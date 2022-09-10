High school football roundup: Nabbefeld gets in right mindset, Case rallies for SEC victory

Shortly before halftime, Case High School football coach Anton Graham decided it was time for his starting quarterback to take a series of plays off.

Brandon Nabbefeld, Case’s junior quarterback, had thrown for 250 yards and three touchdowns while leading his team to a comeback victory over Brookfield East two weeks earlier. What followed was six consecutive scoreless quarters for the Eagles, culminating on Friday night against Kenosha Bradford with a slow start that included an interception.

Graham, in his first season as a head coach, told Nabbefeld to take the final drive of the first half off in order to get his mind in the right place.

Three touchdowns and 254 passing yards later, it’s safe to say that the junior followed Graham’s advice to the letter.

Case scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Bradford 28-7 in a Southeast Conference game at Bradford Stadium and improve to 3-1 for the first time since 1993.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our boys,” Graham said. “I’m so proud of them and the way they competed tonight.”

Coming off of a 28-0 loss to Franklin last week, the Eagles (3-1, 1-1 SEC) were off to another slow start Friday. After a scoreless first quarter, the Red Devils (1-3, 0-2) took a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Nabbefeld wasn’t the only Case player struggling in the first half. The Eagles were whistled for 14 penalties for a total of 139 yards, most of which came in the first half.

The start of the second half didn’t show much promise, either. Case went three-and-out and punted back to Bradford, where the momentum of the game changed instantly. On the following drive, Case senior Jose DeLeon jumped a passing route, intercepted the pass and returned it 52 yards to tie the game.

“I don’t know if anybody was within 20 yards of Jose,” Graham said. “That got the ball rolling. It hit fast.”

On the next drive, the Eagles forced a punt that they subsequently blocked. Several plays later, Nabbefeld hit junior Termarion Brumby on a wheel route for a 17-yard touchdown pass to give Case a 13-7 lead.

From that point on, the Eagles were in control. On their next drive, Nabbefeld took a shot deep to Latrell Herrington Jr., and connected for a 44-yard touchdown pass. Herrington then caught a pass from Brumby on a wide receiver reverse option pass to push the lead to 21-7. In the fourth quarter, Javion Trice scored on a 29-yard reception to seal the win.

“The thing about this team right now is when they’re backed up against the wall, they fight back,” Graham said. “That’s a great characteristic to have, but now we have to do it from the start.”

By the end of the night, Nabbefeld completed 17 of 28 pass attempts, with most of the incompletions coming in the first half. Brumby was the team’s leading rusher with 26 rushing yards on two carries.

Trice led the Eagles with 75 receiving yards on five catches, Herrington finished with 71 yards on three catches and Brumby had 63 yards on six catches.

On defense, Case held the Red Devils to 139 total yards. Graham praised the play of two of his linebackers, Patrick Zimowski and Michael King Jr. The two entered the game with 38 tackles each, best among the state’s Division 1 players, according to statistics online at www.wissports.net

Up next, the Eagles face Park (2-2, 0-2 SEC) next Friday with a chance to start a season 4-1 for the first time since 1986.

ST. CATHERINE’S 58, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7: The Angels’ offense was so efficient Friday night, they faced third down on only two occasions in their Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.

St. Catherine’s (4-0, 2-0 MCC), ranked 10th in the Medium Division in the Associated Press state football poll, amassed 502 yards of offense and shook off a slow start to roll over the Pacers (1-3, 0-2 MCC).

“The boys definitely came out and played a solid game,” Angels coach Dan Miller said. “We have to come out more motivated to start the game but they responded to our message.”

Junior running back Jayvion Hunter opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the game. Shoreland’s only counterpunch came on its second drive, when quarterback Will Craig broke free from a QB sneak on third and short for a 58-yard touchdown run.

With the game tied 7-7 heading into the second quarter, the Angels decided to turn to their playmakers. Hunter put St. Catherine’s back in front with an 83-yard touchdown run, then senior quarterback John Perugini hit Davion Thomas on a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Senior tight end Domonic Pitts also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Angels a 25-7 halftime lead.

“We started to connect with our playmakers and broke some things open,” Miller said. “Defensively, we started to hunker down and it was great to see younger guys get in.”

To start the second half, Perugini found Jakari Oliver for a 79-yard touchdown pass. Thomas caught his second touchdown of the game from seven yards out and Hunter scored again on a 24-yard run. Sophomore Isiah Taylor scored the final two touchdowns of the game for St. Catherine’s on a 23-yard run in the third quarter and a 45-yard run in the fourth.

