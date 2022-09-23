High school football roundup: Fletcher leads Horlick over Kenosha Indian Trail

When the Horlick High School football team suffered their first defeat of the season, losing to Oak Creek at Horlick Field on Sept. 9, focus shifted on how the team would respond.

All they've done in response is post back-to-back 50-plus point scoring performances against Southeast Conference foes Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Indian Trail, with Blake Fletcher leading the charge.

The senior quarterback delivered a 100-yard passing and rushing performance as Horlick beat Indian Trail 54-21 on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

The Rebels (5-1, 3-1 SEC) and Hawks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) traded scoring blows throughout the first half.

Fletcher ran for a five-yard touchdown to open the scoring, only for Hawks' quarterback LJ Dagen to answer back with a 42-yard rushing touchdown. The Rebels punched the ball into the end zone on the ground again in the second quarter through Deshon Griffin, but the Hawks were able to connect on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dagen to Dayton Dahlquist to make it 14-14.

The game turned on its head with the final play of the second quarter as Fletcher was able to connect with Anthony Liggins on a 53-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-14 Rebels at halftime.

Horlick surged in the third quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run by Reggie Hubbard. The following kickoff the Rebels went for an onside kick, recovered it and proceeded to score with a 3-yard run by Fletcher.

Fletcher finished the game going 7 of 8 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown to go along with 111 yards rushing on 27 attempts with two touchdowns.

Horlick capped off the scoring run in the third quarter with a 25-yard touchdown run by Griffin to lead 42-14. Griffin and Carson Fletcher followed the final touchdown for the Hawks with rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Griffin led the Rebels in rushing with 112 yards on 10 carries for three touchdowns.

PARK 40, KENOSHA BRADFORD 21: It took a while for the Panthers to get going offensively Friday night, but when they did, it was lights out for the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game at Pritchard Park.

This was the first victory for Park (4-2, 2-2 SEC) against Bradford (1-5, 0-4) since 2008, Panthers coach Morris Matsen said.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime as Park allowed a long catch-and-run touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

That was the last time the defense had a letdown. In fact, the defense was a major factor in the victory.

“Our defensive line played great,” Matsen said. “They allowed linebackers Austin Whitt and Tyvon Cade to make tackles at the line for two-yard gains. They kept it clean for the linebackers.

“We forced some 3-and-outs and the boys did a great job getting to the quarterback.

One of the big plays for the defense came in the third quarter. Bradford standout Keany Parks, who has verbally committed to the University of Wyoming, tried to run on a fake punt, but linebacker Jeremiah Wainwright diagnosed the play and stopped Parks for a turnover on downs.

“The defense rose to the occasion,” Matsen said.

Park focused on keeping Parks in check and they did it for the most part.

“On special teams, we tried to keep it away from him,” Matsen said. “We tried to run brackets and double teams. I know we have talented guys and we trust our guys.”

The Panthers scored near the end of the third quarter to go ahead 21-14, then scored 19 straight points before the Red Devils finished off the scoring late in the game.

“We poured it on in the fourth quarter,” Matsen said.

While the defense did its part, the offense came to life in the second half behind quarterback Tre Carothers, who ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third (to Jbrian Rollins). Running back Daeyzjuan Williams ran for more than 100 yards and had a pair of touchdowns as well.

CASE 21, KENOSHA TREMPER 0: In a season full of many firsts for the Eagles, Friday night was no different as they pulled away late from the Trojans for another significant Southeast Conference victory.

With the win, Case (4-2, 2-2 SEC) has defeated both Kenosha Bradford and Tremper (1-5, 0-4 SEC) in the same season for the first time since 1986.

The Eagles have also matched their best win total since 1993 with three games remaining in the season.

“We talked all week about bouncing back,” Case coach Anton Graham said. “We’re going to keep battling and we’re going to keep fighting.”

Case was looking to bounce back from a discouraging loss to Park one week earlier and avoid losing consecutive games for the first time under Graham. Early on, the Eagles struggled on offense with penalties stalling multiple drives. Following halftime, Case forced a quick punt and proceeded to drive down the field behind as the running game started to gain momentum, thanks to Jose DeLeon.

