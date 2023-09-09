The Catholic Central High School football team is attempting to tackle a stiff challenge this season.

The numbers game.

Roster overturn is commonplace across high school athletics, but the Hilltoppers' program entered the year incredibly thin. The reduced numbers on their roster meant players doubling up responsibilities on offense and defense.

That leads to an increase of wear and tear throughout a game and season. It also leads to the gas tank being tested earlier than those with a full sideline at their disposal.

The early results have shown what a tough task this has been for the Hilltoppers. The team was outscored 178-24 in its first three games with the season opener, a 54-18 loss to Pacelli, being the best offensive and defensive performance of the bunch.

Their fortunes changed with Friday's Midwest Classic Conference game at Burlington. Catholic Central delivered a complete performance to win 42-18 over Whitefish Bay Dominican behind a dominant rushing performance for Alex Vogt.

"I thought the kids played hard," Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. "We made the most of our opportunities."

Vogt led an explosive charge for the Hilltoppers' rushing attack in the first half. The senior quarterback scored four touchdowns in the first half and finished with 121 yards rushing. His efforts were backed by senior Noah McCourt rushing for 119 yards on eight attempts with a touchdown, and Wyatt Riehle added 85 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.

"Our offensive line had their best game of the season tonight," Aldrich said. "We wanted to play more balanced … but once we found success on the ground, we stuck with it.

"(Vogt, McCourt and Riehle) complement each other so well. (Vogt) is more of a bull, (McCourt) is a slasher and (Riehle) is so fast."

The Hilltoppers (1-3, 1-1 MCC) ran for 334 yards rushing on 33 attempts. Their passing game wasn't needed much but Vogt and McCourt combined for 42 yards on three connections.

On defense, Catholic Central limited Dominican (0-3, 0-2) to 184 yards of offense and nine first downs. Vogt and McCourt's great game on offense was matched on defense.

McCourt picked up an interception in the first quarter off of Dominican sophomore quarterback Demitrius Taylor. Vogt recovered a fumble in the second quarter when freshman tight end Amare Nixon put the ball on the ground.

The Hilltoppers' first win of the season could be the start of a momentum swing this month.

The team travels to play Brookfield Academy (2-2, 0-2 MCC) next week — and the Blue Knights are the lone opponent in the next three games for the Hilltoppers with a record not in the red. They will finish September against Living Word Lutheran (0-4, 0-2 MCC) on the road and Kenosha Christian Life (1-3, 1-1) at home.

"Tonight, we're going to celebrate," Aldrich said. "But we'll be back to the grind."

RACINE LUTHERAN 37, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 9: The Crusaders overcame a successful trick play and a long kickoff return by the Blue Knights in the first quarter and dominated the rest of a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at Brookfield.

Lutheran (3-1, 2-0 MCC) was fooled on a hook-and-ladder play in the first quarter that gained about 50 yards, coach Scott Smith said, and Brookfield Academy (2-2, 0-2) went on to score the first touchdown of the game.

The Crusaders scored on their next drive and took the lead at 8-6, but on the ensuing kickoff, the Blue Knights returned the ball to the Lutheran 20-yard line.

The return didn’t amount to anything, however, because the Crusaders’ defense held and forced the Blue Knights to kick a field goal for a 9-8 lead.

It was their last lead of the game.

Lutheran scored again in the second quarter to lead 14-9 at halftime, then kicked its offense into gear in the second half while the defense shut down Brookfield Academy.

Leading the defense was freshman linebacker EriK Ynnocencio, who finished with 13 tackles — four for loss — and made several big plays.

“He had four or five big hits,” Smith said. “He’s just a freshman, but he flies to the ball. He set the tone with the big hits he had.”

Smith is already comparing Ynnocencio to Casey Smith, Scott’s son and a former All-State linebacker for Lutheran.

“He’s already ahead of where Casey was as a freshman,” Scott Smith said.

Ynnocencio is part of a youth movement for the Crusaders as he is one of 16 freshmen on the roster. Several of them are starters and two of them made big contributions Friday.

