High school football roundup: Graham finishes off crazy game with winning field goal

The hopes of the Burlington High School football team rested on the right leg of kicker Benjamin Graham Friday night.

Graham and the Demons were only able to have the chance to win because of the special abilities of juniors Tommy Teberg and Drew Lang.

In one of the crazier finishes in any football game, let alone the WIAA playoffs, Burlington got the ball back following a Westosha Central touchdown with under 40 seconds left in regulation, got into field goal range and Graham kicked a 37-yarder with just two seconds left to give the Demons a 44-42 victory over the Falcons in a Division 2, Level 2 game at Paddock Lake.

Burlington, the No. 6 seed in its half of the Division 2 bracket, is 6-5 and is above the .500 mark for the first time this season. The Demons will play next week at No. 1 seed Brookfield Central (9-2), which beat No. 4 seed Park 40-6 in another Level 2 game Friday.

Let’s set the scene.

Burlington senior running back Drew Weis scored on a 26-yard touchdown run with 10:54 left in the game to put the Demons ahead 41-21 and seemingly in control.

Westosha Central (8-3), however, had different plans.

The Falcons drove down the field and scored on a 2-yard run by Nick Argersinger with 8:55 left to get within 41-28.

On Burlington’s next offensive series, Argersinger intercepted a pass by Demons junior quarterback Jack Sulik and made a long return to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Koeppel to receiver Collin Meininger to make it 41-36.

Then, with 37 seconds left, Nick Bundza ran two yards for a touchdown and the extra point gave Westosha a 42-41 lead.

“We played really good defense at times, but we lost our edge in fourth quarter up 41-21,” Burlington coach Eric Sulik said. “We were feeling pretty good, but at the same time you’re up 41-21 against Westosha Central, which can score in several different ways.

“I think we got in a mindset on defense of playing not to lose than to win.”

Thanks to Teberg and Lang, 37 seconds was plenty of time.

The Falcons kicked off after their touchdown right to Teberg, one of the best players on the field, and he returned the ball to midfield.

On the first play from scrimmage after the return, Jack Sulik threw a pass to Lang, who was well covered, and the ball got to Lang and the defender at the same time. Eric Sulik said Lang was somehow able to reach over and around the defender to snag the ball.

“Honestly, that was the play of the game,” Eric Sulik said. “Jack throws to Lang and he catches it over the back of the defender, who could not have had better coverage. He got another five or six yards and almost scored. It was an unbelievable play and that’s what brought us to field goal range.”

After a running play was stopped on second down and a pass into the end zone was incomplete on third down, Graham, a junior, came in and nailed the field goal.

“I don’t think there’s any kid I’d rather have kicking that (field goal) than Ben,” Eric Sulik said. “He’s been kicking for us since his freshman year and he’s an awesome kid. He works hard in the soccer season and (soccer and football) are a tough double. Now that his soccer season is over, he’s with us full time and that’s an asset.

“Our special teams did a good job tonight.”

The Demons had a scoring streak of their own in the first half. The Falcons had the first score of the game, then Burlington scored 20 unanswered points, all on touchdown passes by Jack Sulik, who went 19 of 34 for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

His 12-yard pass to Teberg tied the game at 7-7, a 66-yarder to Teberg gave the Demons the lead at 14-7 after the first quarter and a 20-yarder to junior receiver Evan Deans early in the second quarter put them up 20-7 (the extra point by Graham was blocked).

The teams then combined to score 21 points in a 36-second span late in the first half. Koeppel threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Meininger with 49 seconds left for Westosha, the Demons answered with a 56-yard touchdown run by Weis with 22 seconds left and the Falcons scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Koeppel to Mason Mitacek with 13 second remaining and it was 27-21 Burlington at the half.

Weis had the only score of the third quarter on a 2-yard run for a 34-21 lead.

Then came the dramatic finish.

The last time the teams played each other, in Southern Lakes Conference play on Sept. 9, Westosha won 35-30, also at Paddock Lake.

That game, the Demons’ closest of the season until Friday, helped them prepare for the possibility of another close one, as did several one-score finishes last year.

“There was the playoff atmosphere and in Level 2, kids step up and make plays, there’s a lot of ebbs and flows and there’s more juice to it,” Eric Sulik said. “We had some tight competitive games last year (five were decided by seven points or less) and when it came to the very end, we were able to withstand those plays and live for the next play. It speaks to the perseverance of the kids.”

The teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards of total offense (492 for Burlington, 478 for Westosha). Teberg was the main recipient in the passing game with 195 yards on seven catches, with Deans and Lang combining for 125 yards on eight catches. Weis ran for 121 yards on 17 carries with three scores.

Burlington had 137 kick return yards, including 60 yards on two kickoff returns by Teberg and one kickoff return for 42 yards by senior Kaleb Zabielski.

Koeppel threw for 267 yards on 18 of 24 attempts and also led the Falcons with 76 yards rushing. Mitacek had 122 yards receiving on four catches.

BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 40, PARK 6: The turnaround season for the Panthers came to an end on Friday's WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game at Brookfield.

The Lancers (9-2) stormed out of the gates in the first quarter and scored three rushing touchdowns to lead 20-0.

"We got punched in the mouth right away," Park coach Morris Matsen said. "But our defense responded in a big way. That first quarter just got away from us."

The Panthers (6-5) only allowed a field goal in the second quarter and kept the Lancers off the scoreboard in the third quarter. Yet, Brookfield Central surged once again in the fourth quarter with a field goal and two touchdowns — one of which was a 40-yard interception return by Gavyn Sell. The Lancers advantage hit 40-0.

Park finally broke through late in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Carter Eschmann connected with a pass to freshman wide receiver Jwan Eastland on a high post where he shed a tackle before cutting upfield and scoring a 29-yard touchdown.

"We continued to play," Matsen said. "There is only going to be one team that's going to feel what we're feeling. We didn't quit."

The Panthers went for the two-point conversion with a run up the middle by senior running back Daeyzjuan Williams but was stopped short of the goal line.

The Lancers finished with 365 yards of total offense from 67 plays opposed to Park generating 106 total yards of offense on 32 plays. Eschmann went 5 of 12 passing for 73 yards.

The Panthers finished the 2022 season with a winning season for the first time since the 2008 season. Their 36-28 victory against Greenfield last Friday was the program's first playoff win since that 2008 season. The turnaround for the program was not lost on Matsen — nor was the journey the team has taken.

"It started all the way back in June," Matsen said. "We had an overnight at Carthage. We worked in the weight room this summer and we're going to be back at it in the weight room before the year is out.

"We have some young guys coming back, like Eschmann. We want to keep getting better, keep hitting the weights and not limit ourselves to just one sport. We think having multi-sport athletes is an important step for this team to succeed."