After a scoreless first half, the Eagles broke the tie when linebacker Mike King Jr. lined up as a running back and scored from four yards out. On their next drive, DeLeon once again helped Case get near the goal line. This time, it was senior linebacker Patrick Zimowski lined up in the backfield. Zimowski scored from one yard out, and Termarion Brumby converted the two-point attempt to put the Eagles up 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

In the final minutes, junior defensive back Benjamin Kortendick intercepted a pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown to seal the win.

“It was a pretty nice end to the game,” Graham said. “They threw a pass over a middle and it got tipped, our safety came down, caught it, broke a tackle and finished the game on the right note.”

Despite not scoring a touchdown, DeLeon led all players with 97 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Quarterback Brandon Nabblefeld completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 134 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Latrell Herrington Jr. had seven catches for 57 yards, Jacob Haughton had four catches for 50 yards and Brumby caught three for 30 yards.

“Jose definitely did the grunt work,” Graham said. “He was definitely the workhorse tonight, no doubt about it.”

On defense, Zimowski, DeLeon and Payton Allen each recorded sacks. The Trojans finished with 16 rushing yards on 23 attempts and 103 passing yards on 30 attempts. The Eagles also allowed just four third-down conversions on 15 attempts. Graham credited both Zimowski and King for the strong effort.

“Patrick is the coach on the field, no doubt about that,” Graham said. “The kid is one of the smartest football players I’ve ever been around, and Mike King is just a guy who people just feed off of his energy. He’s a huge playmaker for us.”

The win was also Case’s first over Kenosha Tremper since 2017.

UNION GROVE 35, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: In a season where the Broncos have dealt with momentum swings constantly going against them, they flipped the script in their homecoming Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night.

Union Grove (1-5, 1-3 SEC) set the tone early with two first-quarter touchdowns and snapped a five-game losing streak with a shutout of Beloit Memorial.

“We finally played a complete game and it was nice to get into the win column tonight,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “These five weeks have been tough and them being able to come out here and get this win tells me a lot about them.”

Senior quarterback Nathan Williams put the Broncos on the board early, connecting with Sean Hartzhiem for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Williams then found senior running back Kacey Spranger for a 28-yard touchdown pass to put Union Grove up 14-0.

Spranger took over the game in the final three quarters, scoring on a 21-yard run in the second, a 6-yard run in the third and a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 209 rushing yards on 20 attempts along with 38 receiving yards.

“We want to establish and maintain the line of scrimmage and I thought tonight we were able to do that,” McClelland said.

Williams completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

On defense, 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior lineman Noah Moris terrorized the Purple Knights (2-4, 1-3 SLC) by recording 20 solo tackles, four sacks, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

“Noah was an absolute animal,” McClelland said. “He had an absolute monster game, it was insane.”

After going 7-0 in SLC play last season to win the conference, the 2022 season has been a different story for the Broncos, with all five losses coming by 19 points or more. Despite the disappointing start, McClelland was never concerned about his team quitting or losing focus.

“We had a really solid week of practice and we were all locked in,” McClelland said. “That really helped us in the first quarter, we were able to do a lot of good things early.”

ST. CATHERINE’S 42, SAINT THOMAS MORE 6: The Angels remained unbeaten and guaranteed their place in the WIAA playoffs Friday with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Cavaliers at Saint Francis High School, but there’s plenty of work left to be done.

St. Catherine’s (6-0, 4-0 MCC), ranked sixth in the Medium Division of the Associated Press state poll, got off to a great start when Travion Thompson kicked off to Thomas More (2-4, 2-2) to start the game and forced a fumble on the other end that was recovered by the Angels around the 30-yard line.

That drive ended when quarterback John Perugini was intercepted in the end zone, just his third interception of the season, but that was pretty much the only glitch in the Angels’ program.

They got their offense going on the next drive, which was capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Perugini to wide receiver Davion Thomas.