The Angels finished with 227 passing yards and 275 rushing yards. Perugini’s passing total came on just seven passes. Hunter had a game-high 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, while Taylor ran for 100 yards on six carries.

Thomas led all receivers with 100 yards on three catches. Oliver finished with 97 yards on two catches.

“We had big plays and definitely weren’t too concerned about the down and distance tonight,” Miller said. “Davion’s been playing offense and defense at a high level and is very physical.”

On defense, the Angels forced five turnovers. Thomas had two interceptions and freshman Will Perugini recovered two fumbles. Senior Jacob Sanchez also recovered a fumble. The Pacers were held to 175 total yards of offense and two completed passes for 18 yards.

The 51-point margin of victory is the largest for St. Catherine’s since a 68-point win in the opening round of the abbreviated 2020 WIAA Playoffs.

RACINE LUTHERAN 35, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 0: Aside from a major injury, it was a good night for the Crusaders as they shut out the Blue Knights Friday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Pritchard Park.

Early in the game, Lutheran junior running back-linebacker Jack Lichter suffered a broken ankle and had to be carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

“He’s a two-way starter,” Crusaders coach Scott Smith said. “We are getting beat up.”

But Lutheran shook off the situation and kept its composure, Smith said.

One of the keys to the game was keeping Brookfield Academy quarterback Alex Dieck and his two top receivers, Colton Green and Maliq Crawford, in check.

Dieck entered the game passing for 579 yards and four touchdowns. Crawford averages 19.9 yards per catch and Green was targeted 23 times for an 11-yard average.

The defense did its job, holding Dieck to 38 yards passing on 4 of 12 and keeping the receiver tandem to five catches, 43 yards and no scores.

“Overall, I thought we played very well,” Smith said. “We did an under-over double-team and took (the receivers) out of the game. Overall, the defense played very well.”

In addition to shutting down the skill players — the Blue Knights had just 103 yards of offense — Lutheran blitzed many times and kept Dieck under pressure for the entire game, sacking him at least six times, Smith said. The running game (60 yards) was slowed by the defensive presence of 6-foot-4, 355-pound senior Akari Redmond.

“Our defense flew to the ball,” Smith said. “We went after them and didn’t let them dictate the play. We didn’t give (Dieck) time to throw the ball and Akari Redmond is such a force — he clogs the middle and takes out two guys, opening holes for others.”

Offensively, Crusaders quarterback Eric Ibarra, who played wide receiver last year and was moved to quarterback to take advantage of his athleticism, had a big game. Lutheran's statistics were not available Friday night, but Smith was quick to praise Ibarra's abilities.

“He’s a game-changer,” Smith said. “He really makes our team go. He has real good speed, he’s quick, agile and hard to tackle.”

Lutheran led 13-0 at halftime.

OAK CREEK 37, HORLICK 17: The Rebels struggled to slow down the Knights' run game in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.

The Knights (3-1, 2-0 SEC), ranked ninth in the Large Division in the Associated Press state poll, led 12-3 at halftime following two touchdowns — one with a blocked point-after touchdown and another with a failed two-point conversion. They extended their lead in the third quarter with a further two touchdowns to lead 25-3.

The Rebels (3-1, 1-1 SEC) broke through in the fourth quarter with 2-yard run from quarterback Blake Fletcher. The senior went 12 of 19 passing for 105 yards and rushed for 86 yards on 16 attempts.

Oak Creek responded to Horlick's first touchdown on the night with their fourth rushing touchdown of the game. Jackson Phelps led the Knights with 154 yards rushing on 24 carries with three touchdowns. The running game accounted for 277 of the Knights' 383 yards of offense.

Horlick running back Anthony Liggins received the ensuing kickoff and ran it back for a 91-yard return for a touchdown to make it a 31-17 game. Phelps rushed for his third and final rushing touchdown for Oak Creek to close out the game.

The loss for the Rebels was their first of the season. They next play on the road against Kenosha Bradford on Sept. 16.

FRANKLIN 42, PARK 14: The Panthers were unable to overcome a slow start in their Southeast Conference game Friday at Franklin.

Franklin (3-1, 2-0 SEC) jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first half. Park scored two touchdowns in the second half.

“We played really well in the second half,” Panthers coach Morris Matsen said. “The kids never hung their heads and continued to fight and play for each other.”

The Panthers (2-2, 0-2 SEC) struggled with penalties on early downs in the first half, which caused their offense to stall. Senior Emmanuel Johnson scored on a 70-yard touchdown, while quarterback Tre Carothers finished with 100 passing yards and just under 100 rushing yards.

“The boys fought really well,” Matsen said. “Tre played great tonight. Our offensive line and defensive line also played great. We blocked really well up front.”