncos pushed the top seeded Lancers in a WIAA Division 2 playoff game on Friday at Brookfield.

The No. 8 Broncos (3-7) opened up with a bang. Williams connected with senior wide receiver Gavin Young for a 62-yard touchdown pass to give Union Grove a 7-0 first quarter lead.

"When you're the No. 8 playing against the No. 1 and you get an explosive play like that — it gives you a lot of energy," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said.

The energy channeled into the defense who shutout the Lancers (8-2) for the first quarter. But only for so long. The top seed playing at home rattled off two second quarter touchdown runs from senior quarterback Drew Edmond and led 15-7 at halftime.

The second half proved to be much tighter defensively but both broke through on the ground in the third quarter.

The Lancers extended their lead to 22-7 following a six-yard touchdown run by junior running back Nick Foster. The Broncos answered back with a 17-yard touchdown run by Kacey Spranger. The deficit returned to eight but the Broncos offense was kept in check for the rest of the game.

"It was a great game," McClelland said. "We had a great week of practice and did a lot of really good things. We just kind of ran out of gas in the end.

"I thought defensively we did a real good job in big spots and I thought we made good adjustments in the second half to limit big plays."

The Broncos allowed 325 yards of offense to the Lancers — 307 of which came on the ground. Offensively, Union Grove had 260 yards of offense with Williams going 10 for 21 passing for 180 yards.

"You can't say enough about Nathan Williams and his time with us," McClelland said. "We have all the confidence in the world in him and I'm excited to see what's next for him in the future."

Spranger led the Broncos on the ground with 49-yards rushing on 11 carries. The senior running back also was Williams top target receiving with four catches to go along with 62-yards receiving.

The playoff exit might sting but for Union Grove, who started the season losing five straight games, it was a year for the players to build upon.

"Starting 0-5 we could have easily shut down," McClelland said. "But we never gave up. We've been good these last six weeks and I feel that's more of who we are.

"We have had a lot of sophomores playing, Having this experience? We have gotten a lot better moving forward. I'm so proud of our boys and how they responded and played."

Division 4

ST. CATHERINE’S 58, SAINT FRANCIS 6: The Angels set the tone on the opening kickoff and continued making big plays Friday to roll past Saint Francis in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game at Kenosha Bradford Stadium.

St. Catherine’s (9-1), the No. 1 seed in its state quarterfinal bracket, will host No. 4 seed Campbellsport (7-3) next Friday in a Level 2 game at Horlick Field. Campbellsport beat No. 5 Sheboygan Falls 61-28 on Friday at Campbellsport.

It was destined to be the Angels’ night right from the start. Sophomore DJ Carr kicked off for St. Catherine’s and when the Mariners’ kick returner fumbled, Carr scooped up the ball and scored the first touchdown of the game.

“You never see that,” Angels coach Dan Miller said.

It just snowballed from there for St. Catherine’s as it scored on its two subsequent drives in the first quarter to go ahead 24-0.

The first was set up by a long interception return by sophomore safety Isaac Cantu, who picked the ball off at the 18-yard line and nearly scored, but was caught at the 5-yard line by a Saint Francis defender. Senior quarterback John Perugini hit senior receiver Jakari Oliver on a 2-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive.

The second drive was finished off on a 6-yard run by senior running back DJ Miller.

After that, it got even wilder for the Angels as their next five scoring plays in the game, from the second quarter to the end, covered no less than 46 yards.

It started on defense when senior linebacker Sam Driver returned an interception 46 yards for a score early in the second quarter.

“An interception like that is always on the dreams of high school kids on defense,” Dan Miller said. “Being a linebacker and having an opportunity to catch the ball and turn it into a touchdown is really special and something he’s going to remember.”

Later in the second quarter, DJ Miller, who missed several games with an injury, took off on a 75-yard touchdown run to put the Angels ahead 38-0. What was more impressive than the run, Dan Miller said, was the effort of senior receiver Davion Thomas, who ran downfield behind Miller and blocked a Mariners defender to allow DJ Miller to score.

“That was a highlight in itself effort for Davion,” Dan Miller said. “That’s why he’s such a highly touted player. When you have exceptional players make selfless plays like that, the team really responded in a great way.”

St. Catherine’s received the second-half kickoff and almost immediately scored when Perugini ran 62 yards for a touchdown.

Saint Francis (4-7) had its only scoring drive of the game in the third quarter and scored on a 1-yard run, but it only got worse for the Mariners when Thomas ran back the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown for a 52-6 lead.

In the fourth quarter, junior running back Jayvion Hunter, who filled in for DJ Miller while he was hurt, ran 69 yards for the final touchdown of the game.