Quarterback Cohen Kraus went 8 of 11 for 210 yards and two touchdowns passing and also scored two rushing touchdowns, and wide receiver Bryce Austin had three catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

“Cohen Kraus played very well, Bryce Austin made some nice catches and Eli Gasau ran the ball well,” Scott Smith said.

Gasau is a sophomore who was Lutheran’s starting quarterback last year as a freshman. He has switched to primarily running back and ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and he also caught two passes for 66 yards and a score.

Coach Smith said his team's inexperience didn't affect the players' focus on the game.

“We made plays in the second half,” Scott Smith said. “It would have been easy for the kids to get down (after early stumbles), but they didn’t. We’re becoming mentally tougher.

“It’s nice to see the kids start to grow up — they have put themselves into having a good season.”

Senior running back Tyler Stauffer led Lutheran with 69 yards rushing on nine carries. On defense, seniors Noah Martin and JJ Alvarez, and junior Julian Kim, combined for 20 tackles (two for loss) and two sacks. Senior Caiden Lewandowski had an interception.

Brookfield Academy was held to 88 yards rushing.

ST. CATHERINE'S 34, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14: Tasked with having to replace his starting quarterback, running back and leading wide receiver from last season, Angels' coach Dan Miller knew this season’s success would have to start up front.

Four games into the season, Miller is starting to see results from the group. The Angels ran for 142 yards and allowed just one sack in their win over the Pacers Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.

“We were able to establish the line of scrimmage with the offensive line right away,” Miller said. “I thought they played very well today.”

The offensive line for St. Catherine's (3-1, 2-0 MCC) also had to protect backup quarterback Mariano Talamantez in his second start of the season. Talamantez, also a defensive captain and starting linebacker, had plenty of time to throw on his first possession of the game. The junior dropped back and uncorked a 42-yard throw downfield to sophomore Lamont Hamilton, who high-pointed the ball over a taller defender to put the Angels in the red zone early.

Talamantez scored shortly after on a 10-yard run and Hamilton ran in a two-point conversion attempt to take an 8-0 lead.

“He had a huge first catch, it was a highlight-reel catch,” Miller said about Hamilton. “That really got us going. He’s definitely a player that you have to watch out for.”

Hamilton finished with 81 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards and had an interception on defense.

Junior running back Imarion Holder also benefitted from the strong play of the offensive line, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 99 yards. His first two touchdowns came in the first quarter from 22 and 12 yards, giving St. Catherine’s a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Shoreland Lutheran (1-3, 0-2) scored on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Mason Sittig to make it 20-6 in the second quarter, but Holder scored again from six yards out. The Angels led 26-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Talamantez found Isaac Cantu for a 24-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 34-6, but the Pacers scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter on a four-yard run by Joseph Kayon.

Talamantez finished with 161 passing yards and 28 rushing yards.

The offensive line for St. Catherine’s features a mix of experienced and talented players. On a team that has just five seniors, two of them, center Sebastian Rico and left guard Dalton Kosterman, are on the offensive line. Sophomore Nolan Pias has also been starting at right tackle and junior Dalton Kosterman has exceled at left guard.

Leading the unit is junior left tackle Xzavier Grabher, a three-year starter who made a visit to Indiana University last week and has future visits lined up with Michigan State and Northern Illinois. Grabher also has a 3.97 GPA.

Miller also praised the play of U-back/tight end Rudy Pardo.

“I thought this week a light bulb popped,” Miller said about his offensive line. “They started to work together a little better. We’re hoping this is a start of something really nice.”

BELOIT MEMORIAL 24, UNION GROVE 21: The Broncos lost a seesaw contest in Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Beloit.

The Purple Knights (2-2, 1-1 SLC) opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run from James Ford in the first quarter. The Broncos (1-3, 0-2 SLC) answered back with a big second quarter to take a 14-12 lead into halftime.

Beloit Memorial rallied back with touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarter to take a 24-14 lead.

Union Grove junior quarterback Finn Morrison connected with senior wide receiver Jackson Licht for the duo's second touchdown pass of the night to pull the Broncos back within a field goal, but they ran out of time.