Domonic Pitts caught a 37-yard scoring pass from Perugini to finish off the first quarter, then St. Catherine’s got the running game going when Jayvion Hunter, a two-time state track and field qualifier in the sprints, found a hole up the middle and broke loose for an 89-yard touchdown run.

“He’s an elite sprinter, so you are not going to catch him,” Angels coach Dan Miller said.

The Perugini-Thomas connection worked again late in the first half, this time for 19 yards, and St. Catherine’s led 30-0 at halftime.

Hunter, who finished with 194 rushing yards on just 11 carries, added a 38-yard scoring run early in the third quarter for a 36-0 lead. After that, Miller pulled most of his starters.

Sophomore running back Isaiah Taylor finished off the scoring for the Angels, with a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers scored late in the game against the reserves.

St. Catherine’s schedule gets tougher from here on out. Next Friday, the Angels host Lake Country Lutheran (2-4, 2-2 MCC) at Pritchard Park for homecoming. The Lightning are better than their record indicates, Miller said.

After that, St. Catherine’s plays at Greendale Martin Luther (5-1, 4-0 MCC) on Oct. 7 and hosts unbeaten University School of Milwaukee (6-0, 4-0) in the regular-season finale Oct. 14 at Pritchard Park.

“This was the last game on cruise control,” Miller said. “We have to put the pedal to the metal. Lake Country (which lost to Martin Luther 27-26 Friday) has been tested in the last couple weeks, but they will be right there.

“We’re definitely going to have to get out of the blocks — homecoming is the worst time to play a good opponent. But we have a mature team and a very experienced team, and the seniors are doing really well keeping it locked in.”

The defense played well, Miller said, holding Thomas More to just 34 yards rushing on 20 carries. The Cavaliers passed for 132 yards, but the Angels intercepted two passes and forced a fumble.

Perugini was 6 of 12 passing for 123 yards and the three touchdowns. He was on target, Miller said, but a few of the incompletions were drops.

Still, there was little to complain about. St. Catherine’s did not punt in the game and controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

“It was a team victory,” Miller said. “The offensive and defensive lines did a fantastic job.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 34: The Hilltoppers used a big third quarter to win a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at Burlington.

The Hilltoppers (5-1, 3-1 MCC) trailed the Timberwolves (2-5, 1-3 MCC) 26-20 after the first half. Senior quarterback Evan Krien provided three touchdowns in the half — connecting on a 24-yard touchdown pass with Danny Von Rabenau III and then rushing for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.

The third quarter is where the Hilltoppers regained the lead and stretched it out. Krien linked up once more with Von Rabenau for a 53-yard touchdown to lead 27-26. Krien rushed for a four-yard touchdown and kicker Christian Pedone added a 28-yard field goal to close out a 17-point third quarter.

Krien went 8 of 11 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns along with 58 yards rushing on 11 attempts with three touchdowns. Von Rabenau had 115 yards receiving on six receptions with two touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers allowed 306 rushing yards on 40 attempts by the Timberwolves, but their defense generated crucial turnovers. Riley Sullivan had two interceptions and Austin Schwenn recovered a fumble.

RACINE LUTHERAN 41, SAINT FRANCIS 14: The Crusaders won the game and lost a crucial leader during a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at Horlick Field.

The Crusaders (4-2, 4-0 MCC) were leading comfortably over the Mariners (2-5, 2-2 MCC) throughout the contest. Yet, a difficult moment struck when senior quarterback and defensive back Eric Ibarra was tackled out of bounds on a sprint to the end zone, resulting in a broken collarbone. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

"I don't know if I've seen a season with more injuries," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "We can't catch a break right now. We'll have to come back and play for Eric.

"We are going to have to wait and see who steps up in that leadership role. We'll keep working hard and playing hard. It isn't going to be easy."

The win for the Crusaders was their fourth straight despite the hardship. All four wins have come in conference play, making them playoff eligible and tied in the MCC with Kenosha St. Joseph (7-0, 4-0 MCC), their opponent in their regular-season finale Oct. 14 at Ameche Field in Kenosha.