“Right now, he’s our next tailback,” Dan Miller said. “He did a good job while DJ was out and he deserved to take it to the house.

“Our skill guys really made a big difference. We had a couple of drives where we really could have been better at, but our playmakers really shined tonight and I’m happy about that.”

The game was played with a running clock throughout the second half, but Dan Miller commended the effort of the Mariners, who were shorthanded and had few reserves.

“They’re a young team and they had several key injuries this season,” Dan Miller said. “Saint Francis played hard for the guys they had.”

Campbellsport will present a challenge, Dan Miller said, as they run a Wing T offense and have physical offensive and defensive lines.

“It will be a really good test to see where we’re at,” Miller said.

Division 5

RACINE LUTHERAN 35, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 14: Senior running back Eric Rossa powered the Crusaders to victory in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game at Hammes Field.

The No. 2 Crusaders (8-3) and No. 7 Marshmen (3-7) traded scores throughout the first half. The Marshmen scored on their opening drive to lead 7-0. The Crusaders followed with a touchdown to end the first quarter and early in the second to lead 14-7. But the game was leveled up at halftime.

"We played pretty bad in the first half," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "In the second half, I feel like we blocked much better and were able to get going."

An issue for Lutheran throughout the season has been the injury bug. That continued in the mid-week when junior defensive back Joseph Juga broke his collarbone in a noncontact play in practice. Despite the feelings of running out of men for the "next man up" mentality — the Crusaders have been finding a way to win games.

"The numbers problem has been getting to us," Smith said. "But we didn't fold. We were able to make them break in the second half."

Junior defensive back Caiden Lewandowski turned the tides in the second half with an interception that energized the sideline. The Crusaders quickly turned the turnover into points and started building confidence on both sides of the ball.

The Crusaders offense leaned on their ground game. Rossa rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns. The performance pushed the senior running back to 1,216 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

"(Rossa) has stepped up," Smith said. "He is a physical back and our offensive line picked it up in the second half. I was proud of how we kept pounding the ball."

Rossa's efforts weren't alone. Dylan Ormond also punched in two rushing touchdowns to seal the game.

Racine Lutheran next play No. 6 Brookfield Academy (5-6) next Friday. The two met on Sept. 9 with the Crusaders winning 35-0 on the exact field they will play on once again — Pritchard Park.

Division 7

REEDSVILLE 28, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 14: The Hilltoppers kept it close in the first half, but struggled to slow down the Panthers’ offense in the second half of their WIAA Division 7 first-round playoff game Friday at Reedsville.

“It was a good high school football game. They were very strong defensively, and we struggled offensively against them,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “Our kids battled for four quarters and they gave a great effort. I’m real proud of the kids and how they played.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed with the way it ended, but there are worse things that can happen. It’s been a good season for us.”

The Hilltoppers finished 7-3 after going 8-4 last year.

Reedsville (8-2) scored its first touchdown on an 8-yard run midway through the first quarter. Catholic Central senior running back Kaden Kayser responded with a 3-yard touchdown run three minutes later, but it wouldn’t be long until Reedsville would retake the lead.

The Panthers scored their second touchdown five minutes into the second quarter, and then Hilltoppers’ senior quarterback Evan Krien completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Danny Von Rabenau to tie the score again.

The Panthers added their third rushing touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Catholic Central’s defense was able to slow down the Panthers’ offense throughout much of the fourth quarter, but allowed a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 48 seconds remaining in the game.

The Hilltoppers suffered an unfortunate injury early on which may have changed the outcome of their game. Junior nose tackle Alex Vogt was injured and could not return to the game, and senior Mitchell Dietzel stepped in to fill his shoes at the nose tackle position.

“Mitchell did a nice job and got put into duty at nose tackle,” Aldrich said. “Vogt is on every special-teams play and is starting on offense and defense. For us, it’s something we have to deal with, and when it’s a small program, it’s a domino effect.”

Von Rabenau, who Aldrich said played a solid game, led the team with 66 receiving yards on seven catches. Krien went 7 of 11 passing, all to Von Rabenau.

The Catholic Central defense had many impressive individual performances, led by Riley Sullivan with five solo tackles. Christian Pedone, Von Rabenau, Kayser and Paul Minnich each had four solos.

Aldrich said there were some questions about how good this team would be. The Hilltoppers certainly answered that question.

“If you look at it from the beginning of the year, we weren’t sure where we were going to end up, but we had a really successful season and that’s because of the seniors and their desire to lead a good team,” Aldrich said. “A lot of people thought we wouldn’t be as strong this year, and some people thought we would, but we were determined.”