Morrison went 8 of 10 passing for 80 yards. His main target, Licht, caught three passes for 52 yards. Freshman running back Quintyn Martinez led Union Grove's ground game with 42 yards on 11 attempts.

Union Grove will look to end their two-game slide at home next Friday when it hosts Waterford.

BADGER 27, WATERFORD 3: The Wolverines kept the Badgers in check in the first half, but Waterford couldn’t take advantage of a good kick return to open the second half and Badger scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to take control of a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Lake Geneva.

Waterford (1-3, 1-1 SLC) gave up a 67-yard run by Matthew O’Grady on the first offensive series of the game for the Badgers (4-0, 2-0) for a quick 7-0 lead, but the Wolverines came right back.

They drove the ball all the way to the Badger 1-yard line, but penalties pushed them back and they had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by sophomore kicker/punter Beau Veit, the son of former University of Wisconsin standout punter and Rose Bowl champion Sam Veit.

The score was 7-3 just six minutes into the game, and it remained that way until the end of the first half.

“We had a good game plan for them,” Waterford coach Tony Shiffman said. “We played as good as could have in the first half, other than one or two bad plays.”

The Wolverines got the ball to start the second half and got set up nicely with a return to the Badger 30-yard line. However, they were unable to score any points and that’s when the momentum of the game shifted.

“That took the wind out of our sails,” Shiffman said. “We did not handle it well and we have to learn to fight through adversity. Good teams handle that and we still have to get to that.

“We still have a lot of season left and there’s time to achieve a lot of the goals we set during the summer. We’ll see what happens at the end (of the season).”

Badger scored on their next drive on a 2-yard run by quarterback JP Doyle. Waterford had to punt on its next series and O’Grady ran the kick back 62 yards for a touchdown and a 21-3 Badgers lead.

Badger added a 57-yard touchdown pass from Doyle to O’Grady in the fourth quarter.

Shiffman said senior defensive lineman Austin Glynn played well and Veit’s punting “was our only source of offense.”

The Wolverines were held to just 79 yards of total offense. Senior running back Carson Bilitz had 16 carries for 45 yards. Waterford had seven penalties for 75 yards.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 49, BURLINGTON 7: The Demons were unable to keep up with the Falcons' passing attack in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Burlington.

Westosha (3-1, 2-0 SLC) had four passing touchdowns in the first half, three on plays longer than 50 yards. Burlington (0-4, 0-2) trailed 42-0 at the half.

The Falcons had passing touchdowns of 4, 56, 77 and 83 yards in the first half and also had a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Falcons finished with 334 passing yards.

Burlington’s lone score in the game came in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Kade Boyd, who finished with 37 rushing yards on nine carries.

Senior quarterback Jack Sulik completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards and ran for eight yards. Drew Lang led the Demons with six catches for 53 yards.

OAK CREEK 43, HORLICK 0: Nothing went right for the Rebels in their Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that Oak Creek (3-1, 2-0 SEC) began to roll. Running back Jackson Phelps got the chains moving by scoring a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 10 minutes remained in the first half. Phelps got a second 2-yard rushing touchdown about six minutes later and kicker Brady Mobley capped off the half with a 29-yard field goal.

Phelps, who led the Knights with 123 yards on 21 carries, got a third touchdown to open scoring in the third quarter, taking it into the end zone from 6 yards.

Then lineman Kevin Wojciechowski and linebacker Sean Botsch both got 15-yard pick-sixes off Horlick quarterback Noah Larsen, and the sixth Oak Creek touchdown was scored by Izayah Angeles on a 6-yard carry.

Horlick (1-3, 1-1) had five first downs and was outgained in rushing yards by Oak Creek, which totaled 297 yards on 43 carries. The Rebels did get the better of their opponent in the aerial game, gaining 80 yards on four completions versus the Knights’ 27 yards on six completions.

Larsen went 4 of 10 with 80 passing yards, junior Carson Fletcher had three receptions for 104 yards and 36 rushing yards on 10 touches. Andrew Clemons and CJ Moore combined for 49 yards.