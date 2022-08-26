High school football roundup: Horlick grounds and pounds Badger for second win

The Horlick High School football team’s running game kicked into high gear Friday night.

But the Rebel Machine may have played a bit too well.

The Rebels rushed for 405 yards, had two 100-yard runners and dominated nonconference foe Lake Geneva Badger in the first half, then got a bit out of sorts in the second half before closing out a 49-27 victory at Horlick Field.

Horlick (2-0) was virtually unstoppable in the first quarter, scoring four touchdowns on the ground by four players. The first three scores came in a span of 5:29 on runs of 37 yards by Anthony Liggins at 9:52 of the first quarter, and two runs of 11 yards each by Deshon Griffin (6:01 and 4:23). Carson Fletcher added a 12-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left in the period to make it 28-0 going into the second quarter.

“We were clicking on all cylinders on the ground,” Rebels coach Brian Fletcher said. “We went up and down the field at will in the first half.”

Griffin, who finished with four touchdowns and 117 rushing yards on 18 carries, had a 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Carson Fletcher had an 8-yard scoring run right before halftime as Horlick took a 42-12 lead.

In the second half, the Rebels’ frantic pace caught up with them a bit and they added just one more score, a 7-yard run by Griffin in the third quarter.

Horlick averaged 8.3 yards per carry.

“We played well, but almost too well,” coach Fletcher said. “We slowed down the tempo in the second half and got out of sync. We tried to milk the clock and we got out of rhythm.”

Quarterback Blake Fletcher led Horlick with 140 yards rushing on 13 carries. He didn’t score, but had a 53-yard run that helped a drive. Liggins had 53 yards and Carson Fletcher had 46.

Blake Fletcher was also a force defensively at linebacker, said coach Fletcher, Blake and Carson’s dad.

“Our defensive line and linebackers played very well,” the coach said. “Blake seemed like he was in on 20-plus tackles. Our front four took away their fullback and it’s tough to defend the triple option, but we did a decent job most of the night.

“Our kids played their tails off and left it all on the field. We ask a lot of our kids and they really rose to the occasion.”

The Badgers (1-1) ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries, and they added a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Badger actually had one more first down than Horlick, but also turned the ball over three times.

The Rebels travel to Kenosha Tremper next Friday night for their Southeast Conference opener.

CASE 19, BROOKFIELD EAST 17: The Eagles pulled off their second straight fourth-quarter comeback Friday, rallying from 10 points down with seven minutes left for a nonconference victory at Brookfield.

Case, which beat Beloit Memorial 18-15 in its season opener on a late fourth-quarter score, is 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

The Eagles trailed 7-0 at halftime and tied the game in the third quarter on a 65-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld to junior receiver Latrell Herrington Jr.

The Spartans (1-1) regained the lead on a touchdown run and a 28-yard field goal and led 17-7 after the third quarter.

A reserve made the play of the night and reversed the Eagles’ fortunes.

With seven minutes left in the game, East had the ball and was driving, but backup linebacker Misha Grayson stripped the ball loose and Josiah McNeal recovered. Grayson had come in to replace starting linebacker Michael Blommel, who was injured in the third quarter.

Another key play came on the subsequent drive after the fumble, where the Eagles faced fourth-and-8 on their own 40-yard line. They went for it and were successful.

On the next play, Nabbefeld connected with junior receiver Termarion Brumby on a 44-yard touchdown on a post to make it 17-13; the extra point was blocked.

The Spartans got the ball again and with just over two minutes left, Case stopped them on a fourth-down play around the Eagles’ 20-yard line.

Two plays later, Nabbefeld and Herrington did it again, this time for a 75-yard touchdown and a 19-17 lead; the conversion was not successful, but it didn’t matter.

“We took a shot and hit Herrington on a deep post,” Eagles first-year coach Anton Graham said.

Nabbefeld continues his impressive start to the season, going 10 of 21 for 253 yards and the three scores. Herrington caught just three passes, but totaled 155 yards. The passing game made up for a tough running night as Case had just 12 yards on the ground.

East ran for 309 yards on 51 carries and outgained the Eagles 414-265 overall, and the Spartans also had the ball for 15 minutes more than Case.

But what matters is the final result, and Graham will take it.

“They are are really good team and I don’t take anything away from them,” Graham said. “Our linebackers (Michael King, Patrick Zimowski and Blommel/Grayson) did a great job making plays that mattered.

“Tonight was a crazy one — we could have hung it up, but we battled.”

Case will be put to the test next Friday as it opens the Southeast Conference season against perennial SEC power Franklin, the defending Division 1 state champion.

ST. CATHERINE’S 48, MOSINEE 38: John Perugini and DJ Miller powered the Angels to victory in a nonconference game at Lomira High School on Friday.

The Angels (2-0) trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half against the Indians (0-1-1). Lamont Hamilton scored a 20-yard touchdown pass from Perugini to end the second quarter and Miller scored an 18-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter and put the Angels out in front for the first time since the first quarter. Miller finished the game with 193 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

“It was tough,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “Mosinee is a very good team. We kept battling and making adjustments. I give all the praise to our coaching staff.

“(Mosinee) had very fast receivers and a good running game that kept it balanced. I couldn’t be more proud of our team playing through adverse situations."

Following DJ Miller’s third-quarter touchdown run, the two sides traded four touchdowns in the quarter with the Angels finishing the period ahead 40-38. Hamilton caught a further two touchdowns in the third quarter. He finished the game with 127 yards on four receptions with three touchdowns.

“They were double covering (Davion Thomas) throughout the game and (Hamilton) stepped up,” Dan Miller said. “He was exceptional.”

The Angels' defense shut down the Indians in the fourth quarter. St. Catherine's extended the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jayvion Hunter and added the two-point conversion with a pass from Perugini to Domonic Pitts.

Perugini completed 11 of 20 passes for 191 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 83 rushing yards on nine attempts.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 24, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10: It was all about the ground game in the Hilltoppers’ nonconference game against the Pacers Friday at Burlington.

Running back Kayden Kayser led the charge with 113 yards and two touchdowns. Kayser bookended the game with a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth.

“I thought that he (Kayser) really played hard,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “He’s been a bull for us.”

Kayser wasn’t alone in the backfield. Tai Loughrin added 102 yards for Catholic Central and averaged 12.8 yards per carry. Loughrin broke free for a 70-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter prior to Kayser’s touchdown that put the Hilltoppers on top for good.

“Loughrin had a nice game for us with the long run,” Aldrich said. “He’s a different type of runner.”

Quarterback Evan Krien went 5 of 6 with 60 yards and had 34 rushing yards. Krien powered through Pacers’ defensive line for a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter. However, offense wasn’t the only area where Krien was able to shine. The senior was one of three Hilltoppers to intercept a pass by Pacers quarterback Will Craig.

Danny Von Rabenau had four receptions for 63 yards and an interception.

The Hilltoppers defense played tight throughout the game and held the Pacers to just 129 yards of offense. Linebacker Austin Schwenn led the defense with five solo tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Nose tackle Jonathan Benitez had four solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

“He (Benitez) was pretty malicious to them and our linebackers had a good solid game,” Aldrich said.

Shoreland was unable to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter when Joseph Kayon returned a kickoff for 75 yards.

“Our kids played well,” Aldrich said. “It was a fun game to be a part of and it was a good team win.”

WAUKESHA NORTH 34, BURLINGTON 21: The Demons struggled slowing down the Northstars in a nonconference game on Friday at North Stadium in Waukesha.

The Demons (0-2) were shut out in the first half and trailed 21-0 in the third quarter. But it was there that Demons flipped the script against the Northstars (1-1) and came back with 21 unanswered points.

Quarterback Jack Sulik connected with Tommy Teberg on three straight touchdown passes to make it a 21-21 game with 8:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sulik completed 23 of 41 of his passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Teberg led Burlington in receiving with 164 yards on 12 receptions and three touchdowns.

But their efforts were matched on the opposite side of the field.

The Northstars were led by quarterback A.J. Curtis, who was 27 of 43 for 491 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Franko Williams caught seven passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

The North duo linked up to give the Northstars the go-ahead touchdown with 5:30 remaining in regulation before an interception returned for a touchdown by Brady Krenz sealed the contest.

KENOSHA TREMPER 43, UNION GROVE 12: The Broncos led 12-7 early in the second quarter, but the Trojans scored 36 unanswered points to turn a nonconference game at Union Grove Friday into a rout.

All was going well for Union Grove (0-2) early. Kacey Spranger scored on a 4-yard run to cap the Broncos’ opening drive of the game for a 6-0 lead (the extra point was blocked).

Tremper answered on its first possession as well, capped by a 19-yard touchdown run by Deszmund White.

Union Grove went back into the lead at 12-7 with 8:55 left in the first half on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nathan Williams to Spranger.

But that was all the offense the Broncos were going to get. The Trojans (1-1) scored four touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the first half on a 20-yard run by Carson Nye and touchdown passes of 31, 10 and 52 yards by quarterback Mason Prozanski for a 34-12 lead.

Tremper added another score in the third quarter on a 6-yard run by Gabe Gonzales and capped the game with 2:55 left with a safety.

“This wasn’t what we wanted,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “We got outplayed and outcoached in all phases of the game. We were up 12-7, then we had trouble stopping their offense and their defense dominated us up front.

“We had some wrong assignments and we never figured it out. They did everything better than us; we need to get better.”

Spranger had a decent game with 93 yards rushing on 16 carries, including a 49-yard non-scoring run, and the touchdown catch. Williams went 7 of 12 for 89 yards.

Defensively, Broncos senior lineman Noah Moris had six tackles, two assists and one tackle for loss.

For Tremper, Prozanski went 10 of 13 for 222 yards passing and also had 83 yards rushing on 12 carries. White had four catches for 95 yards and five runs for 57 yards on offense, and had four solo tackles on defense.

JOLIET CATHOLIC ACADEMY 49, WATERFORD 14: You might not expect it, but Wolverines coach Adam Bakken was pleased with his team despite the lopsided nonconference loss at Waterford.

When you consider that Joliet has one of the top high school football programs in the nation, and consider that Waterford played toe-to-toe with the Hilltoppers for much of the first half, you can understand Bakken’s position.

Joliet has won 15 Illinois state titles and is the defending Class 4A champion.

“We were down just 13-7 after the first quarter (and 21-14 midway through the second quarter) and they’re ranked 24th in the country,” Bakken said. “We have multiple players going both ways and they’re a two-platoon team. We hung in there and played hard the whole game.”

Waterford’s Carson Bilitz scored the first touchdown of the game before everyone in the stands could settle in, going in from 63 yards just 40 seconds into the game. Joliet then scored two touchdowns to close the first quarter and had a third just 27 seconds into the second half.

Wolverines quarterback Max Northrop scored on a 1-yard run to get them within 21-14 with 6:03 left in the half.

After that, it was all Hilltoppers with two more scores before halftime and two more in the third quarter.

Bilitz ran for 102 yards on 11 carries and Northrop and Sutton Keller combined for 129 yards on 22 carries as Waterford had 237 yards rushing to 439 for Joliet. Each team had one interception.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team,” Bakken said. “Our offensive line blocked so much better than last week, tackle to tackle.

“Our kids did the absolute best they could and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”